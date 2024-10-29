For many, the first person they think of when they hear Gotham City is the one and only Batman. And while we love our angsty caped crusader, HBO is giving fans a new lens to view the criminal underworld of Gotham through in its latest limited series, The Penguin: the eyes of criminal mastermind Oswald Cobb himself.

Led by Colin Farrell as “Oz,” the eight-episode series boasts an impressive roster, including Cristin Milioti in a key role alongside Farell.

Check out the full cast lineup below to see who else is bringing this gritty new DC installment to life.

Watch TV & movies across the DC Universe with DIRECTV.

What is ‘The Penguin’ About?

The Penguin is a spin-off from the 2022 film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. The focus of the new limited series is on the Penguin’s rise to power in the criminal ranks of Gotham City, giving audiences a glimpse of how one of the biggest criminal masterminds in Gotham came to be.

As HBO’s Head of Originals, Sarah Aubrey, explained to Variety:

“The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like, and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions.”

When Does ‘The Penguin’ Take Place?

Please note: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the 2022 film The Batman.

HBO’s The Penguin follows one week after the events of The Batman, in which Carmine Falcone was murdered, and Gotham City’s seawall was destroyed, wreaking havoc on an already struggling city.

While not explicitly stated, it appears The Penguin takes place in November of 2022.

Cast of ‘The Penguin’ DC Miniseries

Now that you know what to expect of the already critically acclaimed miniseries, here’s a look at the cast of The Penguin.

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobb A.K.A. The Penguin

Colin Farrell masterfully plays Oz Cobb, the man vying to become the newest crime kingpin of Gotham City after The Riddler murdered his boss, Carmine Falcone. Cobb earned his nickname as the “Penguin” after a facial injury that left him with a scarred face and a beak-like nose, as well as his clubbed foot.

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Daughter of the deceased Carmine Falcone, Sofia Falcone (later known as Sofia Gigante) was once acquainted with the Penguin but has since become one of his enemies. At the beginning of the TV series, Sofia is newly released after a stint in Arkham Asylum and is prepared to fight Oz for power in Gotham’s underworld.

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar

Victor “Vic” Aguilar is a young man experiencing hard times in Gotham City who becomes entangled with Penguin’s criminal doings, leading him to become a pawn for the villain.

Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush

Dr. Julian Rush is a former psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, as well as Sofia’s therapist.

Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo

Eve Karlo is Oz’s love interest.

Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti

The acting leader of the Falcone Crime Family after the death of Carmine (previously the underboss).

Myles Humphus as Dom Gigante

Former soldier of the Falcone Crime Family.

Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb

Mother and confidante of Oswald Cobb who is suffering from early-onset dementia.

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

Rival mob boss and drug dealer to the Falcone family who fell from power after Carmine Falcone ratted him out to the Gotham City PD.

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni

Wife of Salvatore Maroni.

Daniel J. Watts as Bruno Tess

One of Oz’s crime enforcers.

Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Son of Carmine, brother of Sofia. Struggles with substance abuse.

Jared Abrahamson as Squid

An up-and-coming drug dealer in Gotham City.

James Madio as Milo Grapa

Consigliere for the Falcone family.

There are many other compelling characters in the show, but the list above should give you more than enough information to keep up with the cast of The Penguin.

Watch The Penguin & More DC on DIRECTV

New episodes of The Penguin air on HBO and Max Sunday’s at 9 p.m. ET until the finale on November 10th, so now’s the time to start watching! And you can do it on DIRECTV.

And with DIRECTV, you can watch TV however – and whenever – you’d like. So, whether you want to watch the final episodes of The Penguin live on HBO or record them to watch later, DIRECTV makes your TV experience work for you.

Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that!

Frequently Asked Questions Who stars in the HBO limited series 'The Penguin'? Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti star alongside each other in 'The Penguin', playing Oswald Cobb and Sofia Falcone, respectively. When does 'The Penguin' take place? HBO's The Penguin follows one week after the events of the 2022 film 'The Batman', in which Carmine Falcone was murdered, and Gotham City was flooded. How many episodes of 'The Penguin' will there be? The HBO limited series 'The Penguin' is expected to have eight episodes. At this point, it isn't clear if the show will remain a miniseries or be renewed for a second season.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.