Need the perfect excuse to get really into baseball this season? MLB Strike Zone is where you can find minute-by-minute details to stay on top of every game.

Keep up with all the latest news and highlights in baseball, right when it happens. You never know when your favorite pitcher might throw a perfect game — and you definitely don’t want to miss that.

Let’s talk about how you can quickly catch the highlights for every single game this season with MLB Strike Zone.

What Is MLB Strike Zone?

The MLB Network Strike Zone is a must for avid baseball viewers, as it offers a comprehensive view of all live games happening in the Major League during the regular season on Wednesdays and Fridays.

This commercial-free channel makes it easy for viewers to keep up on the action and latest developments with game highlights and important updates, all in one spot.

How Can I Watch MLB Strike Zone?

If you want to watch the MLB Strike Zone channel, you’ll need to add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® to your regular DIRECTV package. This add-on gives you access to almost 90 out-of-market games per week, MLB Network content, MLB Network Strike Zone and more.

Already a DIRECTV customer? Sign up for the MLB EXTRA INNINGS®:

Through your DIRECTV account page

By texting MLB to 223322 using the telephone number listed on your DIRECTV account

By calling 1.800.GET.SPORTS

Once you have MLB EXTRA INNINGS®, check out the 2023 MLB schedule to find out when your favorite teams play next and how to watch. And to keep tabs on multiple games all at once — check out MLB EXTRA INNINGS® Mix on channel 720 to watch up to eight games simultaneously.

Stream the MLB Strike Zone Channel with DIRECTV

Whether you choose to watch DIRECTV via internet or satellite, MLB Strike Zone is a great option for people who don’t want to miss a big pitch or home run. If you’re a sports fan, this channel is a must-have for breaking news and action.

Ready to get started? Find out more about the MLB Strike Zone channel at DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions How Does the MLB Strike Zone Work? During the regular season, the MLB Strike Zone channel broadcasts a commercial-free, high-speed look at every game. Viewers get up-to-the-minute game highlights, stats and standings, plus live look-ins and updates every Wednesday and Friday. What Channel is MLB Strike Zone on DIRECTV? DIRECTV customers with the MLB EXTRA INNINGS® package can watch MLB Strike Zone on channel 719.

