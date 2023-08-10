Congratulations! You’ve made it to the home of SEC College Football! Catch the biggest matchups, high-energy studio shows, and 24/7 coverage only on SEC Network with DIRECTV. SEC Network brings fans home to everything they love about the SEC lifestyle. Don’t miss out on what’s going to be a great SEC College Football season!

SEC Network commences its 10th college football season in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Vanderbilt hosting Hawai’i at 7:30 p.m. ET. This Week 0 matchup is one of 11 games featuring Southeastern Conference squads on SEC Network in the first four weeks of the season.

SEC Network welcomes in Week 1 with a Thursday tussle between South Dakota and Missouri at 8 ET. SEC Network is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2023, including an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring Allstate Sugar Bowl champion Alabama in Week 1 (Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. ET) and two-time defending CFP national champion Georgia opening Week 2 on SEC Network (Sept. 9 | 12 p.m. ET).

How To Watch SEC Network From kickoff to Bowl Season, you don’t want to miss a second of the action this season! Catch every SEC College Football team on SEC Network. Watch SEC Network on Ch. 611 on DIRECTV. For a full schedule and to stay up to date on all things SEC College Football visit www.secsports.com.

‘SEC Now’

SEC Network’s flagship news and information show, SEC Now, is back with Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang as hosts along with a rotating cast of analysts. The show breaks down the latest SEC headlines and storylines in college sports.

‘SEC Nation’

SEC Network’s weekly traveling pre-game show kicks off its tenth season this fall. SEC Nation gets you ready for game day with all the coverage you need, broadcasting live from SEC campuses and top-ranked matchups each week. Catch live reports, analysis and features surrounding the sights, sounds and storylines of SEC football every Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

‘The Paul Finebaum Show’

The four-hour daily program showcases Paul Finebaum’s compelling opinions and deep knowledge of the SEC, as well as his interactions with his passionate callers – many of whom have followed him for years. The show airs live from SEC Network’s studios Monday-Thursday and from each SEC Nation site for #FinebaumFriday throughout the season.

‘Marty & McGee

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live from each SEC Nation site at 9 a.m. ET every Saturday during the fall.

‘SEC Football Final’

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with a pair of SEC analysts, SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recaps the biggest football storylines and highlights from the weekend. The show will air each Saturday evening following the completion of the final SEC Network football game.

‘SEC This Morning’

Hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, SEC This Morning discusses the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show airs weekdays on SiriusXM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday and Friday from 8-11 a.m. ET.

‘TrueSouth’

The sixth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with new episodes debuting every two weeks. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season, the James Beard Award-nominated show highlights Hot Springs, Ark.; Black Belt, Ala.; St. Augustine, Fla.; Dublin, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to sign off from season 6.

‘SEC Storied’

The 25th anniversary of the “Stoernover” kicks off the latest SEC Storied documentary, “Redemption,” which focuses on the path of the 1998 Arkansas Razorbacks through two key players, QB Clint Stoerner and OL Brandon Burlsworth, leading up to and following their defeat against eventual national champion Tennessee. Directed by David Beilinson, who previously brought the franchise “The Sweat Solution” and “Win or Else,” full details regarding the November premiere of “Redemption” will be announced this fall.

Frequently Asked Questions What Channel Number is SEC Network? You can access SECN with your DIRECTV subscription on channel 611. What is SECN? SECN is the Southeastern Conference Network. The network shows games in the SEC year-round.

