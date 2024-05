NFL Games Today on TV: Full 2024 Season Schedule

Whether it’s a field goal, post pattern, sack or touchdown you’re after, you can get it all with NFL football. So, pop your helmet on, hustle to the line, and spike yourself right into your recliner with this list of all of the NFL games on TV today.

Whether you’re trying to find out when your favorite team is playing or you’re looking to line up a multi-game football binge fest, this list will keep you in the know and on time for every kickoff. Hike!

NFL Games Today on TV

We’ll update this article once the 2024 NFL season starts. In the meantime, here’s the entire schedule for the full 2024 season:

Week 1

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Sept. 5 Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 8 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Friday, Sept. 6 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 p.m. ET Peacock Sunday, Sept. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 8 Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 8 Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 8 New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 8 Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 8 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 8 Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 8 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 8 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 8 Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 8 Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 8 Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 9 New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers 8:25 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 2

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Sept. 12 Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins 8 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Sunday, Sept. 15 Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 15 Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 15 Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 15 New York Jets at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 New York Giants at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 15 Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 15 Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 15 Chicago Bears at Houston Texans 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 16 Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 3

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Sept. 19 New England Patriots at New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Sept. 22 New York Giants at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 22 Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 22 Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 22 Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans X p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 22 Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 22 Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 22 Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 23 Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Monday, Sept. 23 Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET ABC

Week 4

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Sept. 29 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 29 Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 29 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 29 Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 29 Denver Broncos at New York Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 29 Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 29 Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 29 New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Sept. 29 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 29 Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Sept. 29 Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 30 Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Monday, Sept. 30 Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ET ABC

Week 5

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Oct. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Oct. 6 New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (from London) 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 6 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 6 Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 6 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 6 Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 6 Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 6 Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 6 Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 6 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 6 Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 7 New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 6

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Oct. 10 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 13 Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 13 Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 13 Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 13 Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 13 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 13 Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 13 Philadelphia Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 13 Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 13 Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 13 Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 14 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 7

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Oct. 17 Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Oct. 20 New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 20 Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 20 Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 20 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 20 Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 20 Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 20 Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 20 Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 20 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 20 Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 20 Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 20 New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 21 Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Monday, Oct. 21 Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals 9 p.m. ET ESPN+

Week 8

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Oct. 24 Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Oct. 27 Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 27 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 27 Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 27 New York Jets at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 27 Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 27 Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 27 Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Oct. 27 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 28 New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 9

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Oct. 31 Houston Texans at New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Nov. 3 Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 3 Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 3 Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 3 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 3 Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 3 Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 3 Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 3 Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 3 New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 3 Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 3 Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 3 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Nov. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 10

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Nov. 7 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Nov. 10 New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (from Munich) 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Sunday, Nov. 10 New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 10 Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 10 Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 10 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 10 San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 10 Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 10 New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 10 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 10 Detroit Lions at Houston Texans 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Nov. 11 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 11

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Nov. 14 Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 17 Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 17 Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 17 Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 17 Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 17 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 17 Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 17 Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 17 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 17 Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 17 Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 17 Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Nov. 18 Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 12

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Nov. 21 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Nov. 24 Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 24 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 24 Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 24 New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 24 Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 24 Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Nov. 24 San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 24 Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 24 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Nov. 25 Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 13

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Nov. 28 Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m. ET CBS Thursday, Nov. 28 New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. ET FOX Thursday, Nov. 28 Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Friday, Nov. 29 Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 3 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Dec. 1 Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 1 Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 1 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 1 Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 1 Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 1 Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 1 Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 1 Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 1 San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Dec. 2 Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 14

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Dec. 5 Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Dec. 8 New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 8 Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 8 New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 8 Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 8 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 8 Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 8 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 8 Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 8 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Dec. 9 Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 15

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Dec. 12 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Dec. 15 Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 15 Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 15 New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 15 Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 15 Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 15 Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 15 Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Dec. 16 Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. ET ABC Monday, Dec. 16 Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 16

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Dec. 19 Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Saturday, Dec. 21 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m. ET NBC Saturday, Dec. 21 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 22 Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 22 Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 22 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 22 San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Dec. 23 New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 17

Date Game Time Channel Wednesday, Dec. 25 Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 25 Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans 4:30 p.m. ET Netflix Thursday, Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Sunday, Dec. 29 New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 29 Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 29 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 29 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 29 Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Sunday, Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Dec. 29 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 8:20 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Monday, Dec. 30 Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Week 18 (To be scheduled)

Game Time Channel San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos TBD TBD Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions TBD TBD Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots TBD TBD Miami Dolphins at New York Jets TBD TBD New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD TBD Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

Where to Watch NFL

Don’t miss a touchdown, missed kick or controversial penalty flag this season. Here are some places you can watch NFL football games on DIRECTV:

REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)

NBC Sports

FOX SPORTS 1

NFL Network

Fox Deportes

CBS Sports

ESPN Deportes

NFL Red Zone provided by NFL Network

DIRECTV Sports Pack

*Some blackout restrictions apply.