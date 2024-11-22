Calling all soccer fans! Don’t miss the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship on Saturday, November 23, 2024. You won’t want to miss a moment of the excitement as Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit battle it out on the pitch. This watch guide has everything you need to know about the playoffs, the NWSL Championship’s history and how to watch the final match with DIRECTV.

How to Watch The 2024 NWSL Championship

The National Women’s Soccer League Championship will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Watch every goal, penalty and pass on CBS or stream on Paramount+ with DIRECTV. Watch live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Check your local listings to find the channel number for CBS in your area.

Where will the 2024 NWSL Championship be held?

The 2024 National Women’s Soccer League Championship will be held at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Which Teams Will Be Competing in the 2024 Championship?

Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will face off in the 2024 NWSL Championship. The Pride earned their spot in the championship game after their 3-2 win against Kansas City Current in the semifinal game on November 17. The Washington Spirit went up against last year’s NWSL Champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC, in the semifinal game on November 16. The Spirit defeated NJ/NY Gothan FC in an exciting penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, securing their spot in the championship match.

How Do the NWSL Playoffs Work?

The top eight teams of the National Women’s Soccer League advance to the playoffs. This is a change from last year when only the top six teams made the playoffs. Check out the rankings of the teams that made it into this year’s playoffs, along with total points and the season win, loss and draw records.

Orlando Pride | 60 points | 18-2-6 Washington Spirit | 56 points | 18-6-2 NJ/NY Gotham FC | 56 points | 17-4-5 Kansas City Current | 55 points | 16-3-7 North Carolina Courage | 39 points | 12-11-3 Portland Thorns | 34 points | 10-12-4 Bay FAC | 34 points | 11-14-1 Chicago Red Stars | 32 points | 10-14-2

The teams that made it to the playoffs competed in the quarterfinals, with the top team playing the eighth seed team, the second seed team playing the seventh team, the third team playing the sixth team and the fourth and fifth teams playing each other. The winners of those matches competed in the semifinals to determine which two winning teams would head to Kansas City on November 23, for a chance to win the NWSL Championship.

Brief History of The NWSL Championship

2024 marks the 11th NWSL Championship. The league was founded in 2012 with just eight teams but has continued to grow its number of teams and its fan base over the years. This year, there were 14 teams in the NWSL. The Portland Thorns have won the NWSL Championship the most times—in 2013, 2017 and 2022—followed by the North Carolina Courage, with back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. The NWSL Championship was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NWSL Championship Winner 2023

NJ/NY Gotham FC won their first-ever NWSL Championship title in a 2-1 win in 2023. They won against Seattle Reign FC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

