One of the best parts of being a kid in the ’90s was waking up early on Saturday morning to watch all your favorite cartoons. These animated classics didn’t rely on 3D animation or flashy computer graphics- it was a time of 2D and it was fabulous. Take a break from adulting and remember the simpler times by watching these cartoons on DIRECTV.

‘POWERPUFF GIRLS’

Powerpuff Girls tells the extraordinary adventures of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three girls with superpowers. Created by Professor Utonium, the Powerpuff Girls use their unique abilities to protect the bustling city of Townsville from a wide array of villains and threats. Blossom, the leader, is intelligent and analytical, Bubbles is sweet-natured and sensitive, and Buttercup is the tough and fierce fighter of the trio. Together, they form a dynamic team, battling both physical foes and the challenges of everyday life. From confronting the likes of Mojo Jojo to navigating school and sibling dynamics, the Powerpuff Girls exemplify bravery, friendship and girl power. Which Powerpuff Girl do you associate yourself with?

‘SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS’

Just making the cut with a July 1999 premiere is the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants. This show follows the quirky adventures of SpongeBob, an optimistic and naive sea sponge who lives in the underwater town of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob works as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, a fast-food restaurant run by the money-minded Mr. Krabs. Alongside his best friend Patrick, a dim-witted starfish, SpongeBob constantly finds himself in amusing and often surreal situations. Together with other eccentric characters like the grumpy Squidward, the karate-loving Sandy Cheeks and the evil Plankton, SpongeBob navigates the challenges of daily life, bringing joy and laughter to audiences of all ages. Watch the timeless cartoon now.

‘ROCKO’S MODERN LIFE’

Rocko’s Modern Life is about Rocko, a wallaby from Australia, as he navigates the challenges and absurdities of everyday life in the fictional town of O-Town. Rocko finds himself dealing with a range of comical situations, from wacky neighbors and demanding jobs to bizarre encounters with otherworldly creatures. Along with his best friends, Rocko faces both the mundane and the surreal with a blend of humor, satire and social commentary. Watch the quirky characters of Rocko’s Modern Life explore themes of friendship, identity and the complexities of modern society in a delightfully absurd and entertaining way.

‘HEY ARNOLD!’

Hey Arnold! revolves around the life of, you guessed it, fourth grader Arnold Shortman. With his signature football-shaped head and unique perspective on the world, Arnold navigates a diverse community of friends and neighbors while facing the challenges of growing up. From helping a lovelorn teacher find happiness to organizing neighborhood events, Arnold’s genuine kindness and empathy make him a trusted friend and problem solver. Hey Arnold! captures the essence of childhood, highlighting the importance of community and the value of embracing differences. When Venita Aspen from Southern Charm visited the DIRECTV Studio she told us about her favorite character from this Nickelodeon show (hint: it’s not Arnold).

