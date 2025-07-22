Planning your fantasy draft strategy? Whether you’re up first overall, hanging in the middle of the pack or squaring off with your league rival at the turn, we’ve got up-to-date NFL fantasy football ADP rankings to help you make your picks.
Here are the current overall fantasy football player rankings by average draft position (ADP). We’ve drawn our numbers using ADP data from a variety of the most popular fantasy platforms, including CBS, Yahoo!, ESPN and Underdog, to get a sense of overall ADP across the fantasy community.
Good luck in your draft!
What is ADP in Fantasy Football?
ADP, or Average Draft Position, is a metric used to determine the average spot a player is being selected at in fantasy drafts across a variety of major fantasy sports platforms. Essentially, it’s a way to tell how highly valued specific players are, both overall and among other players at their same position (i.e., wide receivers, tight ends.)
ADP is a valuable metric for devising a draft strategy and determining whether a specific player you’re targeting is being over- or undervalued. This can help you decide whether to reach for them early to secure the pick or if you should roll the dice and wait until later rounds to see if a player you think is undervalued is still available, instead opting to take other highly valued players before them.
It’s not a perfect metric — lots of players that initially rank highly in ADP end up being busts through poor fantasy performance or real-life injury — but it’s a generally useful barometer for draft planning and one of the major sources of information fantasy players monitor.
2025 Fantasy Football ADP Rankings – Overall (Updated 7/21)
Here’s the full, current rankings for the 2025 fantasy football draft season.
ADP calculations based on average ADP per player in points per reception (PPR) leagues across CBS Fantasy, ESPN Fantasy, Yahoo! Fantasy and Underdog Fantasy platforms. Data provided by 4for4.
This is a consensus ranking and may differ based on your league’s specific format and scoring rules.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|ADP
|Round (10 Team)
|Round (12-Team)
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Cinncinati Bengals
|1.0
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|2.3
|1
|1
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|3.8
|1
|1
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4.0
|1
|1
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|4.5
|1
|1
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|5.5
|1
|1
|7
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|8.3
|1
|1
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|9.0
|1
|1
|9
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|9.8
|1
|1
|10
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|New York Giants
|10.0
|1
|1
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10.8
|2
|1
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Houston Texans
|11.3
|2
|1
|13
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|13.8
|2
|2
|14
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Baltimore Ravens
|14.0
|2
|2
|15
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|14.5
|2
|2
|16
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|17.8
|2
|2
|17
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Indianapolis Colts
|18.0
|2
|2
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|18.5
|2
|2
|19
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Las Vegas Raiders
|18.5
|2
|2
|20
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|19.8
|2
|2
|21
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|22.0
|3
|2
|22
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|22.0
|3
|2
|23
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Baltimore Ravens
|24.3
|3
|3
|24
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Arizona Cardinals
|24.5
|3
|3
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Cinncinati Bengals
|26.0
|3
|3
|26
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Buffalo Bills
|26.5
|3
|3
|27
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|26.8
|3
|3
|28
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Cinncinati Bengals
|26.8
|3
|3
|29
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|31.8
|4
|3
|30
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|32.0
|4
|3
|31
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Washington Commanders
|32.0
|4
|3
|32
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|33.0
|4
|3
|33
|James Cook
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|33.8
|4
|3
|34
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|New York Jets
|35.0
|4
|3
|35
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|35.5
|4
|3
|36
|George Kittle
|TE
|San Francisco 49ers
|36.0
|4
|3
|37
|Breece Hall
|RB
|New York Jets
|36.5
|4
|4
|38
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|36.8
|4
|4
|39
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|38.3
|4
|4
|40
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|39.5
|4
|4
|41
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|41.3
|5
|4
|42
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|42.8
|5
|4
|43
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Houston Texans
|44.8
|5
|4
|44
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|46.3
|5
|4
|45
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|46.8
|5
|4
|46
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Cinncinati Bengals
|46.8
|5
|4
|47
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|47.3
|5
|4
|48
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|47.5
|5
|4
|49
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|47.5
|5
|4
|50
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|52.3
|6
|5
|51
|James Conner
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|53.0
|6
|5
|52
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|54.8
|6
|5
|53
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|55.8
|6
|5
|54
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|58.3
|6
|5
|55
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|58.5
|6
|5
|56
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Detroit Lions
|58.5
|6
|5
|57
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|58.8
|6
|5
|58
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|59.0
|6
|5
|59
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|60.0
|6
|5
|60
|George Pickens
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|60.5
|7
|6
|61
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|60.8
|7
|6
|62
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|62.8
|7
|6
|63
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|66.0
|7
|6
|64
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|66.0
|7
|6
|65
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|New England Patriots
|66.8
|7
|6
|66
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|66.8
|7
|6
|67
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|69.0
|7
|6
|68
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|70.5
|8
|6
|69
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|70.5
|8
|6
|70
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|70.8
|8
|6
|71
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|71.3
|8
|6
|72
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|71.5
|8
|6
|73
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|72.3
|8
|7
|74
|Chris Olave
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|72.8
|8
|7
|75
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|73.5
|8
|7
|76
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|74.3
|8
|7
|77
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Minnesota Vikings
|74.3
|8
|7
|78
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|75.3
|8
|7
|79
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|78.0
|8
|7
|80
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Denver Broncos
|79.8
|8
|7
|81
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Washington Commanders
|83.3
|9
|7
|82
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|86.3
|9
|8
|83
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|88.3
|9
|8
|84
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|89.3
|9
|8
|85
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Baltimore Ravens
|89.8
|9
|8
|86
|David Njoku
|TE
|Cleveland Browns
|90.0
|9
|8
|87
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|90.3
|10
|8
|88
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|90.8
|10
|8
|89
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Arizona Cardinals
|91.8
|10
|8
|90
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|92.3
|10
|8
|91
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|92.5
|10
|8
|92
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|New England Patriots
|93.8
|10
|8
|93
|Tyrone Tracy
|RB
|New York Giants
|95.8
|10
|8
|94
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|96.0
|10
|8
|95
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|97.0
|10
|9
|96
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Denver Broncos
|98.8
|10
|9
|97
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|New York Giants
|100.8
|11
|9
|98
|Justin Fields
|QB
|New York Jets
|101.3
|11
|9
|99
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|San Francisco 49ers
|101.5
|11
|9
|100
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|Chicago Bears
|103.8
|11
|9
|101
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|103.8
|11
|9
|102
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|105.5
|11
|9
|103
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|106.3
|11
|9
|104
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Dallas Cowboys
|107.8
|11
|9
|105
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|108.5
|11
|10
|106
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|109.0
|11
|10
|107
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|New England Patriots
|110.8
|12
|10
|108
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|112.5
|12
|10
|109
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|112.5
|12
|10
|110
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|112.8
|12
|10
|111
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|112.8
|12
|10
|112
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|Green Bay Packers
|114.8
|12
|10
|113
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|115.0
|12
|10
|114
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|116.8
|12
|10
|115
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|118.5
|12
|10
|116
|Denver Broncos
|DE
|Denver Broncos
|121.0
|13
|11
|117
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Chicago Bears
|122.8
|13
|11
|118
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|123.0
|13
|11
|119
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Detroit Lions
|123.8
|13
|11
|120
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|124.3
|13
|11
|121
|Drake Maye
|QB
|New England Patriots
|124.8
|13
|11
|122
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|127.3
|13
|11
|123
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Indianapolis Colts
|127.8
|13
|11
|124
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DE
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|128.5
|13
|11
|125
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|129.5
|13
|11
|126
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Houston Texans
|130.0
|13
|11
|127
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|130.3
|14
|11
|128
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|131.3
|14
|11
|129
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Buffalo Bills
|131.5
|14
|11
|130
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Houston Texans
|132.5
|14
|12
|131
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Minnesota Vikings
|133.0
|14
|12
|132
|Houston Texans
|DE
|Houston Texans
|133.5
|14
|12
|133
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|134.5
|14
|12
|134
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Washington Commanders
|134.5
|14
|12
|135
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|134.5
|14
|12
|136
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|139.8
|14
|12
|137
|Brandon Aubrey
|K-
|Dallas Cowboys
|140.5
|15
|12
|138
|Jack Bech
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|141.0
|15
|12
|139
|Luther Burden
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|141.3
|15
|12
|140
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|142.0
|15
|12
|141
|Detroit Lions
|DE
|Detroit Lions
|143.0
|15
|12
|142
|Baltimore Ravens
|DE
|Baltimore Ravens
|143.5
|15
|12
|143
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|144.5
|15
|13
|144
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|145.5
|15
|13
|145
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|146.3
|15
|13
|146
|Tre Harris
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|146.3
|15
|13
|147
|Jake Bates
|K-
|Detroit Lions
|146.5
|15
|13
|148
|Minnesota Vikings
|DE
|Minnesota Vikings
|147.0
|15
|13
|149
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|148.3
|15
|13
|150
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|148.5
|15
|13
|151
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Dallas Cowboys
|148.5
|15
|13
|152
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Baltimore Ravens
|149.3
|15
|13
|153
|Cameron Dicker
|K-
|Los Angeles Chargers
|150.5
|16
|13
|154
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Carolina Panthers
|150.5
|16
|13
|155
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Miami Dolphins
|151.5
|16
|13
|156
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|New England Patriots
|151.8
|16
|13
|157
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|152.3
|16
|13
|158
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|153.0
|16
|13
|159
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|Houston Texans
|153.0
|16
|13
|160
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Atlanta Falcons
|154.5
|16
|13
|161
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|154.5
|16
|13
|162
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Los Angeles Rams
|156.3
|16
|14
|163
|Arizona Cardinals
|DE
|Arizona Cardinals
|159.0
|16
|14
|164
|Hollywood Brown
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|160.0
|16
|14
|165
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|162.0
|17
|14
|166
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Atlanta Falcons
|163.8
|17
|14
|167
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|163.8
|17
|14
|168
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|165.8
|17
|14
|169
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Washington Commanders
|165.8
|17
|14
|170
|San Francisco 49ers
|DE
|San Francisco 49ers
|167.0
|17
|14
|171
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|168.8
|17
|15
|172
|Buffalo Bills
|DE
|Buffalo Bills
|169.5
|17
|15
|173
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|170.3
|18
|15
|174
|Seattle Seahawks
|DE
|Seattle Seahawks
|170.5
|18
|15
|175
|Chase McLaughlin
|K-
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|170.5
|18
|15
|176
|Chris Boswell
|K-
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|170.5
|18
|15
|177
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|172.5
|18
|15
|178
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|New York Jets
|175.8
|18
|15
|179
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|New England Patriots
|176.5
|18
|15
|180
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|178.5
|18
|15
|181
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|178.5
|18
|15
|182
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|Houston Texans
|178.8
|18
|15
|183
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|179.5
|18
|15
|184
|New York Giants
|DE
|New York Giants
|180.0
|18
|15
|185
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Tennessee Titans
|181.0
|19
|16
|186
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|182.0
|19
|16
|187
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|182.3
|19
|16
|188
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|183.5
|19
|16
|189
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|K-
|Houston Texans
|183.5
|19
|16
|190
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|New York Giants
|183.5
|19
|16
|191
|New York Jets
|DE
|New York Jets
|183.5
|19
|16
|192
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|183.8
|19
|16
|193
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|185.0
|19
|16
|194
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|185.3
|19
|16
|195
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|185.8
|19
|16
|196
|Jake Elliott
|K-
|Philadelphia Eagles
|186.5
|19
|16
|197
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|New York Giants
|186.5
|19
|16
|198
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|188.0
|19
|16
|199
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Cinncinati Bengals
|188.5
|19
|16
|200
|Tyler Bass
|K-
|Buffalo Bills
|188.5
|19
|16
|201
|New England Patriots
|DE
|New England Patriots
|189.0
|19
|16
|202
|Jason Sanders
|K-
|Miami Dolphins
|189.5
|19
|16
|203
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Miami Dolphins
|190.3
|20
|16
|204
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|190.3
|20
|16
|205
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|191.8
|20
|16
|206
|Harrison Butker
|K-
|Kansas City Chiefs
|193.0
|20
|17
|207
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|193.3
|20
|17
|208
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|195.3
|20
|17
|209
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|195.8
|20
|17
|210
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|Houston Texans
|196.3
|20
|17
|211
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|197.0
|20
|17
|212
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Free Agent
|197.0
|20
|17
|213
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|198.3
|20
|17
|214
|Green Bay Packers
|DE
|Green Bay Packers
|200.5
|21
|17
|215
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DE
|Los Angeles Chargers
|201.0
|21
|17
|216
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|201.0
|21
|17
|217
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|202.0
|21
|17
|218
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|202.5
|21
|17
|219
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Seattle Seahawks
|203.7
|21
|17
|220
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Cinncinati Bengals
|204.0
|21
|17
|221
|Chicago Bears
|DE
|Chicago Bears
|205.0
|21
|18
|222
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Tennessee Titans
|205.3
|21
|18
|223
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|Indianapolis Colts
|205.7
|21
|18
|224
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|206.0
|21
|18
|225
|Evan McPherson
|K-
|Cinncinati Bengals
|206.0
|21
|18
|226
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|206.0
|21
|18
|227
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|206.5
|21
|18
|228
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|207.0
|21
|18
|229
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Seattle Seahawks
|207.5
|21
|18
|230
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|208.0
|21
|18
|231
|Wil Lutz
|K-
|Denver Broncos
|208.0
|21
|18
|232
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|208.7
|21
|18
|233
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Los Angeles Rams
|209.8
|21
|18
|234
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|210.7
|22
|18
|235
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Baltimore Ravens
|211.0
|22
|18
|236
|Washington Commanders
|DE
|Washington Commanders
|211.0
|22
|18
|237
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|New York Jets
|211.5
|22
|18
|238
|Indianapolis Colts
|DE
|Indianapolis Colts
|212.0
|22
|18
|239
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|New England Patriots
|212.0
|22
|18
|240
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|213.0
|22
|18
|241
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|213.0
|22
|18
|242
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|215.0
|22
|18
|243
|Los Angeles Rams
|DE
|Los Angeles Rams
|215.5
|22
|18
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|DE
|Dallas Cowboys
|216.5
|22
|19
|245
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|New York Giants
|217.0
|22
|19
|246
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Houston Texans
|218.0
|22
|19
|247
|Savion Williams
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|219.0
|22
|19
|248
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|220.0
|22
|19
|249
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|221.0
|23
|19
|250
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|221.5
|23
|19
|251
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|222.0
|23
|19
|252
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|222.0
|23
|19
|253
|Devin Neal
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|223.7
|23
|19
|254
|Cleveland Browns
|DE
|Cleveland Browns
|224.0
|23
|19
|255
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|Cinncinati Bengals
|224.3
|23
|19
|256
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|225.0
|23
|19
|257
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|Washington Commanders
|225.7
|23
|19
|258
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|Los Angeles Chargers
|228.0
|23
|19
|259
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Cinncinati Bengals
|228.3
|23
|20
|260
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|229.0
|23
|20
|261
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|229.0
|23
|20
|262
|Jordan James
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|229.7
|23
|20
|263
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|230.5
|24
|20
|264
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Cleveland Browns
|230.5
|24
|20
|265
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|230.5
|24
|20
|266
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|New York Giants
|231.5
|24
|20
|267
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Baltimore Ravens
|232.5
|24
|20
|268
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Los Angeles Rams
|233.3
|24
|20
|269
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|234.5
|24
|20
|270
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|235.0
|24
|20
|271
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|New Orleans Saints
|237.5
|24
|20
|272
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|239.7
|24
|20
|273
|Woody Marks
|RB
|Houston Texans
|242.0
|25
|21
|274
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|243.5
|25
|21
|275
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|244.0
|25
|21
|276
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|244.5
|25
|21
|277
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Carolina Panthers
|244.7
|25
|21
|278
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|245.0
|25
|21
|279
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Free Agent
|245.0
|25
|21
|280
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|247.0
|25
|21
|281
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Chicago Bears
|249.0
|25
|21
|282
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|252.5
|26
|22
|283
|Ollie Gordon
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|254.5
|26
|22
|284
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|256.7
|26
|22
|285
|Audric Estime
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|256.7
|26
|22
|286
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|258.5
|26
|22
|287
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|261.0
|27
|22
|288
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Seattle Seahawks
|262.0
|27
|22
|289
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|New York Giants
|263.0
|27
|22
|290
|Mike Williams
|WR
|271.5
|28
|23
|291
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|276.5
|28
|24
|292
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|277.0
|28
|24
|293
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|280.0
|28
|24
|294
|Harold Fannin
|TE
|Cleveland Browns
|281.5
|29
|24
|295
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Buffalo Bills
|282.0
|29
|24
|296
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|Atlanta Falcons
|285.5
|29
|24
|297
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|Cinncinati Bengals
|286.5
|29
|24
|298
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Cleveland Browns
|292.5
|30
|25
|299
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|294.5
|30
|25
|300
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Seattle Seahawks
|308.0
|31
|26
