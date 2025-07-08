Stay up to speed with the F1 Standings for 2025, updated throughout the season as the world’s top drivers compete for championship glory. From the Australian Grand Prix to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, every race of the 2025 F1 season adds critical points to the Formula 1 driver standings and the highly competitive F1 constructor standings.
With 20 of the most talented drivers in the world representing 10 powerhouse teams, the 2025 F1 season is shaping up to be quite the thrill. Below, you’ll find the latest driver rankings, including each driver’s name, nationality, team and total points earned so far this season.
Curious how drivers accumulate points? Learn more with this F1 Points System Guide.
2025 Formula One Driver Standings
First up, the standings as of July 7th, 2025, ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix running from July 25-27th. Find the full F1 TV Schedule for 2025 right here.
|Position
|Driver
|Home Country
|F1 Team
|Points
|1
|No. 81 Oscar Piastri
|Australian
|McLaren
|234
|2
|No. 4 Lando Norris
|Great Britain
|McLaren
|226
|3
|No. 1 Max Verstappen
|Netherlands
|Red Bull Racing
|165
|4
|No. 63 George Russell
|Great Britain
|Mercedes
|147
|5
|No. 16 Charles Leclerc
|Monaco
|Ferrari
|119
|6
|No. 44 Lewis Hamilton
|Great Britain
|Ferrari
|103
|7
|No. 12 Kimi Antonelli
|Italy
|Mercedes
|63
|8
|No. 23 Alexander Albon
|Thailand
|Williams
|46
|9
|No. 27 Nico Hulkenberg
|Germany
|Kick Sauber
|37
|10
|No. 31 Esteban Ocon
|France
|Haas
|23
|11
|No. 6 Isack Hadjar
|France
|Racing Bulls
|21
|12
|No. 18 Lance Stroll
|Canada
|Aston Martin
|20
|13
|No. 10 Pierre Gasly
|France
|Alpine
|19
|14
|No. 14 Fernando Alonso
|Spain
|Aston Martin
|16
|15
|No. 55 Carlos Sainz
|Spain
|Williams
|13
|16
|No. 30 Liam Lawson
|New Zealand
|Racing Bulls
|12
|17
|No. 22 Yuki Tsunoda
|Japan
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|18
|No. 87 Oliver Bearman
|Great Britain
|Haas
|6
|19
|No. 5 Gabriel Bortoleto
|Brazil
|Kick Sauber
|4
|20
|No. 43 Franco Colapinto
|Argentina
|Alpine
|0
Curious to see how much each of these drivers is raking in each time they win a race? Check out this post on Formula 1 Payrolls.
2025 Constructor’s Standings
And now, a look at the 2025 Formula 1 Constructor’s Standings:
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|460
|2
|Ferrari
|222
|3
|Mercedes
|210
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|172
|5
|Williams
|59
|6
|Kick Sauber
|41
|7
|Racing Bulls
|36
|8
|Aston Martin
|36
|9
|Haas
|29
|10
|Alpine
|19
From the streets to the silver screen, F1 is everywhere. Learn more about the new F1 movie starring Brad Pitt here.
Stream F1 Races on DIRECTV
No matter where around the world Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton or any of your other favorite drivers are hitting the pedal to the medal next, you can get a front row seat in the comfort of your home with DIRECTV.
Explore DIRECTV’s F1 coverage & get started today!
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is ranked first in the 2025 F1 standings as of July 7th, 2025?
No. 81 Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren, is currently in first place with 234 points.
Which team is leading the Constructor's Standings as of July 7th, 2025?
McLaren is leading the Constructor's Standings with 460 points.
