Top NHL Matchups: 10 Must-See Games in the 2023-24 Season

For hockey fans, there’s nothing like cheering on your favorite National Hockey League (NHL®) team in the Stanley Cup finals. But before we reach that climactic showdown, teams have to fight their way to get there. Which means there are a ton of great NHL matchups to watch throughout the whole season. Here are 10 of the most anticipated games of the 2023-2024 season to watch on DIRECTV.

6 MUST-SEE NHL GAMES

With 32 teams playing 82 games over the course of a season, it’s hard for fans to catch every single one. To help prioritize, here are six of the most note-worthy games to pay attention to during the season. Read on to learn which NHL matchups are can’t-miss, and how to watch them live.

NOVEMBER 2023: NHL GLOBAL SERIES

Similar to NFL and NBA in recent years, the NHL is trying to make the league more popular worldwide. The best way to do that? Bring the games to the people!

Which is exactly what the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal aims to do. The games listed below are two of four NHL games being played at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden from November 16-19, 2023.

DETROIT RED WINGS VS. OTTAWA SENATORS

Thurs., November 16, 2023 @ 2:00pm EST on NHL Network

After a strong showing for the Red Wings in the first matchup between these two Atlantic Division teams this season, the Senators will be looking for revenge. And in front of a global audience, no less.

The Senators’ hoard of young players has been late to find their footing this season, so this game will be a good test to see how they’ve progressed.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS VS. DETROIT RED WINGS

Fri., November 17, 2023 @ 2:00pm EST on NHL Network

The Maple Leafs and Red Wings will play in Sweden for the Global Series, a thrilling divisional game. The two teams are neck and neck in the Atlantic Division standings, making this game important for both teams. Back-to-back international games will certainly be a test for the Red Wings, but with the stakes this high, it’s sure to be a stellar matchup.

JANUARY 2024: NHL WINTER CLASSIC

Since 2008, the NHL has put on the Winter Classic, where two teams are chosen to play a regular season game outdoors. A twist on the typical arena game, the Winter classic is one of the most widely watched games of the season, and the 2024 Discover Winter Classic will be no exception.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. SEATTLE KRAKEN

Mon., January 1, 2024 @ 3:00pm EST on TNT and Max

This season, it’s the rookies turn to take on this NHL tradition. The two youngest franchises in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken, will compete at T-Mobile Park’s outdoor rink in front of a crowd of over 40,000 fans.

FEBRUARY 2024: NHL ALL-STAR GAME

Imagine watching today’s top NHL superstars sharing the same ice, from Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers to Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks to David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. Your best chance is, naturally, during the annual NHL All-Star Weekend, when the best players of the league converge for a three-on-three tournament.

More information will be shared once the rosters are released ahead of the February 3, 2024, matchup.

FEBRUARY 2024: NHL STADIUM SERIES

The Stadium Series is the third set of outdoor games played in the NHL season each year. For the first time ever, the two outdoor games will take place back-to-back with fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium.

NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman, said:

“When you think about how much hockey means to this area and the number of people that are involved in the game at all levels, no better place to fill this magnificent 80,000-seat stadium twice in less than 24 hours. It’s going to be a great weekend.”

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS VS. NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Sat., February 17, 2024 @ 8:00pm EST on ABC

This will be a divisional matchup fans won’t want to miss. The Flyers and Devils have long been rivals within the Metropolitan Division, which will make this outdoor matchup even more intense.

NEW YORK RANGERS VS. NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Sun, February 18, 2024 @ 3:00pm EST on ABC

Another Division matchup and rivalry, the Rangers and Islanders will compete in the second game of the NHL Stadium Series. Fans of either team won’t want to miss this matchup as The Battle of New York plays out in front of a huge outdoor crowd in New York City.

4 OTHER MUST-WATCH REGULAR SEASON NHL MATCHUPS

Those aren’t the only big games to keep an eye out for this 2023-2024 NHL season. Here are some additional regular season games fans will want to watch. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a rookie, these games will keep your eyes glued to the ice until the final call.

Wednesday, Nov 22: Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers @ 7:00pm EST (Watch on TNT)

Wednesday, Dec 6: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers @ 9:30pm EST (Watch on TNT)

Wednesday, Jan 10: Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars @ 7:30pm EST (Watch on TNT)

Wednesday, Mar 6: Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche @ 9:30pm EST (Watch on TNT)

CATCH ALL THE TOP NHL MATCHUPS WITH DIRECTV

