The Top 10 Best Law Shows to Stream Right Now

1. ‘Judge Judy’

Experience the sharp wit and unyielding justice meted out in Judge Judy’s courtroom. With 25 seasons under her belt, Judge Judy Sheindlin rules with an iron fist, settling disputes ranging from neighbor battles and business disagreements to family feuds and so many other unbelievable conflicts. Her no-nonsense demeanor and biting humor add an entertaining layer to this reality courtroom drama.

2. ‘The First 48’

The First 48 captures the intense, often heartbreaking reality of homicide detectives’ first 48 hours of investigation. This gripping reality crime series takes viewers on a journey into the very heart of the crime scene, using real-life footage to unravel shocking murder mysteries, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, piecing together clues until the final revelation.

3. ‘Cops’

Cops follow uniformed police officers across various US cities as they carry out their law enforcement duties. Witness the unpredictable situations officers face on the job, from risky car chases and confronting armed criminals to helping civilians in distress, in real time. Join Cops for look into the quick-thinking and dedication that defines the everyday life of a police officer.

4. ‘On Patrol: Live’

Experience law enforcement like never before with On Patrol: Live. This show provides real-time access to police units during night patrols, capturing authentic interactions and confrontations between law enforcement and the community they serve.

5. ‘Elsbeth’

Meet Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky and offbeat attorney and de facto detective who helps the NYPD solve some of their most baffling cases.

This spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight focuses on Elsbeth’s story as she both assists the NYPD in their work and observes them to root out corruption, all while delivering a healthy dose of comedic humor.

6. ‘Hot Bench’

Hot Bench takes court television to a whole new level with its unique and compelling format. Three judges, Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango and Michael Corriero, deliver justice as they hear cases and later debate the facts amongst themselves in this captivating courtroom series produced by the one and only Judge Judy Sheindlin.

The dramatic deliberations and exchanges offer a behind-the-scenes look into the judiciary process, typically unseen in traditional court shows. Tune in to Hot Bench and get an unprecedented glance at the heated discussions and final verdicts from multiple perspectives in the courtroom.

7. ‘Court Cam’

Experience justice from a new perspective with Court Cam, a riveting reality series that pulls back the veil on courtrooms across the country. Each episode showcases raw footage of shocking and dramatic legal proceedings, captured directly from court camera feeds. The skilled host, Dan Abrams, also known as the Chief Legal Affairs Anchor for ABC News, not only provides insightful commentary but also offers exclusive interviews with judges, witnesses and victims involved in these jaw-dropping cases. Buckle up and prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride throughout the unpredictable twists and turns of America’s courtrooms with Court Cam.

8. ‘Criminal Minds’

Venture into the dark and intense world of FBI profilers with Criminal Minds. Follow FBI agent Aaron Hotchner and his elite team of experts, known as the Behavioral Analysis Unit, as they delve into the twisted minds of dangerous perpetrators, interrupting violent crime sprees across America. The training and psychological prowess of these dedicated agents unravel even the most intricate criminal puzzles.

Criminal Minds is an engrossing, high-tension drama that showcases human behavior at its most sinister, making it a must-watch for all thriller and crime-drama enthusiasts.

9. ‘Judge Mathis’

Sit back and witness the tenacious and compassionate court of Judge Mathis. This compelling daytime reality court show features the real-life cases presided over by Judge Greg Mathis, a retired Superior Court Judge of Michigan’s 36th District and renowned civil rights activist.

Known for his street-cred authenticity, Mathis’ background in law enforcement coupled with his commitment to reformation rather than punishment sets him apart, bringing a unique dynamism to the courtroom. Experience the no-nonsense courtroom environment where the Judge’s unconventional yet effective style of justice reigns supreme, confronting conflict with wisdom and wit.

10. ‘The People’s Court’

Experience raw and intense courtroom drama on The People’s Court. With the stern yet compassionate Judge Marilyn Milian at the helm, witness ordinary people take the stand and fight for justice in this long-standing arbitration-based reality court show. Every case – from landlord-tenant disputes to botched haircuts – is handled with intense realism, offering viewers a fascinating glimpse into the American legal system.

