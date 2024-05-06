The Top Western TV Shows to Watch Right Now

Saddle up, load your six-shooter and hit the trail, partner. Here are the top 10 best western shows to watch on TV right now.

1. ‘Walker’

Walker is a fresh spin on the long-running series Walker: Texas Ranger starring the legendary Chuck Norris. This reboot modernizes the classic drama while holding true to the show’s roots.

It centers on Cordell Walker, portrayed by Jared Padalecki, a widowed father with a moral code who has returned home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Each episode skillfully combines high-octane action sequences and thrilling cases with emotional storylines around family, friends and the power of hope.

2. ‘Into the Wild Frontier’

Venture back in time with Into the Wild Frontier and lose yourself in the untamed wilderness of the American frontier. This gripping historical drama series presents a vivid look at the rugged pioneers who blazed the trail west, embodying the spirit of adventure, resilience and bravery.

Follow iconic characters like Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark and Jedidiah Smith as they grapple with harrowing journeys, navigate brutal landscapes and stare down the constant threat of uncertainty. The raw grit and intense drama paint an intricate tapestry of American history that keeps viewers engaged episode after episode.

3. ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone takes us to the breathtaking and sprawling Montana landscape and the trials and tribulations of the family that owns the largest ranch in America. Starring Kevin Costner, this engaging modern-western family drama follows the raw, unfiltered life on America’s largest ranch, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

As the patriarch, Costner’s John Dutton III fights to preserve his land and family from those who aim to seize control, including aggressive land developers. Beneath the picturesque landscape lies a fierce battle for power and land ownership, dark secrets, political maneuvering and intense family dynamics.

4. ‘Dark Winds’

Venture into the murky world of Dark Winds, a gritty crime drama set in the 1970s southwest United States’ Navajo County. The series follows Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, a pair of Navajo police officers as they investigate a mysterious crime spree.

It soon becomes apparent that otherworldly forces are involved, and the two officers battle evil both of this world and of another in their search for the truth. Dark Winds masterfully intertwines Navajo culture, mystic tribal legends and gruesome murder mysteries for an adrenaline-packed adventure.

5. ‘Gunslingers’

Step back in time with Gunslingers, an enthralling series that reveals the brutal yet intriguing life of the iconic gunslingers, outlaws and heroes of the Wild West. The show explores the lives of and little-known facts about fearless figures such as Billy the Kid, Wyatt Earp and Jesse James.

Each episode explores their daring deeds, violent encounters and tumultuous personal lives, providing a riveting blend of biographical drama and action. With Gunslingers, experience the lawless frontier era like never before.

6. ‘The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger’

The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger captures the life and exploits – whether true or exaggerated – of 19th-century frontiersman Jim Bridger, an iconic figure who shaped the history of the American West. As both a skilled trapper and a gifted storyteller, Jim Bridger’s narratives encompass encounters with wild beasts, previously settled communities and the unending challenges of the open frontier. See if you can tell which of these tales holds some of the truth and which couldn’t be farther from it on The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.

7. ‘Wild West Chronicles’

The legendary sheriff Bat Masterson hangs up his badge and gun and takes up a pen and notepad to become a news reporter in order to document the truth behind the most famous stories of the American West in Wild West Chronicles. Watch as Masterson investigates stories related to the biggest personalities in the west, including Billie the Kid, Annie Oakley, Wild Bill Hickock and Butch Cassidy.

8. ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Immerse yourself in the thrilling narrative of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi, on the limited series Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Reeves uses his cunning wit and fearless determination to administer justice across chaotic “Indian Territory,” bringing thousands of criminals to justice without once being wounded.

Each episode expertly delivers nail-biting confrontations, suspenseful hunts for notorious outlaws and a rare glance at law enforcement during a volatile time in American history.

9. ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’

Get ready for a wild ride with Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. This is not your average reality show: actual working cowboys and cowgirls go head-to-head in high-stake competitions to show who’s really got what it takes to win in the world of professional rodeo. Hosted by country music icon Trace Adkins, this intense series invites viewers into the thrilling and often unpredictable lives of America’s real-life cowboys and cowgirls.

10. ‘Westworld’

Westworld doesn’t happen in the Wild West, but it sure does a great job getting you to believe it does. The hit HBO show, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, combines a cyberpunk future with a rip-roaring Wild West adventure where nothing is as it seems.

Westworld is a masterfully produced dive into the perils of both the old West and a future where technology has the capacity to both fulfill people’s deepest — and darkest — fantasies and shake the foundations of the world.

