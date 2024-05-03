Find Your Local CW Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
The CW, along with a few other nationally broadcasted TV networks, will have a different channel number depending on the location you’re tuning in at. But why is that? And if that’s the case, how can TV lovers know what their specific CW channel number is? That’s where we come in. This post will provide a solution for DIRECTV customers looking for their local CW affiliate in any region.
In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local CW affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like Walker, All American, 100 Days to Indy and so much more!
Being a nationwide TV broadcast network, The CW does not have one single location capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. Because of that, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local CW station channel numbers may vary across different regions.
What Channel Is The CW on DIRECTV?
Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great CW content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.
And keep in mind, while you may not see your exact city on this list, you will most likely be able to tune into CW at the channel number designated to the area closest to you. When in doubt, you can find your area’s unique channel numbers here, simply by putting in your zip code! Let’s go.
Alabama
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Birmingham
WTTO
21
Huntsville-Decatur
WHDF
15
Mobile
WFNA
55
Arizona
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Phoenix
KAZT
7
California
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Bakersfield
KTLA
14
Fresno-Visalia
KFRE
59
Los Angeles
KTLA
5
San Diego
KFMB-D2
9
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
KRON
4
Colorado
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Colorado Springs-Pueblo
KXTU-LD
57
Denver
KWGN
2
Connecticut
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Hartford-New Haven
WCCT
20
Florida
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Panama City
CW
60
Pensacola
WFNA
55
Tallahassee
WTLF
24
Tampa-St. Petersburg
WTTA
38
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
WTVX
34
Georgia
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Atlanta
WPCH
17
Thomasville
WTLF
24
Savannah
WSAV-D2
29
Hawaii
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Honolulu
KHONDT2
2-2
Iowa
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Davenport
KGCW
26
Des Moines-Ames
KCWI
23
Illinois
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Champaign
WBUI
23
Rock Island-Moline
KGCW
26
Kentucky
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Lexington
WKYT-D2
14
Louisville
WBKI
58
Louisiana
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Baton Rouge
WBRL-CD
21
New Orleans
WNOL
38
Massachusetts
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Boston
WLVI
56
Springfield-Holyoke
WWLP-D2
23
Maryland
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Baltimore
WNUV
54
Washington DC – Hagerstown
WDCW
50
Michigan
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Flint-Saginaw-Bay City
WBSF
14
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo
WOTV-D2
42
Minnesota
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Minneapolis-St. Paul
WUCW
23
Missouri
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
St. Louis
KPLR
11
Mississippi
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Greenwood-Greenville
CW
60
Hattiesburg-Laurel
WHLT-D2
24
Jackson
WJTV-D2
13
Montana
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Butte-Bozeman
CW
60
Great Falls
CW
60
Missoula
CW
60
North Carolina
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Charlotte
WCCB
18
Greenville-New Bern
WNCT-D2
15
Raleigh-Durham
WLFL
22
Asheville
WYCW
62
North Dakota
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson
KXMA
2
Nebraska
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Omaha
KPTM-D3
44
Nevada
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Las Vegas
KVCW
33
New York
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Albany-Schenectady-Troy
WCWN
45
Buffalo
WNLO
23
New York
WPIX
11
Watertown
WWTI-D2
51
Ohio
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Cincinnati
WKRC-D2
25
Cleveland
WUAB
43
Columbus
WWHO
53
Lima
CW
60
Steubenville
CW
60
Zanesville
CW
60
Oklahoma
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Oklahoma City
KAUT
43
Oregon
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Portland
KRCW
32
Pennsylvania
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Harrisburg-Lancaster
WHP-D3
23
Philadelphia
WPHL
17
Pittsburgh
WPNT
22
Wilkes Barre-Scranton
WSWB
38
South Carolina
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Charleston
WCBD-D2
3
Greenville-Spartanburg
WYCW
62
Myrtle Beach-Florence
WPDE-D2
16
South Dakota
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Rapid City
KCLO-D2
16
Sioux Falls
KELO-D4
10
Tennessee
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Chattanooga
WFLI
53
Knoxville
WBXX
20
Memphis
WLMT
30
Nashville
WZTV-D2
18
Texas
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Dallas-Ft. Worth
KDAF
33
Houston
KIAH
39
San Antonio
WOAI-D2
3
Utah
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Salt Lake City
KUCW
30
Virginia
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Richmond-Petersburg
WUPV
65
Roanoke
WWCW
5
Washington
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Seattle-Tacoma
KUNS
51
Spokane
KSKN
22
Wisconsin
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Green Bay
WCWF
14
Milwaukee
WVTV
18
West Virginia
City
Affiliate Station
Channel #
Wheeling
CW
60
The CW is an American commercial broadcast television network controlled primarily by Nexstar.
What TV shows are most popular on The CW?
Popular CW TV shows include 'All American,' 'Walker' and 'The Connors'.
What channel number is The CW?
Because The CW is a nationally broadcast network, it partners with local station affiliates to air their content around the country, so The CW has different channel numbers depending on your location.
