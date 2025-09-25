Navigating the maze of networks, specialty channels and streaming services necessary to watch your favorite sports live is more complicated than ever. Increasingly, fans are asking: “What’s the top streaming service for sports?” or “Is there a dedicated sports streaming platform?” Even this basic information can be difficult to find.

Fear not, sports enthusiasts! We’re here to guide you. In this article, we’ll explore the channels and services essential for catching the most professional sports live and introduce you to a new live TV plan that lets you enjoy more live sports while spending less.

What Channels & Services Do I Need to Stream Live Sports?

Here we break down all the places — linear TV, national networks, conference networks and major streaming services — you’ll need to be able to access to watch all televised pro sports. Below that, we’ll show why the new Genre Pack from DIRECTV, MySports, is the best way to get those live TV channels and more.

For the purpose of this article, we take into account the following US sports leagues: NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NWSL.

Channel / Service Type Leagues Covered ABC Local Broadcast NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL CBS Local Broadcast NFL, NWSL, MLB, WNBA FOX Local Broadcast NFL, MLB, MLS NBC Local Broadcast NFL (SNF), NHL, MLB (starting in 2026) ION National Network WNBA, NWSL ESPN / ESPN2 National Network NFL, NBA (new for 2025-26), MLB (final season), NHL, WNBA TNT / TBS / truTV National Network MLB, NHL FS1 / FS2 National Network MLB, MLS NFL Network National Sports Network NFL NBA TV National Sports Network NBA MLB Network National Sports Network MLB NHL Network National Sports Network NHL CBS Sports Network National Sports Network WNBA, NWSL FanDuel Sports Networks, NBC Sports, Spectrum SportsNet, Marquee Sports Network, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, Monumental Sports Network, MSG Network(s), NESN, ROOT Sports, Space City Home Network, YES Network, etc. Regional Sports Networks Market-specific: MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, NWSL (team deals vary) Amazon Prime Video Streaming Service NFL (TNF), NBA (new in 2025–26), WNBA Apple TV+ Streaming Service MLB Friday Night Baseball (weekly doubleheader) ESPN Select Streaming Service NFL, NHL, MLB (through 2025), WNBA MLS Season Pass Streaming Service (Available through Apple TV or DIRECTV) MLS Netflix Streaming Service NFL Paramount+ Streaming Service WNBA, NWSL (also on CBS) Peacock Streaming Service NFL, NBA (new in 2025–26), NHL, MLB

Best Streaming Service for Watching Live Sports

Having access to more than two dozen live TV channels and services is required for fans to watch the sports leagues they love.

With DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack, you can access more of those channels in a single package, so you don’t need to go and purchase separate subscriptions like Fox One or ESPN Unlimited (ESPN Unlimited is included in MySports). You also don’t need to pay for extra channels you don’t care about. MySports gives you the networks needed to watch live sports – and that’s it.

MySports includes the following channels and networks needed to watch sports live:

Local/Linear Channels* : ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC Regional Sports Networks : 20+ RSNs through MyHomeTeam Add-On

: 20+ RSNs through MyHomeTeam Add-On National Networks : ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, TBS, TNT, truTV

: ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, TBS, TNT, truTV Sports Networks : CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network

: CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network Streaming Services: ESPN Unlimited (includes sports airing on ESPN Select)

*Included where available

TLDR? The channel lineup of MySports from DIRECTV has the vast majority of channels and services necessary to stream all major sports live from your home.

And you can get it for less than $69.99 per month! Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage so you can go back and rewatch anytime. No contract required – meaning if you’re only interested in the NBA or MLB, you can cancel anytime and sign back up the following year!

This sports-only streaming package is all about flexibility and giving customers what they want, without breaking the bank.

Stream Sports for Less with MySports!

The best and most affordable live TV plan to stream sports live is DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack, which offers only those channels you need for a price you’ll love.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best live TV plan for watching professional sports? The best and most affordable live TV plan to stream sports live is DIRECTV's MySports Genre Pack, which offers only the channels you need for a price you'll love. How much does MySports Genre Pack from DIRECTV cost? MySports is available for less than $69.99/mo. and includes ESPN Unlimited on us!! No annual contract required.

