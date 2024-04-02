The Top 10 Home Improvement & Real Estate Shows to Watch Now

Hunting for your own dream home, or looking to make some major improvements to your current house? Get inspired with our list of the top 10 best home improvement shows and real estate shows to watch right now.

And make sure to keep coming back to this list to see the most up-to-date information on what other real estate shows and home improvements shows TV lovers are watching right now. From House Hunters to Maine Cabin Masters, this list will help you stay up to date on the best home and garden shows on TV.

Get your house hunting or home improvement fix today with DIRECTV!

TOP 10 HOME IMPROVEMENT AND REAL ESTATE TV SHOWS TO WATCH

Below is your go-to list of the 10 best home improvement and real estate shows to watch on TV right now.

1. ‘House Hunters’

Choosing where you want to live and what sort of house you’ll reside in is a major decision. On House Hunters, you’ll watch as house seekers navigate that stressful but exhilarating process in search of their dream home.

This popular real estate reality show guides viewers through the anticipation, thrill and joy of picking a new home, guided by a professional real estate agent as they scrutinize every detail before making this life-changing decision. From sleek city penthouses to tranquil suburban dwellings, House Hunters guarantees an engaging journey full of surprises through each new front door.

2. ‘My Lottery Dream Home’

What would you do if you won the lottery? For most people, the first thing that comes to mind is paying off their mortgage or buying a brand-new house. On My Lottery Dream Home, you’ll watch as the luckiest among us navigate that second scenario.

Follow these newly minted millionaires through luxurious estates and sprawling mansions, offering an engaging glimpse into lives transformed overnight. This feel-good, jaw-dropping exploration of opulence and the perfect residence showcases the very pinnacle of property indulgence.

3. ‘Home Town’

Join Ben and Erin Napier as they breathe life back into forgotten homes of Laurel, Mississippi, restoring them to honor the breathtaking, historic treasures that they are. Home Town not only showcases beautiful home renovations, but it also paints a vivid picture of true southern charm and community spirit.

4. ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Laurel, Mississippi isn’t the only southern town that’s benefiting from a top-notch renovation team these days. Join Dave and Jenny Marrs on Fixer to Fabulous as they change homeowners’ lives by reviving dilapidated their homes into stunning, functional family spaces in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Their creativity, paired with touching stories of the families they are helping, makes for a compelling watch as they infuse new life into faded houses.

5. ‘Love It or List It’

Will they love their newly renovated home, or will they still list it and move elsewhere? That’s the premise behind Love It or List It, and you never know which way the homeowner will lean.

Watch as designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin compete to win over homeowners by either showing them the true potential of their home or getting them top dollar for their property. The emotional rollercoaster of decision-making, paired with superb redesigns and estate tours, will keep you on the edge of your seat as you can’t help but cast your vote for what you’d do in that situation.

6. ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’

“I can just fix it myself!” Or can you? If you’ve ever found yourself far too deep into a home renovation and panicking that you may have really messed up, this is the show for you.

Swoop in for rescue mission of disastrous DIY attempts alongside Jasmine Roth, HGTV’s home renovation expert, in Help! I Wrecked My House. Roth saves homeowner after homeowner from their renovation nightmares and themselves. Bursting with tension, expert solutions and incredible transformations, this show proves that no home project is beyond redemption.

7. ‘House Hunters International’

House Hunters is a popular classic among real estate shows, but some house hunters have their sights set abroad. That’s where House Hunters International comes in.

Travel the globe virtually and experience diverse cultures, architectural styles and exotic locations as individuals, couples and families search for their ideal homes abroad, from France to Morocco to Costa Rica. The blend of travelogues and house hunts make this show a favorite among those with wanderlust.

8. ‘Married to Real Estate’

Real estate is all about family at its core: a place for your family to live, and a place to entertain and host your friends and family for the holidays or a quick dinner party.

Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson embody this, and they put it all on display on Married to Real Estate. Watch as they juggle marriage, parenting and their thriving real estate business in this action-packed, emotional and inspiring journey that proves that love and real estate can indeed mix effectively.

9. ‘100 Day Dream Home’

Live the extraordinary journey of creating dream homes from scratch in 100 Day Dream Home. Tag along with Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they design, build and deliver stunning personalized homes in just a hundred days. The time constraints, clients’ evolving visions and raw transformations make for an addictive watch.

10. ‘Maine Cabin Masters’

Journey into the rustic charm of Vacationland with Maine Cabin Masters. Led by Chase Morrill, his sister and best friend, this team of renovators remodel and restore abandoned but beautiful waterfront cabins in the deep woods of Maine. The union of personal stories, environmental respect and fascinating renovations guarantees a compelling watch for all rustic home-renovation enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions Which channels focus on home improvement shows? HGTV and Magnolia Network have the most home improvement shows. Which channels focus on real estate shows? HGTV has many real estate shows focusing on different regions, countries, and clientele. How do I get on a home renovation show? Check out HGTV's website, where they have a list of casting calls for various shows currently in production.

