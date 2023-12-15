After new productions and favorite series dried up due to widespread actors’ and writers’ strikes, in 2024, TV is back, baby! Streaming platforms across the board have been quick to prepare for multiple exciting new releases. From international adaptations and spy action set-ups to historical dramas, detective stories and more, there’s something for everyone come the new year.

Apple+

‘Criminal Record’ – January 10

Starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as two brilliant detectives brought together by an anonymous phone call, this new crime thriller looks like it’s bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Against the plot of a high-profile murder case, Apple promises “a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London … touch[ing] on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.”

‘Masters of the Air’ – January 26

From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman — the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific — and based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Goetzman calls ‘Masters of the Air “a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.”

“Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich,” the nine-episode limited series stars Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann as the real people behind the bravery and sacrifice.

‘The New Look’ – February 14

This 10-episode historical drama series is also set during World War II, here against the Nazi occupation of Paris and “the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior,” according to Apple. “As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.” The New Look stars Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. Maisie Williams, Hugo Becker, Emily Mortimer, John Malkovich and others co-star.

Amazon

‘Expats’ – January 26

Based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s best-selling novel The Expatriates, this six-part limited series stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo as three American women whose lives come together after a tragic event. “Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong,” Amazon Studios says “The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.”

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ – February 2

Based on the 2005 hit Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr. and ‘Mrs. Smith gets a remake under the gaze of star and co-creator Donald Glover. “The series follows John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners — in espionage and in marriage,” Variety reports. “After they’re matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows the duo as they take on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship.” Maya Erskine co-stars with Michaela Coel, John Turturro and Paul Dano in supporting roles.

HBO

‘True Detective: Night Country’ (Season 4) – January 14

Arguably “responsible for the migration of many film actors to television over the span of the last decade,” the quality and acclaim of True Detective continues into a fourth season. Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, Screen Rant reports that this installment is “set to take place in Alaska during a polar night period and will follow its lead detectives as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of a research facility crew … even hinting at some connection to the mystery of season 1.”

‘The Regime’ – Spring 2024

From the producers of everyone’s favorite Succession, another miniseries for the win stars Kate Winslet and looks amazing. Set over the course of “one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” the story follows the fictional country’s complicated geopolitics with a grain of salt and dark humor. Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant co-star.

‘The Sympathizer’

“Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name,” HBO calls “The Sympathizer’ an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.” Executive produced and starring Robert Downey Jr. in multiple roles, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen and Sandra Oh round out the cast of this highly anticipated mini-series.

Netflix

‘Griselda’ – January 25

In a role that reveals Sofía Vergara as you’ve never seen her before, the star takes on the story of the real-life Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord and “devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.” Reuniting the team behind the success of Narcos, Netflix says that the series gives “witness [to] how her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family.”

‘3 Body Problem’ – March 21

For sci-fi fans, this brand new series, from the creators of Game of Thrones, is based on the novel, “The Three-Body Problem,” by Cixin Liu. “Over the course of eight episodes,” Netflix says “3 Body Problem immerses audiences in investigative mysteries and earth-shattering discoveries, before potentially catastrophic consequences come to life as we know it.” Starring a diverse and international cast, the story starts in 1960s China and follows a young woman who makes a decision that changes the course of space, time and life itself. Will you be watching?

