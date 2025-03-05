Late-night talk shows have been a source of satire, celebrity news and a good laugh for Americans since The Tonight Show debut in the 50s with Steve Allen in the host’s chair. Now, there’s no shortage of these hilarious, timely programs to keep you entertained all night. This list of the top 10 best late-night shows to watch on TV right now will keep you laughing into the waning hours.

1. ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Take a breather with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a staple in the realm of late night shows rich with comedy, political satire, and enticing celebrity interviews. Under the helm of Stephen Colbert, known for his quick-witted humor and insightful commentary, each episode offers a blend of laughter and thought-provoking discussions. The show also showcases extraordinary performances from a wide array of musicians, spanning various genres and styles. In true Colbert fashion, The Late Show continues to serve as a quirky, vibrant platform where entertainment meets commentary.

2. ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Late-night television has been reignited with Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Jimmy Kimmel’s unparalleled wit and hilarious sketches light up the screen. And while we would be happy to listen to Kimmel joke around all episode, it’s the addition of top celebrities and musical guests that really takes the show up a notch. Not to mention Jimmy’s infamous street interviews!

3. ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Join Jimmy Fallon for an exciting and always hilarious late-night experience on The Tonight Show, where comedy, celebrity interviews, and outstanding music performances collide into one show. Known for his viral sketches and games, Fallon creates an atmosphere of pure joy and spontaneity, bringing his guests right along with him. It’s the ultimate late-night party that celebrates the best of pop culture.

4. ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Experience a vibrant fusion of the day’s most topical news, comedy, and entertainment with Late Night with Seth Meyers. Known for his engaging monologues and insightful news segments, Seth Meyers effortlessly navigates the contemporary political landscape with hard-hitting humor. Offering an array of exclusive interviews, Meyers converses with distinguished guests from A-listers to individuals whose voices are less commonly heard in the late-night circuit. Tune in to this lively blend of news and comedy and let Seth Meyers unravel the zeitgeist of our times in his uniquely humorous style.

5. ‘After Midnight’

Looking for a new kind of late-night talk show? What about a new game show? Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight gives you the best of both worlds! Bringing a fresh, edgy twist to the traditional late-night format and hosted by the hilarious and charismatic Taylor Tomlinson, the show features a mix of unique games, funny questions and over course, talking. With three talented guests each episode, After Midnight dives into pop culture, current events and trending topics with humor and insight, making it a must-watch for night owls and entertainment enthusiasts

6. ‘The Daily Show’

Enter the engaging world of The Daily Show, a host-driven, award-winning platform that satirizes current events and trending issues in today’s global society. Since 1996, The Daily Show has been a significant part of late-night TV, using humor and satire to dive deep into politics, pop culture, sports and entertainment. Different hosts, including the renowned Jon Stewart and the current host, Trevor Noah, use their wit and sharp comedic skill to analyze and reflect on the day’s most controversial issues. Tune in to The Daily Show to laugh, think and challenge yourself to see the world differently.

7. ‘Dish Nation’

Dish Nation is a hilariously refreshing take on celebrity gossip and pop culture commentary. Premiering in 2011, this entertainment news show adds a much-needed humorous twist to the gossip scene. Side-splitting commentary, witty banter, and candid insights about your favorite celebrities become the highlight of your daily TV routine. Watch every day for the latest dosages of laughter and well-spirited jests that cover everything from Hollywood’s hot sheets to hilarious lifestyle snippets from stars’ lives. Dish Nation is your one-stop-shop for non-stop entertainment, laughter and celebrity updates.

8. ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Join the incisive and wryly hilarious John Oliver as he dives into the deep end of aspects of news, politics, and everyday life often overlooked or misunderstood. From his sharp wit to his passionate monologues, John tackles an array of issues with depth and a humorous twist on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Embark on an enlightening journey through the world’s most convoluted topics and enjoy Oliver’s unique combination of satire, insight and genuine concern for the human condition. One episode and you’ll be hooked on this award-winning weekly news satire program.

9. ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is not just any talk show. Brimming with pop culture trivia, juicy celebrity gossip, and dynamic viewer interactions, it features the charismatic host Andy Cohen at its helm. Known for his wit and inimitable style, Cohen sits down with celebrity guests, dives into trending pop culture events and stirs engaging discussions. He infuses each episode with vibrant energy, making it a must-watch late-night destination for ardent pop culture lovers. Tune in for scoops, laughs and provocative conversations that keep you up at night.

10. ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Enter the bold and unfiltered world of Real Time with Bill Maher, a show where politics and culture are explored through intelligent discussion and biting humor. Maher tackles controversial topics head-on, offering sharp commentary and inviting diverse perspectives from his panel of guests. From heated debates to hilarious monologues, this show challenges viewers to think critically while enjoying a dose of humor.

Who are some of the most well-known late-night hosts? Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver are some of the most popular late night hosts. What was the first-ever late-night show? The Tonight Show was the first late-night show, having first aired in the 1950s.

