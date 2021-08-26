Unlimited Cloud DVR recording is included for new customers who order DIRECTV STREAM online. There are no limits as to how many shows you can record at the same time, so you’ll never miss out. Also, your recordings will last for 9 months, and you can access that every device, not just your TV. Access your Cloud DVR recordings under My Library in the DIRECTV STREAM interface.

Data connection req’d. In a series recording, max 30 episodes stored (oldest deleted first which may be in less than 9 months). Online only. New DIRECTV STREAM customers only. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse customer switching to DIRECTV STREAM.