TV - Article

Find Your Local CW Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Find Your Local CW Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
The CW, along with a few other nationally broadcasted TV networks, will have a different channel number depending on the location you’re tuning in at. But why is that? And if that’s the case, how can TV lovers know what their specific CW channel number is? That’s where we come in. This post will provide a solution for DIRECTV customers looking for their local CW affiliate in any region.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local CW affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like Walker, All American, 100 Days to Indy and so much more!

Why Does The CW Have Different Channel Numbers?

The_CW_2024 LogoBeing a nationwide TV broadcast network, The CW does not have one single location capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. Because of that, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local CW station channel numbers may vary across different regions.

What Channel Is The CW on DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great CW content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.

And keep in mind, while you may not see your exact city on this list, you will most likely be able to tune into CW at the channel number designated to the area closest to you. When in doubt, you can find your area’s unique channel numbers here, simply by putting in your zip code! Let’s go.

Alabama

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Birmingham WTTO 21
Huntsville-Decatur WHDF 15
Mobile WFNA 55

Arizona

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Phoenix KAZT 7

California

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Bakersfield KTLA 14
Fresno-Visalia KFRE 59
Los Angeles KTLA 5
San Diego KFMB-D2 9
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose KRON 4

Colorado

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Colorado Springs-Pueblo KXTU-LD 57
Denver KWGN 2

Connecticut

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Hartford-New Haven WCCT 20

Florida

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Panama City CW 60
Pensacola WFNA 55
Tallahassee WTLF 24
Tampa-St. Petersburg WTTA 38
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce WTVX 34

Georgia

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Atlanta WPCH 17
Thomasville WTLF 24
Savannah WSAV-D2 29

Hawaii

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Honolulu KHONDT2 2-2

Iowa

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Davenport KGCW 26
Des Moines-Ames KCWI 23

Illinois

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Champaign WBUI 23
Rock Island-Moline KGCW 26

Kentucky

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Lexington WKYT-D2 14
Louisville WBKI 58

Louisiana

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Baton Rouge WBRL-CD 21
New Orleans WNOL 38

Massachusetts

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Boston WLVI 56
Springfield-Holyoke WWLP-D2 23

Maryland

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Baltimore WNUV 54
Washington DC – Hagerstown WDCW 50

Michigan

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Flint-Saginaw-Bay City WBSF 14
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo WOTV-D2 42

Minnesota

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Minneapolis-St. Paul WUCW 23

Missouri

City Affiliate Station Channel #
St. Louis KPLR 11

Mississippi

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Greenwood-Greenville CW 60
Hattiesburg-Laurel WHLT-D2 24
Jackson WJTV-D2 13

Montana

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Butte-Bozeman CW 60
Great Falls CW 60
Missoula CW 60

North Carolina

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Charlotte WCCB 18
Greenville-New Bern WNCT-D2 15
Raleigh-Durham WLFL 22
Asheville WYCW 62

North Dakota

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson KXMA 2

Nebraska

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Omaha KPTM-D3 44

Nevada

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Las Vegas KVCW 33

New York

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Albany-Schenectady-Troy WCWN 45
Buffalo WNLO 23
New York WPIX 11
Watertown WWTI-D2 51

Ohio

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Cincinnati WKRC-D2 25
Cleveland WUAB 43
Columbus WWHO 53
Lima CW 60
Steubenville CW 60
Zanesville CW 60

Oklahoma

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Oklahoma City KAUT 43

Oregon

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Portland KRCW 32

Pennsylvania

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Harrisburg-Lancaster WHP-D3 23
Philadelphia WPHL 17
Pittsburgh WPNT 22
Wilkes Barre-Scranton WSWB 38

South Carolina

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Charleston WCBD-D2 3
Greenville-Spartanburg WYCW 62
Myrtle Beach-Florence WPDE-D2 16

South Dakota

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Rapid City KCLO-D2 16
Sioux Falls KELO-D4 10

Tennessee

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Chattanooga WFLI 53
Knoxville WBXX 20
Memphis WLMT 30
Nashville WZTV-D2 18

Texas

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Dallas-Ft. Worth KDAF 33
Houston KIAH 39
San Antonio WOAI-D2 3

Utah

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Salt Lake City KUCW 30

Virginia

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Richmond-Petersburg WUPV 65
Roanoke WWCW 5

Washington

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Seattle-Tacoma KUNS 51
Spokane KSKN 22

Wisconsin

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Green Bay WCWF 14
Milwaukee WVTV 18

West Virginia

City Affiliate Station Channel #
Wheeling CW 60

WATCH THE CW & OTHER LIVE TV WITH DIRECTV

Now that the struggle of finding your local CW affiliate station is gone, you can focus on watching your favorite content with a top-tier Live TV and sports provider, DIRECTV.

You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows live on CW and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.

Local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is The CW?

The CW is an American commercial broadcast television network controlled primarily by Nexstar.

What TV shows are most popular on The CW?

Popular CW TV shows include 'All American,' 'Walker' and 'The Connors'.

What channel number is The CW?

Because The CW is a nationally broadcast network, it partners with local station affiliates to air their content around the country, so The CW has different channel numbers depending on your location.

