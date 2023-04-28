Let’s face it. Routines can get monotonous. From morning meetings to afternoon commutes, a jolt of adrenaline can be good for the soul from time to time.

Are you ready to take a break from reality? To feel your heart racing and your skin crawling?

Add a little thrill to your routine and take a journey into the paranormal and unknown. From the twisted tales of American Horror Story to the apocalyptic horrors of The Walking Dead, today’s best horror shows live on DIRECTV.

The Best Horror TV Shows on DIRECTV

The horror genre has come a long way since the original Dracula and Frankenstein movies, and DIRECTV is home to some of the best horror movies of 2023. Once exclusive to the silver screen, the horror genre has exploded into a vast array of subgenres on film and TV alike.

From Halloween horror movies to zombie apocalypse shows, DIRECTV is home to a vast collection of the biggest blockbusters and the best horror TV shows.

Here are some of the scariest TV shows to watch today:

‘Chucky’

Chucky is a darkly comedic and often frightful series that expands upon the iconic film franchise. Set in modern day middle America, this scary TV show picks up after the events of Cult of Chucky. Returning to wreak havoc and terrorize a new set of victims, the series brings back voice actor Brad Dourif, the iconic original voice of Chucky, and pays homage to the classic films while also introducing new elements to the franchise.

Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Jennifer Tilly lead the cast and deliver a thrilling and entertaining addition to a beloved franchise that has scared and delighted audiences for decades.

‘The Walking Dead’

Surviving in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, The Walking Dead is an ongoing horror show based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman. Set in the southeastern United States, the show chronicles the lives of a group of survivors who are forced to adapt to a new way of living to stay alive.

Led by former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes, a group of survivors must navigate their way through a world filled with danger, both from the relentless walkers and from other groups of survivors who might present even more of a threat.

The Walking Dead has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing gripping storytelling, intense action sequences and complex characters to audiences around the world. With a talented cast including Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and Norman Reedus, the show continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling and emotional storylines.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Exploring the early days of the zombie apocalypse, Fear The Walking Dead is a new look at the events from the original series. Set in Los Angeles, the series showcases a new group of survivors as they navigate the collapse of society and the rise of the dead.

As the apocalypse progresses, Fear The Walking Dead expands its scope to explore different parts of the country and introduce new characters, each with their own unique storylines and struggles.

Featuring breakout performances from Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis and Frank Dillane, the show offers a fresh perspective on the world of The Walking Dead, showcasing the horrors of the apocalypse in a new and thrilling way.

‘The Twilight Zone’

The Twilight Zone is an authoritative sci-fi TV series airing from 1959 to 1964. Although its run was rather short and long ago, the impact of this series on horror and supernatural TV makes it relevant to the horror genre today.

In this anthology series, each episode features a standalone story with major sci-fi, supernatural, horror and social commentary themes, with notable cast members including William Shatner, Robert Redford, Cloris Leachman and Burgess Meredith. The themes and ideas explored in each episode have made The Twilight Zone a cult classic favorite among those who love the eerie and unsettling.

With a unique blend of horror, unexpected twists, thought-provoking scenes and haunting atmospheres, The Twilight Zone is a must-see for horror fans.

‘Castle Rock’

Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, this psychological thriller weaves together various stories and characters from the works of Stephen King. Castle Rock follows the life of Henry Deaver, a death row attorney who returns to his hometown after receiving an anonymous call from Shawshank Prison. There he meets a mysterious prisoner, known only as “The Kid,” who seems to have a strange and terrifying connection to the town’s past.

With an ensemble cast led by André Holland, Bill Skarsgård and Sissy Spacek, Castle Rock is a gripping and atmospheric series that will leave fans of Stephen King and horror fans in general on the edge of their seats.

‘American Horror Story’

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series that manages to redefine the genre with every season. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, each season tells a different, self-contained story that explores a different facet of horror. From the paranormal to the psychological, each season is a fresh take on the genre.

Whether it’s exploring the dark history of a haunted hotel or the twisted world of a carnival freak show, American Horror Story weaves complex characters and unexpected plot twists to surprise and shock audiences worldwide. With its unique approach to storytelling and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of the horror genre, American Horror Story has become a must-watch series for horror fans everywhere.

‘American Horror Story: Murder House’

One of the best parts of American Horror Story is that each season could be viewed standalone: American Horror Story: Murder House is the first season of the hit anthology series. Set in a haunted Victorian mansion in Los Angeles, the season tells the story of the Harmons, a family who move in hoping to start anew but quickly realize they may never be able to leave. Unaware of the house’s gruesome history, the family learns more about its past and experiences strange occurrences, including the ghosts of the mansion’s former inhabitants who still haunt the property.

Standout performances by Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott and Jessica Lange, among others, only add to the show’s appeal. With its intricate plot, memorable characters and unique approach to the genre, American Horror Story: Murder House delivers a thrilling and spine-tingling ride with plenty of twists and turns.

‘Interview With the Vampire’

Based on Anne Rice’s exemplary novel, Interview With the Vampire is one of those horror TV shows that takes an idea and turns it on its head. This horror series incorporates dramatic themes to craft a new perspective on the vampire genre (and this story).

In this reimagining, Louis de Pointe du Lac starts as a Black, gay man in segregated America. After meeting Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis quickly becomes enamored by Lestat’s charms and Lestat turns him into a vampire. This relationship quickly becomes more complex and confusing, understandably so, as the two vampires work to navigate existing alongside one another.

The complete story comes through as Louis meets with a journalist in Dubai to tell his story. As the experiences and events unfold through his retelling, the journalist, Daniel Molloy, uncovers truths about Louis’s life as a vampire. With heavy tones and moral ambiguity, spectacular performances by Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Bailey Bass make this show a winner.

‘Paranormal Witness’

Paranormal Witness is a spine-chilling, docu-drama television series that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Created by Joel Beckerman, Paul Dowling and Tanya Wexler, the show features first-hand accounts of paranormal activity and combines them with expert analysis and dramatic reenactments to bring these haunting tales to life.

With each episode, viewers are transported into a world where the impossible is real and the supernatural lurks around every corner. The show covers a wide range of supernatural phenomena, from ghost sightings to encounters with poltergeists, demons and other malevolent entities. Each story is carefully crafted to create an atmosphere of suspense, mystery and terror — drawing viewers in and keeping them hooked until the very end.

With its expertly crafted storytelling, realistic reenactments and spine-tingling sound design, Paranormal Witness is a must-watch for fans of horror and the supernatural. Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, the show will leave you questioning the nature of reality and the mysteries of the unknown.

‘The Vampire Diaries’

Trying to satisfy a growing thirst for vampire horror? The Vampire Diaries is a fan-favorite mystery-horror series starring Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

Set in the fictional town of Mystic Valley, Virginia, you’ll meet Elena, a teenager who just lost both of her parents in a car accident. The town, charged with supernatural energy, introduces many characters over the course of the show, including Stefan and Damon, vampire brothers. Stefan and Damon both fall for Elena, creating a classic love triangle, but this one’s a little different — they must protect her from supernatural beings wishing harm upon the town.

If you love all things otherworldly and paranormal, The Vampire Diaries is sure to quench your thirst for vampire horror shows.

‘Shining Vale’

When a dysfunctional family moves from the city to the suburbs for a fresh start, they soon discover that their new home is far from idyllic. Created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, Shining Vale follows the McBride family as they uncover a dark and sinister past that pushes their already fragile family to its limits.

Featuring a talented cast that includes Courteney Cox as Maggie, Greg Kinnear as her husband and Mira Sorvino as the psychic, Shining Vale offers a unique blend of horror and humor that will leave you both terrified and amused. With its creepy atmosphere, chilling scares and witty writing, this show is a must-watch for anyone looking for horror with a twist.

Find Your Favorite Horror Shows to Brave on DIRECTV

If you’re looking for a frightful escape, DIRECTV is your one-stop shop for the best horror shows on TV. From The Twilight Zone and Chucky to Fear the Walking Dead and Paranormal Witness, DIRECTV has something for everyone who loves a good scare. So get comfy and venture into the darkness with these captivating horror shows on DIRECTV.

Ready for some chilling twists? Choose the best package and start watching your favorite horror TV shows with DIRECTV.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."