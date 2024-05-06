The Top 10 Paranormal Shows on TV Right Now

Looking for a scare, a seance or a Sasquatch to add some paranormal entertainment to your evening? We’ve got you covered with this list of the top 10 best paranormal shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest paranormal shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Ancient Aliens to Paranormal Caught on Camera, this list will help paranormal TV show fans stay up to date on the most popular paranormal shows available.

TOP 10 PARANORMAL SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending paranormal shows that TV-lovers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Ancient Aliens’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Ancient Aliens combines exploration of the mysteries of our past with controversial theories about extraterrestrial life and visitation. This show entertains compelling theories and presents evidence suggesting that the civilizations of old may have encountered alien visitors after all, making for a unique look into the possibilities of our ancient past.

2. ‘Ghosts’

↑ 11 vs. Prior Week

A different kind of paranormal show then you may be expecting, but a good one, nonetheless. Discover the hysterical world of Ghosts US, a delightful blend of humor and the supernatural. Based off the success of Ghosts UK, this sitcom introduces you to a variety of comical, if ghastly, characters, each with their own quirky stories and life lessons for us to take away. This unique show reimagines the supernatural with an eccentric, comedic twist that has kept audiences hooked.

Expect a thrilling rollercoaster ride of humor, surprises and lovable ghostly gags that make this a must-watch series for any paranormal TV show fan.

3. ‘The UnXplained’

↓ 2 vs. Prior Week

William Shatner takes us on an odyssey of the strange and unexplainable in The UnXplained. Offering a riveting examination of enigmatic events, peculiarities and mysteries from around the world, this series blends the supernatural with science in a gripping exploration of the unknown.

4. ‘Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Join Theresa Caputo, popularly known as the Long Island Medium, on a fascinating journey into the spiritual realm in Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits. Caputo’s charismatic personality and incredible ability to communicate with the departed provides comfort and closure to those in need.

This show is more than just a run-of-the-mill celebrity reality show. It intertwines heartwarming stories, spontaneous laughter and tear-jerking moments, taking viewers on an emotional roller coaster. Plus, follow Theresa’s daily life as she balances family, friendships and her unique abilities in this compelling, feel-good series.

5. ‘NASA’s Unexplained Files’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Step beyond the realms of reality with NASA’s Unexplained Files, a riveting deep dive into the mysteries of space brought to you by the experts at NASA.

This gripping series unravels bizarre and unexplained phenomena occurring in the darkness of the cosmos, leaving scientists and astronauts grappling for answers. From perplexing extraterrestrial sightings to baffling deep-space abnormalities, each episode is a walk on the wild side of science. Packed with firsthand accounts by real astronauts, stunning visuals and cutting-edge discussions, this show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat while expanding your knowledge of the universe.

6. ‘The Alaska Triangle’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Venture into the Alaska Triangle, a region infamous for mysterious disappearances and paranormal activity. Join the expert team of investigators as they delve into the unsolved mysteries lurking within this eerie territory. Audiences watch as they attempt to demystify the strange occurrences and vanishings synonymous with the area.

Packed with suspense, urban legends, and breathtaking Alaskan scenery, The Alaska Triangle will keep you guessing and gripped at the edge of your seat. Unfold the mysteries of the enigmatic region with every episode.

7. ‘The Dead Files’

↓ 2 vs. Prior Week

Uncover mysterious and supernatural mysteries with The Dead Files. Watch psychic medium Amy Allan and retired homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi as they investigate locations believed to be haunted after heinous crimes were committed there.

Allan channels her abilities to communicate with the deceased while DiSchiavi brings his seasoned investigative skills into play. Each episode is filled with unsettling revelations, chills and unexpected twists. The Dead Files offers a unique blend of paranormal investigation and detective work as will leave you questioning the unexplained.

8. ‘My Horror Story’

↔ vs. Prior Week

My Horror Story features ordinary people narrating their bone-chilling experiences with the paranormal, from eerie apparitions to sinister hauntings. This show goes beyond the usual ghost stories, offering a profound dive into the unexplained that is sure to leave you questioning the world beyond our own. Each episode provides a grisly and unnerving tale, told by the very individuals who have lived them. Prepare for sleepless nights as My Horror Story will make you think a bit harder about every bump in the night.

9. ‘Expedition Bigfoot’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Venture into the unforgiving wilderness in search of one of mankind’s oldest mysteries in Expedition Bigfoot. This high-stakes adventure series follows an elite team of investigators and primate experts as they scour the remote regions of the Pacific Northwest for evidence of the legendary Bigfoot’s existence.

Combining decades of field research, advanced surveillance technology and unshakeable belief, this dedicated team endeavors to track down the elusive creature once and for all.

10. ‘Paranormal Caught on Camera’

↓ 3 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the bizarre, the unexpected, and the unexplained with Paranormal Caught on Camera. This thrilling show unveils real-life footage of alleged supernatural occurrences that will send a chill down your spine. From ghostly apparitions to inexplicable phenomena, each episode explores unique and mystifying cases, challenging both skeptics and believers.

Witness the impossible with your own eyes and ponder the unknown as Paranormal Caught on Camera documents the spooky world beyond our understanding.

And there you have it: the top 10 paranormal shows to stream at home right now. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

Frequently Asked Questions What does paranormal mean? Paranormal refers to anything involving What are some examples of the paranormal? Clairvoyance, prescience, ESP, telekinesis, the existence of ghosts are all examples of things considered to be paranormal. What are the most common paranormal experiences? Objects moving of their own accord, seeing strange lights or hearing unusual noises, apparitions, seeing angels and demons, and unexplained smoke are all commonly cited paranormal experiences.

