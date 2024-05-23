The Most Gripping Docudramas Available to Watch Now

Ready to explore some of the most gruesome and chilling true crime stories from around the world? Check out this list of the top 10 best docudrama shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest docudrama shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to Snapped: Killer Couples, this list will help docudrama show fans stay up to date on the most popular docudrama shows available.

TOP DOCUMENTARY DRAMA SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending docudrama shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Dateline: Secrets Uncovered’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Witness the most unnerving sides of reality on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered. Join hosts Craig Melvin, Keith Morrison and Kate Snow as they investigate some of the most chilling criminal stories that shook America.

This riveting series takes you deep into the world of forensics, revealing hidden facts and unexpected twists in high-profile cases. Each shocking discovery will have you on the edge of your seat. Explore the profound impact of these cases and the secrets that tie them together on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

2. ‘The Murder Tapes’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Delve into the unnerving world of true crime with The Murder Tapes. This chilling series utilizes real footage, including body camera videos from police, surveillance tapes and 9-1-1 calls, to bring viewers face-to-face with terrifying cases of brutal murder.

Watch as detectives and law enforcement personnel painstakingly investigate and piece together evidence to unveil grim truths and serve justice. The Murder Tapes is the ultimate watch for true crime enthusiasts and anyone with an interest in real-life detective stories. Encounter the most grotesque side of humanity in this chilling series – if you dare.

3. ‘Narco Wars’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the gripping world of drug cartels with Narco Wars. This thrilling docudrama delves into the brutal and bloody history of the global drug trade, from the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar’s empire to the modern cartels that have taken its place.

It reveals shocking inside stories of the war on drugs from the perspectives of both law enforcement and those they pursue. Offering real-life stories, intricate plots, intense scenes and extensive investigative journalism, Narco Wars promises to be a nail-biting ride through the underbelly of the global narcotics industry.

4. ‘Bloodline Detectives’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Bloodline Detectives chronicles cold cases that are given a riveting new life. Led by detective Nancy Grace, this crew of relentless investigators leverage the power of familial DNA to crack unsolvable mysteries.

Every episode presents a new case, an intimate look at the victims and an emotional journey for the families who seek justice. Experience shivers down your spine as you follow along this specter filled, high-stakes detective show that defines tenacity and innovation in crime-solving.

5. ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Watch as love goes horribly wrong in Snapped: Killer Couples, a docudrama series that peels back layers of passion, deceit and betrayal that bind two individuals together in a deadly pact. Each episode tells a gripping tale of couples who commit heinous crimes, proving that sometimes love can, indeed, be fatal.

It’s not the sappy romance story you’re used to, because here, “’til death do us part” takes on a frighteningly literal meaning. Uncover the disturbing yet captivating stories of couples whose relationships spiral into shocking murder plots.

And there you have it: the top 10 docudrama shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."