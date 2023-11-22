Win Big with FanDuel TV on DIRECTV

As sports betting becomes more popular throughout the United States, fans are in need of a one-stop-shop for odds and analysis more than ever. That’s where FanDuel TV comes in. Keep reading to learn more about the network and how to watch it with DIRECTV.

WHAT IS FANDUEL TV?

FanDuel TV is a cable and satellite television network focused primarily on sports betting. The network originally launched in 1999 as the Television Games Network (TVG), but didn’t become what it is today until 2022, when the channel was rebranded as FanDuel TV.

According to the network, the network we know today is: “the Bettor Sports Network for live racing, sports, wagering insights, and analysis from top personalities.”

The network is the perfect addition to the FanDuel family, which also includes sportsbooks, fantasy sports and horse racing. And now, users can even play against real people online or in the online casino.

NETWORK PROGRAMMING

The main intention for FanDuel TV is to give viewers all the sports information they need to feel confident placing their bets. In addition to airing more than 3,000 hours of live sports to bet on including international basketball, racing and MMA, the network also has top-notch original programming.

So not only can viewers watch the events they are betting on, but they can also get the best commentary, analysis and up-to-date odds from the pros to make the smartest moves.

Some of the most popular programs on FanDuel TV are listed below:

ARE FANDUEL AND TVG THE SAME?

Television Games Network (TVG) was the original network that is now FanDuel TV. TVG had a heavy focus on horse racing, while FanDuel has widened the scope of their network to include other sports, as well as an array of complementary features.

From Fantasy leagues and sportsbooks to horse racing, FanDuel brings everything together for sports bettors around the country.

WHAT IS FANDUEL TV+?

FanDuel TV+ is the streaming version of FanDuel TV, which provides both live and on-demand sports and racing. And the best part is, it’s free! Which means you can bring the action with you.

WHAT CHANNEL IS FANDUEL TV ON DIRECTV?

FanDuel TV is available to DIRECTV customers with the CHOICE™ Package or above on channel 602, as well as to DIRECTV Stream customers. You can also get access to FanDuel TV through the DIRECTV Sports Pack.

So, not only will you have the best network for sports betting, but you’ll also be able to watch all the live sports that are important to you right on the same device.

For just $14.99/month, Sports Pack gives you top sports channels like MLB Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, NFL Network and so many more. The odds don’t get much better than that!

