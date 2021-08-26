Get DIRECTV STREAM today. Order online or call: 855.383.6122

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can I get DIRECTV STREAM on a Roku, an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Samsung or another streaming device?
You can download the DIRECTV App onto many compatible smartphones and tablets, as well as TV streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Samsung, Apple TV, and Chromecast. Learn more about compatible devices. You can also use the Chrome or Safari browser to access DIRECTV STREAM at https://stream.directv.com/
How much do DIRECTV STREAM packages cost?
DIRECTV STREAM package prices vary depending on the channels included with each package. See the “Choose a package with your favorites & more” section on this page to compare package pricing.
What internet speeds are optimal for DIRECTV STREAM?

All you need to get started is high speed internet. We recommend a minimum internet speed of 8Mbps per stream for optimal viewing.

Can I get NFL SUNDAY TICKET with DIRECTV STREAM?
Currently NFL SUNDAY TICKET is not available as an add-on to DIRECTV STREAM. However, if you are in a location or situation that does not qualify for DIRECTV satellite service, you may be eligible for stand-alone NFL SUNDAY TICKET.TV. Check your eligibility.
Are DIRECTV STREAM and Internet bundles available?
DIRECTV STREAM and Internet bundles are available in 21 states. Depending on your location, we offer bundles featuring high-speed internet or 1 GIG Internet powered by AT&T FiberSM. See which bundles are available in your area.
Why am I receiving communications from AT&T when I purchased DIRECTV STREAM, and why is it important for me to pay attention to those communications?
Don’t be surprised if you receive text messages or emails from AT&T since DIRECTV remains a member of the AT&T family. One of these messages may be an important communication to complete an identity setup and establish a User ID and password that will enable you to log into the DIRECTV STREAM service if you haven’t already done so. In addition, we will continue to serve customers through multiple AT&T channels including retail, online and call centers.
Can I get Spanish-language and international channels?

Spanish-language packages can be added to any DIRECTV STREAM package. Add sports networks with DEPORTES for $5/mo. +tax, or ESPAÑOL package for $15/mo. + tax, for news, must-see programs, and sports. International programming packages are also available to add on any DIRECTV STREAM package, like Vietnamese, Brazilian, and Korean.

What can I watch on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to live TV and up to 65,000 titles on demand. Compare channel lineups.

Requires subscription to top-tier PREMIER programming package.

Which sports channels are available with DIRECTV STREAM packages?

The ENTERTAINMENT package includes sports channels ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. The CHOICE™ package and above have ACC Network, BTN, ESPNews, and ESPNU. ULTIMATE™ & PREMIER™ add CBS Sports Network, FS2, Golf Channel, and several more.

Programming and channel counts are subject to change at any time.

Why streaming TV?

The ability to stream live or on-demand TV with an app or online gives you and your family the flexibility and independence to enjoy your favorite TV shows and entertainment, where and when you choose.


Available only in the U.S. (excl. Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands). Req’s compatible device & data connection.

What are the different ways I can stream DIRECTV STREAM?
Stream DIRECTV STREAM from your tablet, smartphone, and many other devices via the DIRECTV App. Check out this list of compatible streaming devices to see if yours works with our live tv streaming service. If your streaming device is compatible, read more about getting the DIRECTV App.
Can I stream DIRECTV through a browser?
You can access DIRECTV STREAM on your laptop or desktop computer using Chrome version 58 and above or Safari version 10 and above after you log in with your subscription. Visit stream.directv.com to sign into your account and start streaming today.
What about my regional sports local channels?
Regional sports channels are included at no extra cost with the CHOICE™, ULTIMATE, and PREMIER packages. See what local channels are available in your neighborhood, on the Regional Sports & Local tab of our channel lineup.
What streaming TV and music apps can I access with DIRECTV STREAM?

The DIRECTV STREAM Device comes preloaded with crowd-favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Pandora as well as a free game app featuring popular titles like Hunting Trails, Doodle Jump, and more. Access other 3rd-party entertainment apps in the Google Play Store.

Req's separate subscription/login for 3rd party apps, including Netflix, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube. Google login required.

What is Cloud DVR?

Unlimited Cloud DVR recording is included for new customers who order DIRECTV STREAM online. There are no limits as to how many shows you can record at the same time, so you’ll never miss out. Also, your recordings will last for 9 months, and you can access that every device, not just your TV. Access your Cloud DVR recordings under My Library in the DIRECTV STREAM interface.

Data connection req’d. In a series recording, max 30 episodes stored (oldest deleted first which may be in less than 9 months). Online only. New DIRECTV STREAM customers only. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse customer switching to DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I watch on mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and streaming devices?

You can stream DIRECTV STREAM anytime, anywhere.* Just download the DIRECTV App on your favorite mobile device or tablet to watch on the go. Plus, stream on unlimited devices at once in your home** – including your TVs, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices.

*Available only in the U.S. (excl. Puerto Rico & U.S.V.I.). Req’s compatible device & data connection. Limited to 3 concurrent out-of-home streams.



** All DIRECTV streams must be on the same home network and compatible device(s) required. Limit 3 concurrent out-of-home DIRECTV streams. Certain networks limit total number of simultaneous streams. Restrictions apply. See directv.com/unlimitedstreams for details.

Still have questions?
Visit DIRECTV STREAM Support for more information.
What is streaming TV?
Streaming TV is a generic term for watching television streamed over an internet or wireless data connection. DIRECTV STREAMSM offers customers packages that deliver the best of Live TV and On Demand, streamed in three ways:

1) With our exclusive DIRECTV STREAM Device (sold separately), or similar streaming TV devices from Apple, Roku, Google, Amazon & Samsung, allowing you to stream directly to your TV. See compatible devices.

2) Streamed on a mobile phone or tablet with the DIRECTV App

3) Watched online on DIRECTV STREAM SM with MS Edge, Chrome or Safari web browsers.
Does DIRECTV STREAM service have local channels?
Yes! DIRECTV STREAM is a streaming TV service that includes local channels, as well as national networks and regional sports networks. Visit our channel lineup to explore the local channels included in your area.
Has AT&T TV changed to DIRECTV STREAM? How will it change?

Yes, on August 26th, 2021, the names of AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW have both changed to DIRECTV STREAM. Only the names have changed. New and current customers can expect the same excellent service, same great selection of channels and on demand library, same great Cloud DVR, and same great app functionality. Learn about this change.

Where is the login to sign into my account?

Sign into your account to watch live TV, pay bills and manage your account.