Taylor Sheridan has become the go-to source for western dramas. Spanning generations and geographies, including the vast Southwest and the Mountain states, Sheridan’s shows explore the complex relationships between law enforcement, businesses and criminal underworlds in the western United States.
And if it feels like Sheridan’s shows are everywhere, it’s because they are: Since his TV debut with the hit series Yellowstone, he’s either created, written, directed or executive produced (or any combination of those roles) 10 series and spinoffs, all of which have been critically acclaimed. He’s also worked on hit movies like Sicario and its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. These works often deal with themes of tradition, family and change, making them resonate with a wide audience and contributing to Sheridan’s prominence in pop culture.
Want to get up to speed on all of the excellent Taylor Sheridan shows that have come out over the last decade? Here’s our complete guide to every Taylor Sheridan show.
Every Taylor Sheridan Show
Starting with Yellowstone, Sheridan has become a Paramount Network powerhouse. Here’s the full list of every TV show he has worked on:
- Yellowstone (2018-2023)
- 1883 (2021-2022)
- Mayor of Kingstown (2021-present)
- 1923 (2022-2025)
- Tulsa King (2022-present)
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)
- Lioness (2023-present)
- Landman (2024-present)
- Y: Marshals (2026)
- The Madison (TBA)
Wondering where to start? Most people would tell you Yellowstone, but there’s a whole galaxy of excellent TV to watch from the mind of Taylor Sheridan. Here’s a brief overview of each of the shows, to help you decide where to dig in.
‘Yellowstone’ (2018-2023)
The Sheridan show that started it all, Yellowstone is a modern Western following the Dutton family as they defend the Montana ranch that’s been in their family for generations. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton and won a Golden Globe in 2023 for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama Series.
Starring:
- Kevin Costner as John Dutton
- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
- Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
- West Bentley as Jamie Dutton
- Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
- Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton
- Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater
‘1883’ (2021-2022)
The first Yellowstone prequel, 1883 follows the first generation of the Duttons as they make their way across the perilous American West. The show reveals how the Dutton family established their Yellowstone Ranch.
Starring:
- Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan
- Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton
- Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton
- Isabel May as Elsa Dutton
- LaMonica Garrett as Thomas
- Marc Rissmann as Josef
- Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr.
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ (2021-Present)
A crime thriller following Mike McLusky as “mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan. Kingstown is a company town where the business is incarceration. For decades, the McLusky family has kept the peace among the gangs, prisoners, guards and law enforcement.
Starring:
- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky
- Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky
- Hugh Dillon as Lt. Ian Ferguson
- Tobi Damtefa as Bunny Washington
- Taylor Handley as Lt. Kyle McLusky
‘1923’ (2022-2025)
The second Yellowstone prequel, 1923 follows the next generation of Duttons during Prohibition, The Great Depression and the violence of the Western frontier.
Starring:
- Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton
- Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
- Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
- Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra Dutton
- Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
- Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
‘Tulsa King’ (2022-Present)
Sylvester Stalone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York Mafia capo sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma after serving his prison sentence. His mission? Build his own criminal empire.
Starring:
- Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi
- Andrea Savage as Stacey Beale
- Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman
- Max Casella as Manny Truisi
- Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Invernizzi
‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ (2023)
Lawmen: Bass Reaves is based on the life of one of the first African American U.S. Marshal in American history. Bass Reaves is a federal peace officer in the Native territory of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Starring:
- David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves
- Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves
- Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves
- Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow
- Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce
- Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn
- Donald Suthlerland as Isaac C. Parker
‘Lioness’ (2023-Present)
Lioness follows the real-life CIA program of all-female operative team who go undercover in the War on Terror. The show centers on Joe (Zoe Saldaña) who attempts to balance her personal life with the demands of one of the most dangerous jobs on earth.
Starring:
- Zoe Saldaña as Joe McNamara
- Nicole Kidman as Katilyn Meade
- Laysla De Oliviera as Cruz Manuelos
- Dave Annable as Dr. Neal McNamara
- Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins
‘Landman’ (2024-Present)
Paramount+’s breakout hit of 2024, Landman follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a do-everything fixer for the biggest oil company in West Texas. Tommy must balance his personal and professional life and navigate the blur of legal and illegal business.
Starring:
- Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
- Ali Larter as Angela Norris
- Demi Moore as Cami Miller
- Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris
- Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
- Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris
Taylor Sheridan Shows in development
‘Y: Marshals’ (2026)
The upcoming neo-Western from Sheridan is a spinoff and sequel to Yellowstone. Focusing on Kayce Dutton, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and rancher who joins a group of U.S. Marshals who protect Montana.
Starring:
- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
- Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater
- Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton
- Arielle Kebbel as Belle
- Ash Santos as Andrea
- Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin
‘The Madison’ (TBA)
Another spinoff to Yellowstone, The Madison follows the McIntosh family, who move out to the Madison River valley of Montana from New York City.
Starring:
- Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn
- Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh
- Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh
- Matthew Fox as Paul
- Kurt Russell
Taylor Sheridan Movies
While he has become most known for his television series, Sheridan has also been involved with several award-winning films, mostly as a writer:
- Sicario (2015)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Wind River (2017)
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
- Without Remorse (2021)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
- F.A.S.T (2027)
- Call of Duty (TBA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the spinoffs of Taylor Sheridan shows?
A handful of Taylor Sheridan shows are spinoffs of his breakout hit Yellowstone. Both 1883 and 1923 are prequels to the series. The upcoming Y: Marshals and The Madison.
What was Taylor Sheridan's first show?
Yellowstone was Taylor Sheridan's first show. It has spun off two prequel series (1883 and 1923) and two sequels (Y: Marshals and The Madison).
What is Taylor Sheridan's most famous show?
Yellowstone was Taylor Sheridan's first breakout hit in 2018. In 2024, Sheridan delivered another hit with Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton.
