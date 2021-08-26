All you need to get started is high speed internet. We recommend a minimum internet speed of 8Mbps per stream for optimal viewing.
Spanish-language packages can be added to any DIRECTV STREAM package. Add sports networks with DEPORTES for $5/mo. +tax, or ESPAÑOL package for $15/mo. + tax, for news, must-see programs, and sports. International programming packages are also available to add on any DIRECTV STREAM package, like Vietnamese, Brazilian, and Korean.
DIRECTV STREAM offers access to live TV and up to 65,000 titles on demand. Compare channel lineups.
Requires subscription to top-tier PREMIER programming package.
The ENTERTAINMENT package includes sports channels ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. The CHOICE™ package and above have ACC Network, BTN, ESPNews, and ESPNU. ULTIMATE™ & PREMIER™ add CBS Sports Network, FS2, Golf Channel, and several more.
Programming and channel counts are subject to change at any time.
The ability to stream live or on-demand TV with an app or online gives you and your family the flexibility and independence to enjoy your favorite TV shows and entertainment, where and when you choose.
Available only in the U.S. (excl. Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands). Req’s compatible device & data connection.
The DIRECTV STREAM Device comes preloaded with crowd-favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Pandora as well as a free game app featuring popular titles like Hunting Trails, Doodle Jump, and more. Access other 3rd-party entertainment apps in the Google Play Store.
Req's separate subscription/login for 3rd party apps, including Netflix, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube. Google login required.
Unlimited Cloud DVR recording is included for new customers who order DIRECTV STREAM online. There are no limits as to how many shows you can record at the same time, so you’ll never miss out. Also, your recordings will last for 9 months, and you can access that every device, not just your TV. Access your Cloud DVR recordings under My Library in the DIRECTV STREAM interface.
Data connection req’d. In a series recording, max 30 episodes stored (oldest deleted first which may be in less than 9 months). Online only. New DIRECTV STREAM customers only. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse customer switching to DIRECTV STREAM.
You can stream DIRECTV STREAM anytime, anywhere.* Just download the DIRECTV App on your favorite mobile device or tablet to watch on the go. Plus, stream on unlimited devices at once in your home** – including your TVs, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices.
*Available only in the U.S. (excl. Puerto Rico & U.S.V.I.). Req’s compatible device & data connection. Limited to 3 concurrent out-of-home streams.
** All DIRECTV streams must be on the same home network and compatible device(s) required. Limit 3 concurrent out-of-home DIRECTV streams. Certain networks limit total number of simultaneous streams. Restrictions apply. See directv.com/unlimitedstreams for details.
Yes, on August 26th, 2021, the names of AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW have both changed to DIRECTV STREAM. Only the names have changed. New and current customers can expect the same excellent service, same great selection of channels and on demand library, same great Cloud DVR, and same great app functionality. Learn about this change.