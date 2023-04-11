Do you bleed burnt orange? Hook all the latest Texas Longhorns news and live game coverage with the Longhorn Network (LHN) on DIRECTV. The regional sports network is a partnership between the University of Texas, ESPN and LEARFIELD.

Whether you’re a University of Texas alum or just love your ’Horns, count on the Longhorn Network for live game coverage of various sports, pre- and post-game coverage and original programming.

How do the Longhorns have their own network? Well, few collegiate sports brands are bigger — or more successful on the court and field — than the University of Texas. The Longhorns have won 63 team national championships dating back to 1949. Keep up on their chase for more with DIRECTV.

How to Watch the Longhorn Network

Wondering how to get the Longhorn Network? LHN is available to Texas residents with a DIRECTV CHOICE™ or above package. Don’t live in Texas? No worries. Get the Longhorn Network with a DIRECTV PREMIER™ package or as part of the SPORTS PACK.

What Channel Number Is Longhorn TV?

You can find the Longhorn Network on DIRECTV channel 677.

Longhorn Network Schedule

The Longhorn Network channel broadcasts more than just live games, though the 170+ exclusive events from all 20 UT sports it broadcasts provide plenty of reasons to get it. LHN is also home to original studio programming and the most in-depth coverage of UT out there.

Get the Longhorn Network and enjoy:

Live game coverage of 2+ UT football games

Live game coverage of 10+ men’s and women’s basketball games

Pre- and post-game analysis on Texas GameDay and Texas GameDay Final

Coverage of Signing Day, Pro Day and the Orange & White Spring Game

Live press conferences

Weekly coaches’ shows

Documentaries

Much more

Stream the Longhorn Network

Texas residents can stream the Longhorn Network from any smart device with a DIRECTV CHOICE™ or above package.

Simply visit the DIRECTV website or log into the DIRECTV app to keep tabs on your favorite University of Texas teams.

How to Get the Longhorn Network

Ready to take your love of the Longhorns to the next level? If you live in Texas, you can get the Longhorn Network simply by subscribing to a DIRECTV CHOICE™ or above package.

Not in the Lone Star State? You’ll need to subscribe to the DIRECTV PREMIER™ package or the SPORTS PACK to access all the game coverage, analysis and programming the Longhorn Network offers.

Not sure which DIRECTV package is a fit for you? Check out our guide on how to pick the best package.

Frequently Asked Questions Who offers Longhorn Network? Satellite, cable and telecom providers nationwide carry the Longhorn Network. DIRECTV is one of them, offering LHN to Texas residents as part of its DIRECTV CHOICE™ and above packages. DIRECTV customers outside of Texas can get LHN with a PREMIER™ package or as part of SPORTS PACK. You can also stream Longhorn Network via the ESPN app by logging in with your DIRECTV user ID and password. Is Longhorn Network part of ESPN+? No, the Longhorn Network is not part of ESPN+. ESPN+ offers subscribers access to live events, original programming and series that you can’t find on ESPN networks. To access the Longhorn channel and other ESPN TV networks, you’ll need a television subscription through a cable, digital or satellite provider such as DIRECTV.

