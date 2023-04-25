Paris and Helen of Troy. Cleopatra and Mark Antony. Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier. Love is one of the most powerful human emotions. It can start wars or bring peace. It can make people do crazy things. And it can inspire the best romance TV shows — and our desire to watch them.

What Are the Best Romance TV Shows to Watch?

Romance TV shows aren’t one-size-fits-all. There are period pieces, fantasy worlds, romantic comedies and more. We’ve included a little bit of everything in our list of romantic shows to watch, so you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

Looking for romantic episodes of your favorite shows?

‘Sex and the City’ (1998–2004)

If you’re a fan of romance television shows and you haven’t seen Sex and the City, well, let’s just say it’s time. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her four city-wise, looking-for-love girlfriends practically invented the genre, and with six seasons available, there’s plenty to binge.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005–2014)

Speaking of classic romantic TV shows, How I Met Your Mother also fits the bill. It follows architect Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) — who is also the narrator, years in the future — as he navigates the world of dating and heartbreak. With plenty of comedic relief from Neil Patrick Harris as Barney, it’s still one of the top rom-com TV shows out there nearly 10 years later.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (2005–present)

Quality isn’t necessarily measured by number of seasons, but if we did measure this list that way, Grey’s Anatomy would be the best romance TV series ever. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) are one of fans’ favorite on-screen couples, and the show was just renewed for season 20 — making it the longest-running primetime medical drama in history.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ (2009–2017)

There was nothing hotter than vampires in the early 2010s, and fans of romance TV shows certainly didn’t mind. After all, it gave us The Vampire Diaries, the tale of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl grieving the death of her parents who falls in love with a centuries-old vampire. The twist? She thinks he’s just a regular guy.

‘Outlander’ (2014–present)

Prefer a little history in your romance shows? How about time travel? Outlander has it all. It’s the 1950s, and Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) is a nurse swept back in time while on honeymoon with her husband. In 1743, she starts a passionate affair with a Scottish warrior and finds herself torn between two worlds.

‘Younger’ (2015–2021)

We’re not saying romance TV shows must have a love triangle, but it certainly helps. In Younger, created by Darren Star of Sex and the City fame, 40-year-old single mom Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) lives a double life and falls for two men that are total opposites in the process. Can she keep the lie going? You’ve got seven seasons to find out.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ (2016–2022)

Abby O’Brien Winters (Meghan Ory) is a successful New Yorker called home to Chesapeake Shores, Maryland to save her family’s inn. But what a coincidence — her old flame has also moved back to town, and they’re not the only love story in Chesapeake Shores. Her siblings have their own romance stories to tell.

‘A Discovery of Witches’ (2018–2022)

Vampires are back in A Discovery of Witches, along with demons and of course, witches. Historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) finds a manuscript that opens up a fantasy world of magic, power and risk. It’s up to swoon-worthy vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) to teach her to use her powers, but their forbidden love could also get them both killed.

‘Sanditon’ (2019–2023)

Can’t get enough of Bridgerton? The Regency era officially lasted less than a decade, but it has spawned plenty of love stories and romantic TV shows, including Sanditon. Based on the Jane Austen novel, it follows Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), who moves to the charming seaside town of the show’s name and finds herself in a tricky love triangle.

‘Ride’ (2023–present)

Ride is the newest romance show on our list, premiering in March 2023. It’s got plenty of family secrets, drama and tragedy, but you’re here for the romance — and it’s a forbidden one. Cash McMurray (Beau Mirchoff) has always had a thing for his brother’s wife, Missy (Tiera Skovbye). Does she love him back? And will life ever let them be together?

