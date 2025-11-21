Taylor Sheridan has become the go-to source for western dramas. Spanning generations and geographies, including the vast Southwest and the Mountain states, Sheridan’s shows explore the complex relationships between law enforcement, businesses and criminal underworlds in the western United States.

And if it feels like Sheridan’s shows are everywhere, it’s because they are: Since his TV debut with the hit series Yellowstone, he’s either created, written, directed or executive produced (or any combination of those roles) 10 series and spinoffs, all of which have been critically acclaimed. He’s also worked on hit movies like Sicario and its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. These works often deal with themes of tradition, family and change, making them resonate with a wide audience and contributing to Sheridan’s prominence in pop culture.

Want to get up to speed on all of the excellent Taylor Sheridan shows that have come out over the last decade? Here’s our complete guide to every Taylor Sheridan show.

Every Taylor Sheridan Show

Starting with Yellowstone, Sheridan has become a Paramount Network powerhouse. Here’s the full list of every TV show he has worked on:

Yellowstone (2018-2023)

1883 (2021-2022)

Mayor of Kingstown (2021-present)

1923 (2022-2025)

Tulsa King (2022-present)

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)

Lioness (2023-present)

Landman (2024-present)

Y: Marshals (2026)

The Madison (TBA)

Wondering where to start? Most people would tell you Yellowstone, but there’s a whole galaxy of excellent TV to watch from the mind of Taylor Sheridan. Here’s a brief overview of each of the shows, to help you decide where to dig in.

The Sheridan show that started it all, Yellowstone is a modern Western following the Dutton family as they defend the Montana ranch that’s been in their family for generations. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton and won a Golden Globe in 2023 for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama Series.

Starring:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

West Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

The first Yellowstone prequel, 1883 follows the first generation of the Duttons as they make their way across the perilous American West. The show reveals how the Dutton family established their Yellowstone Ranch.

Starring:

Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan

Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Marc Rissmann as Josef

Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr.

A crime thriller following Mike McLusky as “mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan. Kingstown is a company town where the business is incarceration. For decades, the McLusky family has kept the peace among the gangs, prisoners, guards and law enforcement.

Starring:

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Lt. Ian Ferguson

Tobi Damtefa as Bunny Washington

Taylor Handley as Lt. Kyle McLusky

The second Yellowstone prequel, 1923 follows the next generation of Duttons during Prohibition, The Great Depression and the violence of the Western frontier.

Starring:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra Dutton

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Sylvester Stalone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York Mafia capo sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma after serving his prison sentence. His mission? Build his own criminal empire.

Starring:

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi

Andrea Savage as Stacey Beale

Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman

Max Casella as Manny Truisi

Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Invernizzi

Lawmen: Bass Reaves is based on the life of one of the first African American U.S. Marshal in American history. Bass Reaves is a federal peace officer in the Native territory of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Starring:

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves

Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow

Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce

Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn

Donald Suthlerland as Isaac C. Parker

Lioness follows the real-life CIA program of all-female operative team who go undercover in the War on Terror. The show centers on Joe (Zoe Saldaña) who attempts to balance her personal life with the demands of one of the most dangerous jobs on earth.

Starring:

Zoe Saldaña as Joe McNamara

Nicole Kidman as Katilyn Meade

Laysla De Oliviera as Cruz Manuelos

Dave Annable as Dr. Neal McNamara

Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins

Paramount+’s breakout hit of 2024, Landman follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a do-everything fixer for the biggest oil company in West Texas. Tommy must balance his personal and professional life and navigate the blur of legal and illegal business.

Starring:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris

Taylor Sheridan Shows in development

‘Y: Marshals’ (2026)

The upcoming neo-Western from Sheridan is a spinoff and sequel to Yellowstone. Focusing on Kayce Dutton, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and rancher who joins a group of U.S. Marshals who protect Montana.

Starring:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Arielle Kebbel as Belle

Ash Santos as Andrea

Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin

‘The Madison’ (TBA)

Another spinoff to Yellowstone, The Madison follows the McIntosh family, who move out to the Madison River valley of Montana from New York City.

Starring:

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

Matthew Fox as Paul

Kurt Russell

Taylor Sheridan Movies

While he has become most known for his television series, Sheridan has also been involved with several award-winning films, mostly as a writer:

Sicario (2015)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Wind River (2017)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Without Remorse (2021)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

F.A.S.T (2027)

Call of Duty (TBA)

Frequently Asked Questions What are the spinoffs of Taylor Sheridan shows? A handful of Taylor Sheridan shows are spinoffs of his breakout hit Yellowstone. Both 1883 and 1923 are prequels to the series. The upcoming Y: Marshals and The Madison. What was Taylor Sheridan's first show? Yellowstone was Taylor Sheridan's first show. It has spun off two prequel series (1883 and 1923) and two sequels (Y: Marshals and The Madison). What is Taylor Sheridan's most famous show? Yellowstone was Taylor Sheridan's first breakout hit in 2018. In 2024, Sheridan delivered another hit with Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton.

