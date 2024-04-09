The Top 10 Documentary TV Shows on Right Now

From mystery to history to crime and more, there’s no shortage of documentary shows exploring fascinating, unusual and sometimes downright disturbing areas of our lives and world. This list has the top 10 best documentary shows on TV right now for your viewing pleasure.

And make sure to keep coming back to this list to see the most up-to-date information on what real TV lovers are watching right now. From Where Is Wendy Williams? to Dr. Pimple Popper, this list will help documentary fans stay up to date on the most entertaining shows available to watch now.

TOP 10 DOCUMENTARY TV SHOWS TO WATCH

Below is your go-to list of the best documentary TV shows to watch right now. Whether you’re looking for a single episode to pass the time or want to binge a whole documentary series, you can’t go wrong with the shows listed below.

1. Where Is Wendy Williams?

↑25 vs. Prior Week

Where is Wendy Williams? investigates the truth and controversy behind the sudden disappearance of the popular talk show host Wendy Williams, offering a thrilling account of her post-TV life.

Filled with gripping stories and intimate interviews, this documentary series takes a deep dive into Williams’ life, her struggles with mental health and her career challenges.

2. ‘American Pickers’

↑1 vs. Prior Week

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz give “dumpster diving” a whole new meaning on American Pickers as they sift through old barns, garages, warehouses and other forgotten goldmines in search of rare and valuable items. They also offer a masterclass in negotiation as they work to obtain their finds from their rightful owners.

Every episode delivers a thrilling journey across the country and deep into the past, unveiling stories as rich as the items they unearth.

3. ‘Catfish: The TV Show’

↑6 vs. Prior Week

Catfish: The TV Show explores the mysterious world of online dating and the fraud phenomenon known as “catfishing.” Nev Schulman and Max Joseph assist individuals who have fallen victim to falling in love online with a person they’ve never met — and who often does not exist.

Watch as the hosts unravel the truth behind these manufactured love stories, exposing the real and often shocking identities hidden behind the screen.

4. ‘The UnXplained’

↑4 vs. Prior Week

William Shatner takes us on an odyssey of the strange and unexplainable in The UnXplained. Offering a riveting examination of enigmatic events, peculiarities and mysteries from around the world, this series blends the supernatural with science in a gripping exploration of the unknown.

5. ‘Expedition Unknown’

↑9 vs. Prior Week

Josh Gates is about as close as you can get to a real-life Indiana Jones. Join Gates as he journeys to some of the world’s most remote regions seeking answers to age-old mysteries or exploring the site of recently discovered archaeological treasures on Expedition Unknown.

Gates brings an infectious enthusiasm to each adventurous episode, intertwining suspense, science and exploration in a must-watch show for adventure enthusiasts.

6. ‘Evil Lives Here’

↓4 vs. Prior Week

Evil Lives Here puts a spotlight on the horrifying experience of living with a killer. In each chilling episode, friends and family of people convicted of murder or other heinous crimes recount their personal experiences, offering an unsettling yet compelling exploration into the human condition.

This series is not for the faint of heart, but it’s a must-watch for those curious about the darkest corners of human behavior.

7. ‘The Food That Built America’

↑5 vs. Prior Week

The Food That Built America is an epic culinary journey through time and American gastrology. Learn about the visionary moguls and entrepreneurs who risked it all to bring their food inventions to the masses, including Coca-Cola, McDonalds and other iconic food brands.

From the invention of Hershey’s chocolate to the rise of fast food, this series tells the fascinating stories behind the foods and brands we love, offering a delicious blend of history, biography and food.

8. ‘Ancient Aliens’

↑2 vs. Prior Week

We’re all waiting for the day when we get to meet our extraterrestrial neighbors — but what if they’re already here?

Ancient Aliens combines exploration of the mysteries of the past with controversial theories about extraterrestrial life and visitation. This show entertains compelling theories and presents evidence suggesting that the civilizations of old may have encountered alien visitors after all, making for a unique look into the possibilities about our ancient past.

9. ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’

↓2 vs. Prior Week

Uncover some of history’s most fascinating and controversial events with History’s Greatest Mysteries, hosted by Laurence Fishburne. Using the latest research and state-of-the-art technology, the show unravels enduring enigmas, from the sinking of the Titanic to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

As fascinating as they are puzzling, these mysteries make for an irresistible watch.

10. ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’

↑1 vs. Prior Week

Your skin is the most outward-facing part of your body, and it’s the first thing everyone sees when they meet you. On Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee is on a mission to make sure everyone’s skin shines.

Watch as she performs intricate and often transformational surgeries, giving a new lease of life to patients with severe skin conditions. Equal parts medical show and human interest story, the series uniquely combines science, health and personal journeys.

