Did you know that approximately one in seven people in the United States played a round of golf in 2022? Not only is golf one of the most popular sports to play in the US and around the world right now, but it also one of the most widely watched. And with the help of the Golf Channel, golf fans are able to watch all their favorite players in tournaments around the world, making sure they never have to miss a swing.

Find out how to watch live coverage of the sport and more with the Golf Channel on DIRECTV, channel 218.

WHAT IS THE GOLF CHANNEL?

Golf Channel is home to 24/7 coverage of one of the world’s most popular sports.

The network was founded in 1994, after entrepreneur Joseph E. Gibbs and gold legend Arnold Palmer came together with the idea. Today, we have countless channels and networks with specialty broadcasting, but this channel was one of the first subscription networks to focus on one sport.

The channel is now a part of the wider NBC Sports network, and airs a variety of content, from live tournaments to golf news and highlights, plus studio programming.

WHAT TOURNAMENTS ARE BROADCAST ON GOLF CHANNEL?

As a pay television network, the network has exclusive access to certain parts of professional tournaments not shown on NBC Sports or its affiliate, USA Network. Here is a list of the major tournaments fans can catch on the specialty network:

Live coverage of early rounds, early window coverage of weekend rounds and replays of PGA Tour events

PGA Tour Champions

Korn Ferry Tour

European Tour

LPGA Tour

Asian Tour

In addition to these tournaments, the Golf Channel is also home to golf coverage during the Summer Olympics. In the past, live coverage of the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and NCAA Division I have also been a draw for fans of the sport.

IS THE RYDER CUP 2023 ON THE GOLF CHANNEL?

The 44th Ryder Cup tournament takes place during the weekend of September 29, 2023. The tournament is located in Italy this year, just outside of Rome. One of the most exciting tournaments in the sport, the best male golfers in the US and Europe will compete for the Ryder Cup title.

This year, the main broadcast of the Ryder Cup will take place on USA Network, NBC and Peacock, channels 242 and 12 on DIRECTV, respectively. Don’t count the Golf Channel out, though. After each day of the tournament, September 29, 2023, through October 1st, you can stream Golf Channel to watch “Live from the Ryder Cup,” to get the post-match analyses and commentary from golf personalities you love.

POPULAR PROGRAMS INCLUDED

Not only do DIRECTV customers have the ability to stream Golf Channel to watch tournaments and post-match analysis, but they also have access to a number of supplementary programming. From golfing instructions to player interviews and tips and tricks from some of the best in the business, you can get it all.

Check out some of the top shows available on the Golf Channel here:

NEWS & ANALYSIS

Golf Central

Golf Today

INSTRUCTIONAL

OTHER

The Big Break (reality golf competition)

Swing Expedition with Chris Como (exploring the best teachers, players and strategies in the sport)

GOLF PERSONALITIES ON THE NETWORK

Apart from fan-favorite Chris Como, who else can golf fans typically expect to see on the network for all things golf?

On a daily basis, fans can find Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack discussing the latest and greatest in the sport on Golf Today. There are a few different hosts for Golf Central, including Cara Banks, Rich Lerner, Anna Jackson, Kimmy Roberts, Todd Lewis, Steve Burkowski, Amy Rogers and Matt Adams.

Not to mention, you can improve your game with nationally recognized player and coach Kelley Brooke with Golf Channel Academy or learn from other pros in Playing Lessons.

HOW TO WATCH GOLF ON DIRECTV

DIRECTV subscribers can get all the golf coverage they want and more with the Golf Channel on channel 218.

If you aren’t a DIRECTV customer yet and want access to the best of golf and even more great content, now is the time to swing! With popular channels included in every package, you can get the basics you want, and everything else you love from DIRECTV.

To get started watching the Golf Channel today, sign up for either the CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER packages.

If you aren’t sure which package to choose, let us help you decide! Take this quiz here.

