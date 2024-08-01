Start your engines, because the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is heating up, and you’re definitely going to want to keep up.

With only a handful of races remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin, now’s a good time to take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series standings so you can decide who you’ll be cheering on come the Round of 16.

Also below, you’ll find a brief overview of how the NASCAR playoffs work. But if you’re looking for even more information about the NASCAR Playoffs format, check out our guide to the playoffs!

This list will be updated with the most recent point totals on the Monday after a race is completed.

NASCAR Cup Series Standings

The table below lays out the most up to date ranks for the top 30 Cup drivers competing in the 2024 season. Within the table, you’ll find the driver’s name, number, car manufacturer and team name, as well as the driver’s total points earned, stage points earned, number of points behind first place and number of wins.

Let’s take a look.

Rank Driver # Driver Name Manufacturer Team Name Total Points Stage Points Points Behind First Wins 1 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 749 225 0 4 2 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 739 143 -10 1 3 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 23XI Racing 734 154 -15 1 4 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 706 203 -43 3 5 12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske 676 167 -73 2 6 24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 654 130 -95 3 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 653 160 -96 0 8 20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 651 155 -98 3 9 6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing 615 117 -134 1 10 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 606 89 -143 1 11 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 587 101 -162 0 12 17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing 562 61 -187 0 13 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing Team 552 66 -197 0 14 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing 545 90 -204 0 15 22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske 525 89 -224 1 16 14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 469 39 -280 0 17 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing Team 460 37 -289 1 18 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 440 59 -309 0 19 2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske 438 63 -311 1 20 38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports 434 38 -315 0 21 34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports 404 44 -345 0 22 4 Josh Berry Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 388 46 -361 0 23 42 Noah Gragson Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club 383 13 -366 0 24 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 383 10 -366 0 25 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing 375 27 -374 0 26 41 Ryan Preece Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 329 21 -420 0 27 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club 329 26 -420 0 28 7 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 324 10 -425 0 29 51 Justin Haley Ford Rick Ware Racing 319 1 -430 0 30 31 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 316 6 -433 0

Cup Series Playoffs Overview

And now for an overview of the playoff format.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs consist of three rounds, with 16 drivers qualifying based on their regular season performance (the points we’re tracking above). In the first round, drivers must compete in three races that test their skill and strategy, where the bottom four drivers in points after the round are eliminated.

The remaining 12 drivers move on to the second round. Similar to the previous round, they race over three events, with the four lowest-scoring drivers knocked out. The stakes get even higher once only eight drivers remain. It’s after these three races that the final four drivers prevail, and the drivers for the Championship Race are decided.

This winner-takes-all event determines the champion based on who finishes highest in the race, making it one of the most exhilarating moments in motorsports. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs promise high stakes racing and plenty of drama, captivating fans as the season winds down.

Watch NASCAR on DIRECTV

With talented drivers ready to give it their all, the quest for the championship becomes an unforgettable journey to witness. And with your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s change that.

Frequently Asked Questions Who won the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship in 2023? Martin Truex Jr. clinched the regular season championship in 2023, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. How are NASCAR Playoff drivers decided? Points earned during the regular season - by race position (40 points for winner, 39 for 2nd, 38 for 3rd, and so on) and stage wins - are used to determine which 16 drivers move on to the NASCAR postseason. Who are the top five NASCAR drivers in 2024? Currently, the following three drivers are leading the Cup Series standings: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick.

