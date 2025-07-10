The 2025-26 NFL season is nearly upon us, and we’re all curious to see which teams will rise to the top of the pack and which will go down in flames. Will we get more of the same from last season’s dominant teams, or are there some dark-horse candidates angling to steal the Lombardi Trophy for themselves?

We’re ranking each of the NFL’s 32 teams from strongest to weakest ahead of the 2025-26 season to help know which teams to watch for in the coming season. Keep reading to find out where your team lands!

You can stream all 32 NFL teams go head-to-head on the gridiron in the 2025-26 season. Watch NFL on DIRECTV. Sign up today.

Or, interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports? Check out DIRECTV’s MySports pack today.

What NFL Teams Will Be the Best in 2025?

Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are expected to be the best teams in the NFL during the 2025 regular season. Of those four, the Bills currently have the easiest strength of schedule.

NFL Team Rankings for 2025-26 from Strongest to Weakest

So, which NFL teams are looking like true contenders this season, and which are hovering around the bottom of the barrel? Let’s take a look at the power rankings. (Strength of schedule is ranked 1 – 32, hardest to easiest, using ESPN’s data.)

2024-25 Finish: 14-3-0, Won the Super Bowl

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 3 (Very Competitive)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, and they’re still the team to beat this season. Their core championship team is largely intact, keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts surrounded by top-tier offensive weapons like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkeley.

They also boast one of the league’s best defenses, if not the best, and they put it on full display when they trounced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in February. They did lose a good bit of that squad during this offseason, specifically at edge, cornerback and defensive tackle, but picked up Jihaad Campbell at linebacker in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Eagles had been knocking on the Lombardi Trophy’s door for a few seasons before taking it back to Philly in February, and there’s a very realistic possibility they could pull off Chiefs-style back-to-back championships.

2024-25 Finish: 13-4-0, Lost AFC Championship

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 26 (Somewhat Competitive)

Buffalo extended quarterback Josh Allen and provided him with a menu of new offensive weapons by signing Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore to join 2024-25 standout wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

The Bills also went hard on improving their defensive line following some pitiful performance from that group last season, adding three players in free agency, including long-time Charger Joey Bosa, and drafting another three.

Buffalo has been an “almost there” team for multiple seasons now — despite their wealth of talent — and with these improvements, this could be their season to finally get a shot at the Lombardi. They’ve also got one of the easier schedules, not that they necessarily need it.

2024-25 Finish: 15-2-0, Super Bowl runner-up

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 6 (Very Competitive)

The Chiefs’ chance to make history with a third consecutive NFL title went up in flames when they went up against the Eagles’ suffocating defense in Super Bowl LVIII, but this squad is still one of the league’s most talented and they have arguably the best quarterback on the planet right now in Mahomes.

A lot of the Chiefs’ offensive problems and Mahomes’ production slippage in 2024-25 could be attributed to their wide receiver room, which was plagued by injuries to top options like Hollywood Brown and rookie breakout Rashee Rice (who also faced legal trouble mid-way through the season). Both of those players will be back to start the season, and the Chiefs picked up Jalen Royals and Brashard Smith in the NFL Draft to round out their wideouts.

With head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce directing the show, the Chiefs have been in five of the last six Super Bowls and won three of them. They may have missed out on a three-peat, but they’ll definitely be in the mix for yet another Super Bowl run in the 2025-26 season.

2024-25 Finish: 12-5-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 13 (Competitive)

The Baltimore Ravens, like the Bills, are another team that has all the talent necessary to make it to the Super Bowl, but hasn’t quite been able to get over the playoff hump.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson-led offense is one of the league’s most potent squads, but their defense has been lacking. They spent a lot of capital high up in the draft to try to correct that, taking DB Malaki Starks in the first round and edge Mike Green in the second to shore up their pass defense.

With veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins joining the team and running back Derrick Henry added to the backfield last season, the Ravens should have all the weapons they need for another deep run for the title.

2024-25 Finish: 15-2-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 2 (Very Competitive)

The Detroit Lions have been one of the most exciting stories in the NFL for the last few seasons since QB Jared Goff arrived on a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. They went from one of the league’s perennially worst teams to one of the most feared in the NFC, losing only two games last season.

Goff has some of the league’s most impressive offensive talent at his disposal, including wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta and RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Their defense should look a bit more robust this season, too, with many key players returning from injury.

Detroit’s been such a dominant force the last two years that it’s hard to see them any further down this list.

2024-25 Finish: 12-5-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 7 (Very Competitive)

The Commanders were one of last season’s other standout stories. The arrival of Dan Quinn as head coach and Jayden Daniels as the rookie starting quarterback ushered in one of the most surprising redemption arcs for another team that’s been circling the drain for over a decade — they posted six losing seasons and just one .500 season since 2017.

With that sort of history, last season’s 12-5 record and NFC Championship game appearance were a welcome sight for their fanbase’s very sore eyes. This year, they’re looking even better, with improvements to their offensive line that included trading for veteran Laremy Tunsil from Houston.

The Commanders’ Cinderella season also ended at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship round, but expect this squad to put up another fierce fight this year.

2024-25 Finish: 10-7-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 19 (Moderately Competitive)

Los Angeles had a rocky start to the season last year, with injuries sidelining both star receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but they surged back in the second half to make the playoffs. That run took them all the way to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the Eagles.

The Rams spent this offseason upgrading their offense considerably: Nacua looks to be the future of the franchise at wideout and is the clear #1, but they’ve bolstered their receiver room further by trading Cooper Kupp to the Seahawks, signing veteran Davante Adams in free agency and re-signing Tutu Atwell.

Still, QB Matthew Stafford is now in his mid-30s and has been plagued by injury. Whether he can hold up behind center will be a big question mark hanging over this team in 2025-26.

2024-25 Finish: 11-6-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 15 (Moderately Competitive)

Justin Herbert has consistently been near the top of the QB rankings since he’s been at the helm in L.A., but finding consistent talent to support him has proven challenging. The Chargers went to work trying to correct that in the draft, picking up RB Omarion Hampton and wideout Tre Harris to round out an offense that boasts some serious star power in Ladd McConkey, Najee Harris and the returning Mike Williams.

The Chargers also had one of the most effective defenses in 2024, and the 2025-26 lineup looks to be a pretty complete team. This could be the year that the Chargers make their deepest push into the postseason yet.

2024-25 Finish: 11-6-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 8 (Competitive)

Green Bay is a team packed with young talent, from QB Jordan Love to wide receivers Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and the recently drafted Matthew Golden. Despite that, injuries left gaping holes in the Packers’ offense in 2024-25.

Green Bay’s defense, on the other hand, was one of the more effective squads last year. If the team’s offensive weapons can all remain healthy, and if Love takes the step up that his extremely lucrative contract indicates the Packers believe he can, Green Bay could certainly be a legit contender in 2025-26.

2024-25 Finish: 6-11-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 32 (Least Competitive)

The San Francisco 49ers have been perennial competitors and fixtures in the Conference Round and Super Bowl for the past six years but have been unable to claim the Lombardi for all of their effort. Last year, that was due in large part to injury, both to starting QB Brock Purdy and his top offensive weapons, RB Christian McCaffery and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Most of those players are expected to be healthy to start the season. Paired with the league’s easiest schedule, the Niners could be poised to surge back from their rock-bottom 6-11 record to the division-leading position they’ve become accustomed to.

2024-25 Finish: 9-8-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 16 (Moderately Competitive)

Cincinnati has one of the best on-paper offenses in the league, with Joe Burrow backed up by a sensational wide receiver duo in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who were both retained on long-term contracts this offseason, and veteran Samaje Perine returning to the backfield. They also drafted Shemar Stewart at defensive end to bolster their pass defense.

Emerging as a contender with Burrow’s arrival over the last few years, 2024-25 was a step back that the Bengals will be looking to recover from this season.

2024-25 Finish: 10-7-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 27 (Noncompetitive)

Tampa Bay has been a bit of an enigma as of late. While most teams would fall into an adjustment period following the departure of a legendary player like Tom Brady, who took the team to a Super Bowl championship, the Bucs have remained generally competitive. They slotted Bakey Mayfield in at quarterback, and he’s shown more promise in that role

2024-25 Finish: 5-12-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 5 (Very Competitive)

Last season was Caleb Williams’ first under center for the Bears, and many analysts projected could go from bottle-of-the-barrel to Super Bowl contender that year. That’s not how things turned out, after it became clear pretty quickly that there would be some growing pains after all.

A big part of the Bears’ failure last year was the poor performance of their offensive line, and the Bears worked hard to fix that in the offseason. The O-line has an entirely new look, and if things go better than last year, Williams will be afforded more time and protection to work with and a better chance of avoiding another league-leading season of sacks (68).

2024-25 Finish: 10-7-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 14 (Moderately Competitive)

Much of the attention on the 2024 Draft Class was paid to Jayden Daniels last season, and for good reason, but Bo Nix was the other success story at quarterback. Nix was handed the reigns as the season starter after Denver parted ways with Russell Wilson, and he impressed almost immediately. In the end, he led the Broncos to their first postseason appearance since they won the Super Bowl in 2016.

The Broncos’ defense is easily one of the league’s best, and they added even more support to their secondary in the draft (Jahdae Barron) and free agency. If Nix and the offense can take another big leap forward this season, Denver might make a deeper push into the playoffs than expected.

2024-25 Finish: 8-9-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 22 (Somewhat Competitive)

The Arizona Cardinals hovered around .500 last season but spent the offseason shoring up their defense. The team was all-around subpar, but their defense was leaky enough to rack up some major points deficits on multiple occasions.

Aside from drafting two solid defensive players, the Cardinals picked up Josh Sweat, a major piece of the Eagles’ stellar defense, from Philadelphia and signed David Tomlinson. They also retain L.J. Collier. Time will tell if they’ve done enough to correct the record from last season, but they have the talent onboard to pull it off.

2024-25 Finish: 10-7-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 25 (Somewhat Competitive)

The Seattle Seahawks just barely missed the playoffs last year, and the team will look a lot different in head coach Mike Macdonald’s second year. Starting QB Geno Smith was traded to Las Vegas and replaced by last year’s breakout QB, Sam Darnold. D.K. Metcalf, their top receiver, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on an eye-popping deal, replaced, presumably by LA’s Cooper Kupp. On top of that, there were shifts up and down the full depth chart.

Seattle has been a steady team in recent years, but just not quite able to get over the hump. We’ll look forward to seeing if this new squad can take care of business.

2024-25 Finish: 14-3-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 4 (Very Competitive)

The Vikings were one of the season’s best teams last year, thanks in no small part to QB Sam Darnold, whose career was swiftly and unexpectedly revived after he stepped under center and started lobbing to some of the league’s top offensive talents in Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison.

First-round 2024 draft pick J.J. McCarthy was supposed to hold down that job but was injured prior to the start of the season and missed his full rookie year. With McCarthy ready to make his debut and Darnold in Seattle, this could be our first look at the Vikings new franchise quarterback. But they’ll likely encounter a bit of a learning curve, placing them further down our list than last season.

2024-25 Finish: 10-7-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 13 (Competitive)

The Texans’ 2023 season was an absolute breakout for a team that had been among the league’s worst for years prior. The arrival of C.J. Stroud at quarterback, as well as wideouts Tank Dell and Nico Collins, saw the team’s offense take major leaps. Last season, they added in veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a truly scary target selection, but injuries ended each of those three wideouts’ seasons and hurt the offensive line. The Texans still made the playoffs but were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

This squad is without Diggs, who signed in New England over the offseason, but they spent the draft bolstering both their pass catchers and their O-line. Stroud and the Texans look primed for another winning season, if not another playoffs appearance.

2024-25 Finish: 4-13-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 30 (Noncompetitive)

The Patriots entered 2024 without former legendary head coach Bill Belichick or Tom Brady on their side for the first time since 2000, and the results were … nothing short of disastrous. Jerrod Mayo’s tenure as Belichick’s successor ended after just one season after the team went 4-13.

Still, there were flashes of promise, especially from rookie QB Drake Maye, the third overall pick in 2024, and this season former Patriots player and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will take the reins. The team added a proven veteran presence for Maye in Diggs, and a few other, younger targets. They also went big in free agency to shore up their defense. The Patriots won’t likely reach the heights of the Brady era in 2025, but they might surprise us with their new look.

2024-25 Finish: 4-13-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 24 (Somewhat Competitive)

The Jaguars had the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and they made it count: They snapped up Travis Hunter, a two-way wide receiver/cornerback hybrid of incredible skill. The Colorado product has been called a generational talent by many analysts and was widely regarded as the best prize of the draft class. The only reason the Titans didn’t take him before the Jags did was the presence of QB Cam Ward, who went first overall to the quarterback-needy team.

On paper, Jacksonville doesn’t look like a team that should have had a 4-13 record last season. Led by QB Trevor Lawrence and sporting solid offensive talent like Brian Thomas Jr. (who Hunter will likely pair with) and Travis Etienne, they should be higher up these ranking. We’ll see what incoming head coach Liam Coen can cook up in his efforts to send this squad back to the postseason.

2024-25 Finish: 4-13-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 12 (Competitive)

The Raiders have been struggling for years, and over the last few seasons that’s been mostly due to their inability to secure a solid starting quarterback. This season, they’re rolling with Geno Smith, who they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks over the offseason.

Smith was solid in Seattle, stepping in after Russell Wilson was placed on injured reserve in the 2021 season. The next season, Wilson was traded to Denver and Smith took over as the starter, eventually being named Comeback Player of the Year.

Las Vegas also drafted running back Ashton Jeanty, who was widely regarded as one of the top offensive players available. They also have Brock Bowers, last season’s breakout tight end, as well as Jack Bech and Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver.

2024-25 Finish: 7-10-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 10 (Competitive)

Dallas struggled in 2024, especially on the offensive side of things. Starting QB Dak Prescott’s health has been a constant issue for the Cowboys’ offense, with the star signal caller suffering season-ending injuries in 2020 and 2024.

If Prescott can stay on the field, his offensive options have been significantly upgraded this season: top wideout CeeDee Lamb will be joined by George Pickens, who was acquired from the Steelers, and the backfield will feature veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, plus rookie Jaydon Blue.

The Cowboys have what they need to put up a winning season and likely make the playoffs, but it’ll all depend on how much of the offense can avoid being sidelined.

2024-25 Finish: 8-9-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 29 (Noncompetitive)

The Falcons made a shocking mid-season change at quarterback last season, opting to bench veteran Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix, Jr. If Penix can take a step up in his sophomore campaign, he’s got some solid offensive weapons to support him in wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Atlanta wants a shot at a postseason run, their defense will need to drastically improve its performance, however. They’ve made some big changes on that side of the ball, but with a rookie QB and a retooling defense, it’ll be a tough road for the Falcons despite their relatively easy schedule.

2024-25 Finish: 8-9-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 23 (Somewhat Competitive)

Miami is in a tough spot in the AFC East, with question marks looming on both sides of the line and many projecting that they’ll end up last in the division. Their defense has lost some major cogs, especially with Jalen Ramsey being traded to the Steelers, and despite their offense boasting some of the top talent in the league (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Devon Achane), QB Tua Tagovailoa’s health has been a constant concern.

Tagovailoa suffered serious head injuries in recent years, including two concussions in the 2022 season and another last season, plus a scary incident versus the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him adopt the fencing response, a sign of head trauma.

If Tagovailoa can avoid injury, the Dolphins may have a chance, but all signs indicate a tough road for Miami this year.

2024-25 Finish: 5-12-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 28 (Noncompetitive)

The story in Carolina has been how much their starting quarterback, former first-overall pick Bryce Young, has struggled since his debut. It seems the Panthers have made attempts to provide him with more protection with upgrades to their offensive line. With a little more time to operate, he’s got all of the offensive talent he needs to succeed.

Besides Young’s development, the Panthers defense was also a point of weakness last season, and without improvement there, things look to remain dire in Charlotte.

2024-25 Finish: 3-14-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 21 (Somewhat Competitive)

Tennessee had the first overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and they used it as expected: Taking QB Cam Ward first overall. The Titans have been without a true franchise quarterback for years. The best stretch they had in recent memory was under head coach Mike Vrabel and QB Ryan Tannehill, where they went to the playoffs three consecutive years. Since then, Will Levis has not panned out and the Titans needed to make a big move at QB.

Ward has the potential to fill that void, but he’s still going to be a rookie this year, and the team is still rebuilding. They have a relatively easy schedule and it’ll be hard for them to do worse than last season’s dismal 3-14 record, but it’s unlikely they’ll come anywhere near a playoff appearance in 2025.

2024-25 Finish: 8-9-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 20 (Somewhat Competitive)

The Colts have plenty of talent on their roster, but they just haven’t seemed to be able to figure it out. Anthony Richardson, the quarterback they drafted fourth overall as their franchise guy in 2023, has not panned out. This season, they’re bringing in Giants veteran Daniel Jones to back him up if he still can’t get it together.

On top of that, star running back Jonathan Taylor has been plagued by injury. Despite that, he looks primed to serve as the true workhorse RB we’ve seen in the past. If Richardson can take a major step forward, there might be some hope for Indy, but it’s more likely they’ll endure yet another losing season in 2025.

2024-25 Finish: 5-12-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 18 (Moderately Competitive)

The Jets are in full-on rebuild mode after trying and failing to add a proven legend at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. That experiment failed in spectacular fashion after Rodgers’ first season as a Jet ended with a torn Achilles just a few snaps into the 2023 season opener, and his second was an absolute disaster.

Justin Fields joins the team at QB from the Steelers, and they drafted two strong picks on offense in Armand Membou (offensive tackle) and Mason Taylor (tight end). The Jets’ defense has also been solid in recent seasons but struggled last year. The Jets are almost certainly not going to make the playoffs this season, but if the new offensive talent clicks and the defense gets back to its prior performance levels, they could fare better than many expect.

2024-25 Finish: 3-14-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 9 (Competitive)

The quarterback carousel continues in Cleveland, with no fewer than four quarterbacks competing for the starting role: veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson is still recovering from an injury sustained last season.

Compounding that uncertainty, there aren’t very many options for whoever ends up under center to throw to beyond Jerry Jeudy. On the other side of the ball, Cleveland has some league-leading defensive talent like Myles Garrett available but has overall struggled defensively.

It’s hard to see Cleveland making any real run at the postseason this year.

2024-25 Finish: 10-7-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 11 (Competitive)

The Steelers defense is legendary and still in great shape for 2025, so most of the questions surrounding Pittsburgh’s chances in 2025 are focused on the offensive side of their game.

Pittsburgh is the latest stop on the Aaron Rodgers quarterback carousel after his brief and generally disastrous tenure with the Jets. They picked up D.K. Metcalf from the Seahawks, but lost Najee Harris (to the Chargers) and George Pickens (to the Cowboys) in the offseason. The Steelers’ offense — and the whole team, for that matter — could easily end up bottom-of-the-barrel this season, and it’ll be up to the defense to carry the season once again despite one of the league’s tougher schedules.

2024-25 Finish: 3-14-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 1 (Most Competitive)

The Giants were last season’s worst team at 3-14, and there’s a very strong chance they’re going to repeat that feat this year.

NYG has the hardest strength of schedule to start the season, and they’re in transition at the most important position: Former first-rounder Daniel Jones has been replaced at quarterback by veteran Russell Wilson, who has spent the last three seasons on three different teams since leaving Seattle. He’ll be backed up by Jameis Winston, and that’s still an upgrade over last season’s quarterback room. They also picked up Jaxson Dart in the draft.

The Giants did use their third-overall pick to snag linebacker Abdul Carter, who many said could be the top-ranked available player, competing with Travis Hunter and Cam Ward. That pick didn’t fill any glaring need, however, so expect the Giants to continue bottom-feeding during another rebuilding season.

2024-25 Finish: 5-12-0

2025-26 Strength of Schedule: 31 (Noncompetitive)

Whether the Saints or the Giants end up at the bottom of the standings is a bit of a toss-up, but New Orleans is not in a particularly envious position after a strong start to the 2024 season dramatically crashed and burned. QB Derek Carr hung up his cleats to enter retirement in the offseason, leaving the team to rely on rookie Tyler Shough under center.

On top of that, two top options at WR — Rasheed Shaheed and Chris Olave — are also recovering from season-ending injuries, and the Saints defense has not looked particularly competent lately. Despite one of the league’s easiest schedules, the Saints do not have much potential this season unless Shough shows a lot of progress, very quickly.

Watch NFL Football on DIRECTV

Get ready to find out which teams are the best in the NFL during the 2025-26 season. Sign up for DIRECTV today, so you don’t miss a single snap!

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the best NFL teams in 2025? The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are the best NFL teams heading into the 2025-26 season. Which team won the 2024-25 Super Bowl? The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in February 2025 by beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Who are the worst teams in the NFL in 2025? The New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets are among the worst teams in the NFL in 2025.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.