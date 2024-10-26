Saddle up for the long-awaited return of Yellowstone. The hugely popular modern western premieres on Sunday, November 10, with season 5 part 2.

With the Dutton family on the brink of a war between siblings, you aren’t going to want to miss a second of part 2. This watch guide will provide you with everything you need to know ahead of the final season. Check out the trailer now!

When Is The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Release Date?

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network. The first episode will also air on CBS at 10/9c on November 10. Watch with DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!

How Many Episodes Will Be in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2?

While part 1 had eight episodes, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will have six episodes.

Haven’t watched part 1 yet? Check out our article Your Guide To ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Where To Watch, Get Caught Up & More

What Is ‘Yellowstone’ About?

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone centers around the Dutton family — owners of the largest cattle ranch in Montana and the contiguous U.S. The ranch is led by the family’s patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who works to protect his land from developers, rival ranchers, the bordering Indian Reservation and the national park throughout the series. From violence to shady politics and even murder, the Duttons will do whatever it takes to preserve the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and their way of life.

What Happened in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 1?

The last episode of Yellowstone was released on January 1, 2023. Here’s a brief summary of what happened in season 5 part 1 to help refresh your memory.

Spoilers ahead!

Season 5 begins with John Dutton being sworn in as Montana’s newly elected governor, beating out his adopted son, Jamie. John didn’t want to be governor, but, as we’ve continually seen throughout the show, he’ll do whatever it takes for the good of the ranch. As governor, he signs an executive order to stop all state funding for Market Equities’ Paradise Valley airport and ski resort, which are threatening Dutton land.

We learned in season 4 that Kayce and Monica are expecting their second child. Monica goes into labor in season 5. On the way to the hospital, she swerves to avoid an oncoming truck and hits a bison. The baby, whose name was going to be John, tragically dies in the accident.

Caroline Warner hires Sarah Atwood to get revenge on the Dutton family for pulling the funding for the Market Equities projects. Sarah quickly becomes close to Jamie, both romantically and professionally, and begins to turn him against his adopted family. Ultimately, she convinces him to call for his dad to be impeached.

Meanwhile, Brucellosis is threatening the whole heard on the Dutton Yellowstone. Rip and his fellow cowhands head south to move the cattle to Texas to Four Sixes Ranch. John asks Monica if her husband Kayce will step up and run the ranch while Rip is gone. She agrees knowing she wants to keep the legacy of the ranch alive for her son, Tate.

Part 1 ends with Beth threatening to expose the “train station” (where the Duttons dispose of the bodies of their enemies). However, Jamie tells her that will also expose all of John’s crimes. With family tensions escalating, Beth tells Jamie that the war is just beginning. The midseason finale ended with Jamie talking about hiring a hitman, and Beth in turn telling her father that they need to kill Jamie.

Will Kevin Costner Return to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2?

Unfortunately, we won’t see Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton, in the rest of the upcoming season. The iconic actor posted a video to social media announcing that he will not be returning for part 2. He is instead focusing his work on Horizon, a four-movie Western epic starring Costner (who is also a director, writer and producer on the film series).

You can watch Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 now with DIRECTV.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Cast

Check out the cast of characters you can expect to see in part 2.

Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Finn Little as Carter

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Jen Landon as Teeter

Kathryn Kelly as Emily

Lainey Wilson as Abby

‘Yellowstone’ Spin-offs

Can’t get enough Yellowstone? You’re in luck because the flagship series is just the beginning. There are so many spinoffs and prequels set in the Yellowstone universe to keep you entertained until season 5 part 2, premieres on November 10.

‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off Series To Watch Now

If you want to see how it all began, 1883 tells the origin story of how the Duttons acquired the land that became the Yellowstone Ranch. The ten-episode series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The next prequel series in the Yellowstone universe is 1923, which stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The show is a sequel to 1883 and tells the story of a new generation of the Dutton family as they face Prohibition, western expansion and the beginning of the Great Depression. The second and final season of the show is expected to premiere in 2025.

‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off Series in Development

The Madison is currently in production and is expected to premiere in 2025. It will star Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays a wealthy matriarch named Stacy Clyburn. The show centers on her and her family as they leave New York City to live in Montana’s Madison River Valley after her husband and brother-in-law are tragically killed in a plane crash.

While Yellowstone is ending, the story is continuing with the spin-off 6666. The Paramount+ series will focus on Four Sixes Ranch and will include many of the cast members from the original series. And if that wasn’t enough to keep you occupied, another prequel series called 1944 is also in the works.

Want more Westerns? Check out our article on The Top Western TV Shows To Watch Right Now.

Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on DIRECTV

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will premiere on Thursday, November 10, on Paramount Channel and CBS. Want to catch up ahead of the premiere? Seasons 1-5 part 1 are streaming on Peacock, which you can watch on DIRECTV with your Gemini device.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Subscribe today to watch Yellowstone and all your other favorite Western TV shows and movies.

Frequently Asked Questions When does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 come out? Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premieres on Sunday, November 10. Where to watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2? Watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network at 8/7c or on CBS at 10/9c with DIRECTV. Will Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ be the final season? Paramount originally announced that season 5 part 2 would be the end of Yellowstone. But not so fast, partner. There have been some rumors that the show could get a sixth season, but as of right now, the official statement is that part 2 will be the end of Yellowstone.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.