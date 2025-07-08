Stay up to speed with the F1 Standings for 2025, updated throughout the season as the world’s top drivers compete for championship glory. From the Australian Grand Prix to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, every race of the 2025 F1 season adds critical points to the Formula 1 driver standings and the highly competitive F1 constructor standings.

With 20 of the most talented drivers in the world representing 10 powerhouse teams, the 2025 F1 season is shaping up to be quite the thrill. Below, you’ll find the latest driver rankings, including each driver’s name, nationality, team and total points earned so far this season.

2025 Formula One Driver Standings

First up, the standings as of July 7th, 2025, ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix running from July 25-27th. Find the full F1 TV Schedule for 2025 right here.

Position Driver Home Country F1 Team Points 1 No. 81 Oscar Piastri Australian McLaren 234 2 No. 4 Lando Norris Great Britain McLaren 226 3 No. 1 Max Verstappen Netherlands Red Bull Racing 165 4 No. 63 George Russell Great Britain Mercedes 147 5 No. 16 Charles Leclerc Monaco Ferrari 119 6 No. 44 Lewis Hamilton Great Britain Ferrari 103 7 No. 12 Kimi Antonelli Italy Mercedes 63 8 No. 23 Alexander Albon Thailand Williams 46 9 No. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Germany Kick Sauber 37 10 No. 31 Esteban Ocon France Haas 23 11 No. 6 Isack Hadjar France Racing Bulls 21 12 No. 18 Lance Stroll Canada Aston Martin 20 13 No. 10 Pierre Gasly France Alpine 19 14 No. 14 Fernando Alonso Spain Aston Martin 16 15 No. 55 Carlos Sainz Spain Williams 13 16 No. 30 Liam Lawson New Zealand Racing Bulls 12 17 No. 22 Yuki Tsunoda Japan Red Bull Racing 10 18 No. 87 Oliver Bearman Great Britain Haas 6 19 No. 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Brazil Kick Sauber 4 20 No. 43 Franco Colapinto Argentina Alpine 0

2025 Constructor’s Standings

And now, a look at the 2025 Formula 1 Constructor’s Standings:

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 460 2 Ferrari 222 3 Mercedes 210 4 Red Bull Racing 172 5 Williams 59 6 Kick Sauber 41 7 Racing Bulls 36 8 Aston Martin 36 9 Haas 29 10 Alpine 19

Frequently Asked Questions Who is ranked first in the 2025 F1 standings as of July 7th, 2025? No. 81 Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren, is currently in first place with 234 points. Which team is leading the Constructor's Standings as of July 7th, 2025? McLaren is leading the Constructor's Standings with 460 points.

