Watch Lionsgate’s 50 Cent Action for Free on DIRECTV

Lionsgate’s 50 Cent Action channel is joining the MyFree DIRECTV lineup as soon as May 20. 50 Cent Action is your ultimate destination for a thrilling lineup of pulse-pounding films and series, handpicked by the multi-talented Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Get ready for a wild ride featuring heart-stopping action thrillers and explosive escapades that will keep you glued to your seat. From adrenaline-fueled car chases to breathtaking battles, this is where the action truly comes alive.

How to Watch 50 Cent Action on DIRECTV

You can watch 50 Cent Action 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4228.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

If you’re ready to start watching free TV, you’re in luck. You can get started with 100+ free channels through MyFree DIRECTV in just a few easy steps.

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV Fill in your email Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet Start watching 50 Cent Action by tuning in to Channel 4228

Yes, it really is that easy! No credit card, contract or satellite dish necessary. Just free TV.

Featured Movies on 50 Cent Action

Kick Ass

Fueled by his comic book enthusiasm, teenager Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson) decides to become a superhero, despite a complete lack of any special powers. He adopts the name “Kick-Ass” and sets out to battle crime. Along the way, he teams up with vigilantes Big Daddy and Hit Girl, and befriends fellow crime-fighter, Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). However, a devious mobster soon threatens their alliance.

Rambo

In a small Washington town, Vietnam veteran John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) arrives looking for an old friend, only to face hostility from Sheriff Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy). After being detained and antagonized by the sheriff’s deputies, Rambo’s painful POW memories are triggered and he retaliates fiercely. Rambo navigates the subsequent manhunt with the help of his former commander (Richard Crenna) in an action-packed adventure.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Best friends Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are living their routine lives in Los Angeles, until Audrey’s ex unexpectedly reappears, chased by a lethal band of assassins. Thrust into a tangled international plot, the pair must outsmart relentless killers and a questionable British agent while devising a plan to save the world.

American Ultra

In a small town, laid-back stoner Mike Howell (Jesse Eisenberg) spends his days getting high and working on a graphic novel about a superhero monkey. Unbeknownst to him, he’s been trained by the CIA to be a deadly assassin. When the agency targets him for termination, his former handler reawakens his dormant skills, turning this mild-mannered slacker into an unexpected force. Now, Mike must navigate his newfound abilities to save himself and his girlfriend from danger.

Conan the Barbarian

In a brutal world of sword and sorcery, young Conan (Arnold Schwarzenegger) rises from the ashes of his destroyed village, enslaved by the dark necromancer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones). Forced to labor on “The Wheel of Pain,” Conan dreams of revenge. Once he becomes an adult, he embarks on a quest across the Hyborian Age to confront the man who killed his family and stole his father’s sword. Joined by the fierce Valeria (Sandahl Bergman) and skilled archer Subotai (Gerry Lopez), Conan faces supernatural evils on his path to vengeance.

Now You See Me 1 & 2

The “Now You See Me” series features the illusionist group “The Four Horsemen,” who cleverly use their performances to execute daring heists and share the spoils with their audience. In the first film, “Now You See Me” (2013), FBI and Interpol agents are hot on their trail after the Horsemen pull off an audacious bank robbery during a show. The sequel, “Now You See Me 2” (2016), sees them return for even bolder schemes, including a global heist and a confrontation with the mysterious organization known as “The Eye.”

John Wick 1 – 3

The John Wick franchise (staring Keanu Reeves) chronicles the escapades of a once-retired assassin who finds himself forced back into the shadows of the underworld due to a series of unfortunate events. Each installment delves into his relentless quest for revenge while shedding light on his increasing entanglement with the High Table, a secretive cabal of criminal power players.

Killing them Softly

When the scheming Johnny Amato (Vincent Curatola) plots to rob a card game run by mob lackey Markie (Ray Liotta), he enlists the inept Frankie (Scoot McNairy) for the job. Frankie partners with equally unskilled accomplice Russell (Ben Mendelsohn) and against the odds, they make off with the mob’s cash. Furious, Markie’s superiors hire Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt), a ruthless enforcer, to track them down and settle the score.

Everly

After enduring four years as a captive of the yakuza, Everly (Salma Hayek) is dead set on reclaiming her freedom. Armed with both sharp intellect and an arsenal of weaponry, she takes on a ruthless army of assassins eager to claim the bounty on her and her family’s heads.

