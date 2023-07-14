For fans of Atlantic Coast Conference sports, ACC Network on DIRECTV is your all-access pass to the league’s latest news, standings and live game coverage. ACC Network is a regional sports network sponsored by ESPN and the ACC to provide coverage to sports fans around the country.

The network also has a premium version, called ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) for even more coverage. So, whether you’re a die-hard Duke Basketball fan or have a soft spot for UNC women’s Soccer, ACCN is here to bring you the games you want, wherever you’re located.

Here we’ll go over everything you need to know about the ACC Network, including how to access it with your DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM subscription.

WHAT COLLEGES ARE INCLUDED IN THE ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE?

One of the most impressive leagues in college sports, the ACC is comprised of 15 universities. The university teams who take part in the league all compete in NCAA Division 1, and include:

Boston College

Clemson University

Duke University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Florida State University

North Carolina State University

Syracuse University

University of Louisville

University of Miami

University of North Carolina

University of Notre Dame

University of Pittsburgh

University of Virginia

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and University

Wake Forest University

Teams across these schools have won countless national championships over the course of the league’s history. Often considered to have some of the top collegiate athletes in the US on their rosters, this league has high media coverage (i.e., The ACC Network).

WHAT KIND OF CONTENT DOES THE ACC NETWORK AIR?

If you’re looking for live game coverage, ACCN has got you covered. Their 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference athletics includes 25 sports and covers:

40 football games

150 men and women’s basketball games

250 Olympic sporting events

1,000 digital exclusive events and programming (with ACCNX)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

A more recent addition for the league and network is the College Football Playoffs, which began in 2014. The ACC is considered one of the “Power Five” conferences, which means they automatically get scheduled to play in one of the bowl games of the New Year’s Six (NY6).

The NY6 is the unofficial term used for the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision bowl games, such as the Rose Bowl, the Peach Bowl and the Orange Bowl. The results of these bowl games lead to the College Football National Championship game.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

ACC Network also provides content when there isn’t a game airing during the regular season. For example, ACC PM is a daily studio show discussing the latest standings of the league, which airs weekdays from 4-7pm.

ACC Huddle is another studio show that acts as pre-game coverage before Saturday NCAA football games in the fall. Get end to end coverage with ACC Huddle with halftime reports, sports analysis and an end of day recap, among other things.

HOW TO WATCH THE ACC NETWORK?

Despite being sponsored by ESPN, the ACC Network cannot be purchased directly or through ESPN+… Instead, you have to go through your paid TV provider.

DIRECTV is a top provider of regional sports networks, including ACC Network. In fact, you can access ACCN with three out of the four of DIRECTV’s packages (Entertainment package excluded)!

For no additional cost, you can watch all the ACC content you want, in any ACC market. ACCN and ACCNX can be streamed directly through DIRECTV or on the ESPN app. All ACC controlled games are on ACC Networks or the ABC and ESPN family of networks.

Check to see if you’re eligible for ACC Network with our RSN locator!

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE ACC NETWORK?

You can watch the Atlantic Coast Conference Network (ACC Network) on channel 612 with DIRECTV.

HOW TO GET THE ACC NETWORK THROUGH DIRECTV?

With the CHOICE™, Ultimate and Premier packages through DIRECTV, you can get instant access to ACCN on TV, online or on the DIRECTV app. Keep up with all the ACC coverage you love, for no additional cost to you!

For DIRECTV customers with the Entertainment package, you can add ACCN to your subscription for an additional fee per month.

