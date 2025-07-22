Planning your fantasy draft strategy? Whether you’re up first overall, hanging in the middle of the pack or squaring off with your league rival at the turn, we’ve got up-to-date NFL fantasy football ADP rankings to help you make your picks.

Here are the current overall fantasy football player rankings by average draft position (ADP). We’ve drawn our numbers using ADP data from a variety of the most popular fantasy platforms, including CBS, Yahoo!, ESPN and Underdog, to get a sense of overall ADP across the fantasy community.

Good luck in your draft!

What is ADP in Fantasy Football?

ADP, or Average Draft Position, is a metric used to determine the average spot a player is being selected at in fantasy drafts across a variety of major fantasy sports platforms. Essentially, it’s a way to tell how highly valued specific players are, both overall and among other players at their same position (i.e., wide receivers, tight ends.)

ADP is a valuable metric for devising a draft strategy and determining whether a specific player you’re targeting is being over- or undervalued. This can help you decide whether to reach for them early to secure the pick or if you should roll the dice and wait until later rounds to see if a player you think is undervalued is still available, instead opting to take other highly valued players before them.

It’s not a perfect metric — lots of players that initially rank highly in ADP end up being busts through poor fantasy performance or real-life injury — but it’s a generally useful barometer for draft planning and one of the major sources of information fantasy players monitor.

2025 Fantasy Football ADP Rankings – Overall (Updated 7/21)

Here’s the full, current rankings for the 2025 fantasy football draft season.

ADP calculations based on average ADP per player in points per reception (PPR) leagues across CBS Fantasy, ESPN Fantasy, Yahoo! Fantasy and Underdog Fantasy platforms. Data provided by 4for4.

This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules.

Rank Player Position Team ADP Round (10 Team) Round (12-Team) 1 Ja’Marr Chase WR Cinncinati Bengals 1.0 1 1 2 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons 2.3 1 1 3 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings 3.8 1 1 4 Saquon Barkley RB Philadelphia Eagles 4.0 1 1 5 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions 4.5 1 1 6 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys 5.5 1 1 7 Puka Nacua WR Los Angeles Rams 8.3 1 1 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Detroit Lions 9.0 1 1 9 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers 9.8 1 1 10 Malik Nabers WR New York Giants 10.0 1 1 11 Ashton Jeanty RB Las Vegas Raiders 10.8 2 1 12 Nico Collins WR Houston Texans 11.3 2 1 13 De’Von Achane RB Miami Dolphins 13.8 2 2 14 Derrick Henry RB Baltimore Ravens 14.0 2 2 15 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Jacksonville Jaguars 14.5 2 2 16 A.J. Brown WR Philadelphia Eagles 17.8 2 2 17 Jonathan Taylor RB Indianapolis Colts 18.0 2 2 18 Drake London WR Atlanta Falcons 18.5 2 2 19 Brock Bowers TE Las Vegas Raiders 18.5 2 2 20 Josh Jacobs RB Green Bay Packers 19.8 2 2 21 Ladd McConkey WR Los Angeles Chargers 22.0 3 2 22 Bucky Irving RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22.0 3 2 23 Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens 24.3 3 3 24 Trey McBride TE Arizona Cardinals 24.5 3 3 25 Tee Higgins WR Cinncinati Bengals 26.0 3 3 26 Josh Allen QB Buffalo Bills 26.5 3 3 27 Kyren Williams RB Los Angeles Rams 26.8 3 3 28 Chase Brown RB Cinncinati Bengals 26.8 3 3 29 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins 31.8 4 3 30 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seattle Seahawks 32.0 4 3 31 Jayden Daniels QB Washington Commanders 32.0 4 3 32 Davante Adams WR Los Angeles Rams 33.0 4 3 33 James Cook RB Buffalo Bills 33.8 4 3 34 Garrett Wilson WR New York Jets 35.0 4 3 35 Rashee Rice WR Kansas City Chiefs 35.5 4 3 36 George Kittle TE San Francisco 49ers 36.0 4 3 37 Breece Hall RB New York Jets 36.5 4 4 38 Terry McLaurin WR Washington Commanders 36.8 4 4 39 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Arizona Cardinals 38.3 4 4 40 Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia Eagles 39.5 4 4 41 Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41.3 5 4 42 Kenneth Walker RB Seattle Seahawks 42.8 5 4 43 Joe Mixon RB Houston Texans 44.8 5 4 44 Omarion Hampton RB Los Angeles Chargers 46.3 5 4 45 Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans Saints 46.8 5 4 46 Joe Burrow QB Cinncinati Bengals 46.8 5 4 47 D.J. Moore WR Chicago Bears 47.3 5 4 48 Chuba Hubbard RB Carolina Panthers 47.5 5 4 49 DK Metcalf WR Pittsburgh Steelers 47.5 5 4 50 Xavier Worthy WR Kansas City Chiefs 52.3 6 5 51 James Conner RB Arizona Cardinals 53.0 6 5 52 DeVonta Smith WR Philadelphia Eagles 54.8 6 5 53 Courtland Sutton WR Denver Broncos 55.8 6 5 54 Zay Flowers WR Baltimore Ravens 58.3 6 5 55 Travis Hunter WR Jacksonville Jaguars 58.5 6 5 56 Sam LaPorta TE Detroit Lions 58.5 6 5 57 Jameson Williams WR Detroit Lions 58.8 6 5 58 RJ Harvey RB Denver Broncos 59.0 6 5 59 David Montgomery RB Detroit Lions 60.0 6 5 60 George Pickens WR Dallas Cowboys 60.5 7 6 61 Tetairoa McMillan WR Carolina Panthers 60.8 7 6 62 Jaylen Waddle WR Miami Dolphins 62.8 7 6 63 D’Andre Swift RB Chicago Bears 66.0 7 6 64 Patrick Mahomes QB Kansas City Chiefs 66.0 7 6 65 TreVeyon Henderson RB New England Patriots 66.8 7 6 66 Kaleb Johnson RB Pittsburgh Steelers 66.8 7 6 67 Calvin Ridley WR Tennessee Titans 69.0 7 6 68 Rome Odunze WR Chicago Bears 70.5 8 6 69 Chris Godwin WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 70.5 8 6 70 Jerry Jeudy WR Cleveland Browns 70.8 8 6 71 Tony Pollard RB Tennessee Titans 71.3 8 6 72 Aaron Jones RB Minnesota Vikings 71.5 8 6 73 Isiah Pacheco RB Kansas City Chiefs 72.3 8 7 74 Chris Olave WR New Orleans Saints 72.8 8 7 75 Quinshon Judkins RB Cleveland Browns 73.5 8 7 76 Jordan Addison WR Minnesota Vikings 74.3 8 7 77 T.J. Hockenson TE Minnesota Vikings 74.3 8 7 78 Baker Mayfield QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 75.3 8 7 79 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs 78.0 8 7 80 Bo Nix QB Denver Broncos 79.8 8 7 81 Brian Robinson RB Washington Commanders 83.3 9 7 82 Jauan Jennings WR San Francisco 49ers 86.3 9 8 83 Deebo Samuel WR Washington Commanders 88.3 9 8 84 Ricky Pearsall WR San Francisco 49ers 89.3 9 8 85 Mark Andrews TE Baltimore Ravens 89.8 9 8 86 David Njoku TE Cleveland Browns 90.0 9 8 87 Khalil Shakir WR Buffalo Bills 90.3 10 8 88 Jakobi Meyers WR Las Vegas Raiders 90.8 10 8 89 Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals 91.8 10 8 90 Jaylen Warren RB Pittsburgh Steelers 92.3 10 8 91 Matthew Golden WR Green Bay Packers 92.5 10 8 92 Stefon Diggs WR New England Patriots 93.8 10 8 93 Tyrone Tracy RB New York Giants 95.8 10 8 94 Jayden Reed WR Green Bay Packers 96.0 10 8 95 Cooper Kupp WR Seattle Seahawks 97.0 10 9 96 Evan Engram TE Denver Broncos 98.8 10 9 97 Cam Skattebo RB New York Giants 100.8 11 9 98 Justin Fields QB New York Jets 101.3 11 9 99 Brock Purdy QB San Francisco 49ers 101.5 11 9 100 Caleb Williams QB Chicago Bears 103.8 11 9 101 Travis Etienne RB Jacksonville Jaguars 103.8 11 9 102 Jordan Mason RB Minnesota Vikings 105.5 11 9 103 Zach Charbonnet RB Seattle Seahawks 106.3 11 9 104 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys 107.8 11 9 105 Javonte Williams RB Dallas Cowboys 108.5 11 10 106 Darnell Mooney WR Atlanta Falcons 109.0 11 10 107 Rhamondre Stevenson RB New England Patriots 110.8 12 10 108 Najee Harris RB Los Angeles Chargers 112.5 12 10 109 Michael Pittman Jr. WR Indianapolis Colts 112.5 12 10 110 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers 112.8 12 10 111 Josh Downs WR Indianapolis Colts 112.8 12 10 112 Tucker Kraft TE Green Bay Packers 114.8 12 10 113 Brandon Aiyuk WR San Francisco 49ers 115.0 12 10 114 Emeka Egbuka WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 116.8 12 10 115 Keon Coleman WR Buffalo Bills 118.5 12 10 116 Denver Broncos DE Denver Broncos 121.0 13 11 117 Colston Loveland TE Chicago Bears 122.8 13 11 118 Tyjae Spears RB Tennessee Titans 123.0 13 11 119 Jared Goff QB Detroit Lions 123.8 13 11 120 Jonnu Smith TE Pittsburgh Steelers 124.3 13 11 121 Drake Maye QB New England Patriots 124.8 13 11 122 Rachaad White RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 127.3 13 11 123 Tyler Warren TE Indianapolis Colts 127.8 13 11 124 Pittsburgh Steelers DE Pittsburgh Steelers 128.5 13 11 125 Bhayshul Tuten RB Jacksonville Jaguars 129.5 13 11 126 C.J. Stroud QB Houston Texans 130.0 13 11 127 Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers 130.3 14 11 128 J.K. Dobbins RB Denver Broncos 131.3 14 11 129 Dalton Kincaid TE Buffalo Bills 131.5 14 11 130 Jayden Higgins WR Houston Texans 132.5 14 12 131 J.J. McCarthy QB Minnesota Vikings 133.0 14 12 132 Houston Texans DE Houston Texans 133.5 14 12 133 Rashid Shaheed WR New Orleans Saints 134.5 14 12 134 Austin Ekeler RB Washington Commanders 134.5 14 12 135 Tank Bigsby RB Jacksonville Jaguars 134.5 14 12 136 Isaac Guerendo RB San Francisco 49ers 139.8 14 12 137 Brandon Aubrey K- Dallas Cowboys 140.5 15 12 138 Jack Bech WR Las Vegas Raiders 141.0 15 12 139 Luther Burden WR Chicago Bears 141.3 15 12 140 Dallas Goedert TE Philadelphia Eagles 142.0 15 12 141 Detroit Lions DE Detroit Lions 143.0 15 12 142 Baltimore Ravens DE Baltimore Ravens 143.5 15 12 143 Jaydon Blue RB Dallas Cowboys 144.5 15 13 144 Philadelphia Eagles DE Philadelphia Eagles 145.5 15 13 145 Trey Benson RB Arizona Cardinals 146.3 15 13 146 Tre Harris WR Los Angeles Chargers 146.3 15 13 147 Jake Bates K- Detroit Lions 146.5 15 13 148 Minnesota Vikings DE Minnesota Vikings 147.0 15 13 149 Trevor Lawrence QB Jacksonville Jaguars 148.3 15 13 150 Ray Davis RB Buffalo Bills 148.5 15 13 151 Jake Ferguson TE Dallas Cowboys 148.5 15 13 152 Isaiah Likely TE Baltimore Ravens 149.3 15 13 153 Cameron Dicker K- Los Angeles Chargers 150.5 16 13 154 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers 150.5 16 13 155 Tua Tagovailoa QB Miami Dolphins 151.5 16 13 156 Kyle Williams WR New England Patriots 151.8 16 13 157 Marvin Mims WR Denver Broncos 152.3 16 13 158 Rashod Bateman WR Baltimore Ravens 153.0 16 13 159 Christian Kirk WR Houston Texans 153.0 16 13 160 Michael Penix Jr. QB Atlanta Falcons 154.5 16 13 161 Tyler Allgeier RB Atlanta Falcons 154.5 16 13 162 Matthew Stafford QB Los Angeles Rams 156.3 16 14 163 Arizona Cardinals DE Arizona Cardinals 159.0 16 14 164 Hollywood Brown WR Kansas City Chiefs 160.0 16 14 165 Xavier Legette WR Carolina Panthers 162.0 17 14 166 Kyle Pitts TE Atlanta Falcons 163.8 17 14 167 Roschon Johnson RB Chicago Bears 163.8 17 14 168 Cedric Tillman WR Cleveland Browns 165.8 17 14 169 Zach Ertz TE Washington Commanders 165.8 17 14 170 San Francisco 49ers DE San Francisco 49ers 167.0 17 14 171 Jaylen Wright RB Miami Dolphins 168.8 17 15 172 Buffalo Bills DE Buffalo Bills 169.5 17 15 173 Geno Smith QB Las Vegas Raiders 170.3 18 15 174 Seattle Seahawks DE Seattle Seahawks 170.5 18 15 175 Chase McLaughlin K- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 170.5 18 15 176 Chris Boswell K- Pittsburgh Steelers 170.5 18 15 177 Adam Thielen WR Carolina Panthers 172.5 18 15 178 Braelon Allen RB New York Jets 175.8 18 15 179 Hunter Henry TE New England Patriots 176.5 18 15 180 Brenton Strange TE Jacksonville Jaguars 178.5 18 15 181 Rico Dowdle RB Carolina Panthers 178.5 18 15 182 Nick Chubb RB Houston Texans 178.8 18 15 183 Kansas City Chiefs DE Kansas City Chiefs 179.5 18 15 184 New York Giants DE New York Giants 180.0 18 15 185 Cam Ward QB Tennessee Titans 181.0 19 16 186 Jerome Ford RB Cleveland Browns 182.0 19 16 187 Jarquez Hunter RB Los Angeles Rams 182.3 19 16 188 Quentin Johnston WR Los Angeles Chargers 183.5 19 16 189 Ka’imi Fairbairn K- Houston Texans 183.5 19 16 190 Darius Slayton WR New York Giants 183.5 19 16 191 New York Jets DE New York Jets 183.5 19 16 192 Pat Freiermuth TE Pittsburgh Steelers 183.8 19 16 193 Dyami Brown WR Jacksonville Jaguars 185.0 19 16 194 Romeo Doubs WR Green Bay Packers 185.3 19 16 195 Jalen McMillan WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 185.8 19 16 196 Jake Elliott K- Philadelphia Eagles 186.5 19 16 197 Wan’Dale Robinson WR New York Giants 186.5 19 16 198 Anthony Richardson QB Indianapolis Colts 188.0 19 16 199 Mike Gesicki TE Cinncinati Bengals 188.5 19 16 200 Tyler Bass K- Buffalo Bills 188.5 19 16 201 New England Patriots DE New England Patriots 189.0 19 16 202 Jason Sanders K- Miami Dolphins 189.5 19 16 203 Darren Waller TE Miami Dolphins 190.3 20 16 204 Cade Otton TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers 190.3 20 16 205 Dylan Sampson RB Cleveland Browns 191.8 20 16 206 Harrison Butker K- Kansas City Chiefs 193.0 20 17 207 Aaron Rodgers QB Pittsburgh Steelers 193.3 20 17 208 Blake Corum RB Los Angeles Rams 195.3 20 17 209 MarShawn Lloyd RB Green Bay Packers 195.8 20 17 210 Jaylin Noel WR Houston Texans 196.3 20 17 211 Kareem Hunt RB Kansas City Chiefs 197.0 20 17 212 Keenan Allen WR Free Agent 197.0 20 17 213 Will Shipley RB Philadelphia Eagles 198.3 20 17 214 Green Bay Packers DE Green Bay Packers 200.5 21 17 215 Los Angeles Chargers DE Los Angeles Chargers 201.0 21 17 216 Adonai Mitchell WR Indianapolis Colts 201.0 21 17 217 DeAndre Hopkins WR Baltimore Ravens 202.0 21 17 218 Michael Wilson WR Arizona Cardinals 202.5 21 17 219 Sam Darnold QB Seattle Seahawks 203.7 21 17 220 Andrei Iosivas WR Cinncinati Bengals 204.0 21 17 221 Chicago Bears DE Chicago Bears 205.0 21 18 222 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Tennessee Titans 205.3 21 18 223 DJ Giddens RB Indianapolis Colts 205.7 21 18 224 Juwan Johnson TE New Orleans Saints 206.0 21 18 225 Evan McPherson K- Cinncinati Bengals 206.0 21 18 226 Pat Bryant WR Denver Broncos 206.0 21 18 227 Alec Pierce WR Indianapolis Colts 206.5 21 18 228 Joshua Palmer WR Buffalo Bills 207.0 21 18 229 Elijah Arroyo TE Seattle Seahawks 207.5 21 18 230 Brashard Smith RB Kansas City Chiefs 208.0 21 18 231 Wil Lutz K- Denver Broncos 208.0 21 18 232 Jalen Coker WR Carolina Panthers 208.7 21 18 233 Terrance Ferguson TE Los Angeles Rams 209.8 21 18 234 Raheem Mostert RB Las Vegas Raiders 210.7 22 18 235 Justice Hill RB Baltimore Ravens 211.0 22 18 236 Washington Commanders DE Washington Commanders 211.0 22 18 237 Mason Taylor TE New York Jets 211.5 22 18 238 Indianapolis Colts DE Indianapolis Colts 212.0 22 18 239 Demario Douglas WR New England Patriots 212.0 22 18 240 Dontayvion Wicks WR Green Bay Packers 213.0 22 18 241 Diontae Johnson WR Cleveland Browns 213.0 22 18 242 Calvin Austin III WR Pittsburgh Steelers 215.0 22 18 243 Los Angeles Rams DE Los Angeles Rams 215.5 22 18 244 Dallas Cowboys DE Dallas Cowboys 216.5 22 19 245 Jaxson Dart QB New York Giants 217.0 22 19 246 Dalton Schultz TE Houston Texans 218.0 22 19 247 Savion Williams WR Green Bay Packers 219.0 22 19 248 Tyler Lockett WR Tennessee Titans 220.0 22 19 249 Taysom Hill TE New Orleans Saints 221.0 23 19 250 Elic Ayomanor WR Tennessee Titans 221.5 23 19 251 Dont’e Thornton WR Las Vegas Raiders 222.0 23 19 252 Jaleel McLaughlin RB Denver Broncos 222.0 23 19 253 Devin Neal RB New Orleans Saints 223.7 23 19 254 Cleveland Browns DE Cleveland Browns 224.0 23 19 255 Tahj Brooks RB Cinncinati Bengals 224.3 23 19 256 Ray-Ray McCloud WR Atlanta Falcons 225.0 23 19 257 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Washington Commanders 225.7 23 19 258 Tyler Conklin TE Los Angeles Chargers 228.0 23 19 259 Zack Moss RB Cinncinati Bengals 228.3 23 20 260 Elijah Moore WR Buffalo Bills 229.0 23 20 261 Miles Sanders RB Dallas Cowboys 229.0 23 20 262 Jordan James RB San Francisco 49ers 229.7 23 20 263 Kyle Monangai RB Chicago Bears 230.5 24 20 264 Shedeur Sanders QB Cleveland Browns 230.5 24 20 265 Devaughn Vele WR Denver Broncos 230.5 24 20 266 Russell Wilson QB New York Giants 231.5 24 20 267 Keaton Mitchell RB Baltimore Ravens 232.5 24 20 268 Tyler Higbee TE Los Angeles Rams 233.3 24 20 269 Daniel Jones QB Indianapolis Colts 234.5 24 20 270 Jalen Tolbert WR Dallas Cowboys 235.0 24 20 271 Tyler Shough QB New Orleans Saints 237.5 24 20 272 Jalen Royals WR Kansas City Chiefs 239.7 24 20 273 Woody Marks RB Houston Texans 242.0 25 21 274 Kendre Miller RB New Orleans Saints 243.5 25 21 275 Sean Tucker RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 244.0 25 21 276 Roman Wilson WR Pittsburgh Steelers 244.5 25 21 277 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Carolina Panthers 244.7 25 21 278 Trevor Etienne RB Carolina Panthers 245.0 25 21 279 Amari Cooper WR Free Agent 245.0 25 21 280 Tre Tucker WR Las Vegas Raiders 247.0 25 21 281 Cole Kmet TE Chicago Bears 249.0 25 21 282 Noah Gray TE Kansas City Chiefs 252.5 26 22 283 Ollie Gordon RB Miami Dolphins 254.5 26 22 284 Elijah Mitchell RB Kansas City Chiefs 256.7 26 22 285 Audric Estime RB Denver Broncos 256.7 26 22 286 Jalen Nailor WR Minnesota Vikings 258.5 26 22 287 Isaac TeSlaa WR Detroit Lions 261.0 27 22 288 Jalen Milroe QB Seattle Seahawks 262.0 27 22 289 Theo Johnson TE New York Giants 263.0 27 22 290 Mike Williams WR 271.5 28 23 291 Troy Franklin WR Denver Broncos 276.5 28 24 292 Tutu Atwell WR Los Angeles Rams 277.0 28 24 293 Jahan Dotson WR Philadelphia Eagles 280.0 28 24 294 Harold Fannin TE Cleveland Browns 281.5 29 24 295 Dawson Knox TE Buffalo Bills 282.0 29 24 296 Kirk Cousins QB Atlanta Falcons 285.5 29 24 297 Jermaine Burton WR Cinncinati Bengals 286.5 29 24 298 Joe Flacco QB Cleveland Browns 292.5 30 25 299 Christian Watson WR Green Bay Packers 294.5 30 25 300 Noah Fant TE Seattle Seahawks 308.0 31 26

