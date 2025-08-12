Football is back! Catch every touchdown, pick six and blitz of the 106th NFL season with this ultimate watch guide.

How To Watch NFL Games?

Never be left wondering what channel the NFL game is on tonight. These are the networks that broadcast your favorite games.

REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)

NBC Sports

FOX SPORTS 1

NFL Network

FOX Deportes

CBS Sports

NFL Red Zone provided by NFL Network

DIRECTV Sports Pack

MySports Genre Pack

*Some blackout restrictions apply.

NFL Teams’ Schedule

There are 32 NFL teams split between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Within each conference, there are four divisions each, North, South, East and West. Click on the team names below to see individual team schedules, standings, players, fantasy projections, coaches & depth charts.

NFL Top Questions

All the questions you’ve always wondered about the NFL and football in general.

When does the NFL season start?

The NFL regular season starts on September 4. The NFL preseason schedule kicks off on August 7.

How many games in NFL season?

The NFL regular season is usually 272 games. That is 17 games for each of the 32 NFL teams over 18 weeks.

What is the NFL schedule for today?

Find your team’s schedule by clicking on their name above to see the full NFL schedules.

What is the NFL playoff schedule?

The NFL playoffs will start on January 10, 2025 with Super Bowl LX scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California—the home stadium of the 49ers.

When is the first NFL game?

The first NFL game of the regular season will be played on September 4, 2025.

Who has the hardest NFL schedule?

To determine whether an NFL team has a hard schedule depends on numerous factors (and also changes based on who you ask). Using records, stats and player knowledge, it’s best left to the experts to decide who has the hardest and easiest schedules.

How are NFL schedules determined?

For those asking themselves how do NFL schedules work? It’s a very thoughtful process. The way the NFL creates the schedules is determined by many factors and is not a simple process.

Each of the 32 teams either hosts nine regular season games and one preseason game or eight regular season games and two preseason games. Here are how opponents are determined:

Divisional opponents (six games): Two games per team, one home and one away against other teams in division.

Conference opponents (four games): Two games home, two away against another division within conference.

Opposing conference opponents (four games): Two home, two away against a division within the other conference.

Conference matchup (two games): One home, one away against two remaining divisions of own conference based on previous season division ranking.

The 17th game is against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play.

How to stream NFL games?

To access the most in-market and some out of market games, the best way to stream NFL games is with DIRECTV.

How to watch all NFL games?

To watch the most NFL games possible, check out these football packages.

Why can’t I watch my NFL game?

Some regions and networks are affected by blackouts, which may mean you can’t watch your game. Learn more about sports blackouts.

How long are NFL games?

Although there is 60 minutes on the NFL time clock, with four 15-minute quarters, most NFL games last about three hours.

How long is a football field?

A football field is 100 yards long and is often used as an American measuring system.

Who won the 2025 Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles

How do I get NFL Sunday Ticket?

