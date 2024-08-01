Start your engines, because the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is heating up, and you’re definitely going to want to keep up.
With only a handful of races remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin, now’s a good time to take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series standings so you can decide who you’ll be cheering on come the Round of 16.
Also below, you’ll find a brief overview of how the NASCAR playoffs work. But if you’re looking for even more information about the NASCAR Playoffs format, check out our guide to the playoffs!
This list will be updated with the most recent point totals on the Monday after a race is completed.
NASCAR Cup Series Standings
The table below lays out the most up to date ranks for the top 30 Cup drivers competing in the 2024 season. Within the table, you’ll find the driver’s name, number, car manufacturer and team name, as well as the driver’s total points earned, stage points earned, number of points behind first place and number of wins.
Let’s take a look.
|Rank
|Driver #
|Driver Name
|Manufacturer
|Team Name
|Total Points
|Stage Points
|Points Behind First
|Wins
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|749
|225
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|739
|143
|-10
|1
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|734
|154
|-15
|1
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|706
|203
|-43
|3
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|676
|167
|-73
|2
|6
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|654
|130
|-95
|3
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|653
|160
|-96
|0
|8
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|651
|155
|-98
|3
|9
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|615
|117
|-134
|1
|10
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|606
|89
|-143
|1
|11
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|587
|101
|-162
|0
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|562
|61
|-187
|0
|13
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|552
|66
|-197
|0
|14
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|545
|90
|-204
|0
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|525
|89
|-224
|1
|16
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|469
|39
|-280
|0
|17
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|460
|37
|-289
|1
|18
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|440
|59
|-309
|0
|19
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|438
|63
|-311
|1
|20
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|434
|38
|-315
|0
|21
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|404
|44
|-345
|0
|22
|4
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|388
|46
|-361
|0
|23
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|Legacy Motor Club
|383
|13
|-366
|0
|24
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|383
|10
|-366
|0
|25
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|375
|27
|-374
|0
|26
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|329
|21
|-420
|0
|27
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Legacy Motor Club
|329
|26
|-420
|0
|28
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|324
|10
|-425
|0
|29
|51
|Justin Haley
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|319
|1
|-430
|0
|30
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|316
|6
|-433
|0
Cup Series Playoffs Overview
And now for an overview of the playoff format.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs consist of three rounds, with 16 drivers qualifying based on their regular season performance (the points we’re tracking above). In the first round, drivers must compete in three races that test their skill and strategy, where the bottom four drivers in points after the round are eliminated.
The remaining 12 drivers move on to the second round. Similar to the previous round, they race over three events, with the four lowest-scoring drivers knocked out. The stakes get even higher once only eight drivers remain. It’s after these three races that the final four drivers prevail, and the drivers for the Championship Race are decided.
This winner-takes-all event determines the champion based on who finishes highest in the race, making it one of the most exhilarating moments in motorsports. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs promise high stakes racing and plenty of drama, captivating fans as the season winds down.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship in 2023?
Martin Truex Jr. clinched the regular season championship in 2023, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.
How are NASCAR Playoff drivers decided?
Points earned during the regular season - by race position (40 points for winner, 39 for 2nd, 38 for 3rd, and so on) and stage wins - are used to determine which 16 drivers move on to the NASCAR postseason.
Who are the top five NASCAR drivers in 2024?
Currently, the following three drivers are leading the Cup Series standings: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick.
