Looking for more of the sports content you love? With the Tennis Channel on DIRECTV, you can watch all your favorite tennis players compete in tournaments across the world, never missing a match. Find out what the network has to offer and how to start watching today. And learn more about Tennis Channel Plus, the network’s exclusive streaming offer.

WHAT IS THE TENNIS CHANNEL?

For the last 22 years, the Tennis Channel has been the leading network for all things tennis. And considering the tennis season lasts the majority of the year, that’s a lot of great content to watch.

In addition to the hundreds of matches to watch on the network, the Tennis channel also provides a variety of other content, from commentary and post-match analyses to documentaries and exclusive player interviews.

With DIRECTV, Tennis Channel is available to all subscribers CHOICE™ and above on channel 217.

WHAT TOURNAMENTS ARE AVAILABLE TO WATCH?

The channel is home to many of your favorite tennis tournaments over the course of the year. Live tennis coverage includes the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and more.

The structure of each tour range in many ways, like the number of tournaments in each, the number of competitors, match style, skill level, court type and prize money, just to name a few.

Fans will also find coverage of all the Grand Slam tournaments across the world, including:

The Australian Open in January Roland Garros French Open from May-June Wimbledon from June-July The US Open from August-September

That’s right, all four of the biggest tennis events of the year are available to watch on the network, the 2023 US Open Tennis Championship included.

The Grand Slam tournament is being broadcast on the channel and includes commentary, highlights and analyses from some of the most influential people in tennis, along with the live matches.

You can watch the 2023 US Open Tennis Tournament from August 28 to September 10 on channel 217 on DIRECTV.

The Tennis Channel isn’t just a place to watch tennis live, though, it’s also a one-stop shop for all your tennis content. Some of the different content types include replays, commentary, documentaries, podcasts, press conferences, highlights and studio shows.

Plus, the channel also has coverage of similar sports, like pickleball, racquetball and paddleball!

WHAT IS TENNIS CHANNEL PLUS?

With tennis being such a global sport, there’s always something for fans to watch. And the Tennis Channel should have you covered.

But, if you want even more content, plus the ability to take it on the go with you, Tennis Channel Plus may be the subscription for you.

For $109.99 per year, Tennis Channel+ is your pass to the most live and on-demand matches, even the ones not covered by the broadcast channel. And the best part is, you can watch anytime, on any device you choose!

WATCH TENNIS CHANNEL ON DIRECTV

The Tennis Channel is available to all CHOICE™, Ultimate and Premiere subscribers at DIRECTV. If you have a different package, you’re still in luck, as DIRECTV Sports Pack has Tennis Channel and over 40 other specialty sports networks available for just $14.99 per month.

So, start watching the top tennis players compete at the highest level in the sport from the comfort of your own home. To learn more about all the perks of the DIRECTV Sports Pack, check out this blog post.

Current customers can get started watching today, on channel 217 on DIRECTV.

