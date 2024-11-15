South Park is a cultural phenomenon, having at this point offended just about everyone with its crude, dark humor and vicious lampooning of popular culture, politics and society at large. Since the first episode from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker aired in 1997, provocatively dubbed “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” people have been equal parts shocked and fixated.

From Kenny’s repeated death and unexplained resurrection in nearly every episode, spawning the iconic line “Oh my God! They killed Kenny!” to Eric Cartman’s diabolical antics, here are the top 30 episodes of South Park to get you started on watching this iconically humorous series.

The Best ‘South Park’ Episodes to Get Started

Without further ado, here are 30 of South Park’s funniest episodes:

“Scott Tenorman Must Die” (Season 5, Episode 4, 2001)

This episode is a defining moment for the series, locking in Cartman’s evolution from a selfish troublemaker to the iconically sinister and Machiavellian character we all know today. After getting humiliated by a ninth grader named Scott Tenorman, who tricks him into buying pubic hair, Cartman spirals into a fit of vengeful rage.

His journey to exact revenge is shockingly dark and methodically clever, ending with a twist so gruesome that it left audiences both horrified and in awe. Cartman manipulates a series of events that result in Scott’s parents being killed and cooked into chili, which he then serves to an unsuspecting Scott at a chili cook-off. The sheer darkness of this act, combined with Cartman’s gleeful satisfaction, redefined the boundaries of animated comedy and showcased just how far South Park was willing to go for a punchline.

“Make Love, Not Warcraft” (Season 10, Episode 8, 2006)

South Park’s love letter to the video gaming world perfectly captures the humor and absurdity of video game obsession. The boys immerse themselves in World of Warcraft, but their fun turns into a full-blown mission when an unstoppable high-level player begins killing everyone in the game.

To defeat this virtual menace, the boys sacrifice their social lives, health, and hygiene, turning into bloated, acne-ridden couch potatoes. The creators worked closely with Blizzard Entertainment to ensure the accuracy of the game’s representation, and it paid off— gamers adored it, and it even won an Emmy. The episode’s hilarious blend of real-life consequences and epic online fantasy battles highlights the extremes of gaming culture in a way that resonated with fans worldwide.

“The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers” (Season 6, Episode 13, 2002)

This parody of The Lord of the Rings is a hilarious exploration of make-believe games on an epic scale. The boys are entrusted with returning a rented copy of The Lord of the Rings, only to discover that they were actually given an adult film. The kids’ journey becomes an adventure full of fantasy tropes, including Butters descending into a Gollum-like obsession after watching the adult movie.

This classic episode’s humor comes from the way the boys wholeheartedly embrace their roles as fantasy characters, even as the adults around them scramble to recover the misplaced tape. It’s a perfect blend of epic quest narratives and the mundane reality of childhood, making for a hilariously memorable adventure.

“Trapped in the Closet” (Season 9, Episode 12, 2005)

South Park goes for the jugular with this searing satire regarding the Church of Scientology. When Stan takes a Scientology personality test and is declared the reincarnation of L. Ron Hubbard, he unwittingly becomes the church’s new messiah. Tom Cruise, portrayed in a thinly veiled caricature, locks himself in Stan’s closet and refuses to come out, sparking a series of bizarre confrontations with other celebrity Scientologists, including John Travolta.

The episode breaks down the inner workings of Scientology, presenting its beliefs with animated explanations that hilariously highlight their absurdity. The bold critique led to real-world consequences, including the departure of Isaac Hayes, the voice of Chef and a practicing Scientologist, who left the show due to his involvement with Scientology. It remains one of South Park’s most controversial and talked-about episodes.

“Good Times with Weapons” (Season 8, Episode 1, 2004)

In this episode, South Park dives into anime culture by giving the boys martial arts weapons, transforming them, in their imaginations, into animated ninja warriors. The boys’ new powers feel thrilling and invincible—until a game of make-believe turns tragic when Butters accidentally gets hit in the eye with a throwing star.

As they try to cover up their mistake, the episode hilariously shifts between their grandiose anime fantasies and the harsh, real-world consequences of their actions. The unique animation style and the catchy theme song “Let’s Fighting Love” made this episode an instant classic.

“Imaginationland Trilogy” (Season 11, Episodes 10-12, 2007)

This ambitious trilogy of episodes takes South Park into a realm where every fictional character you can think of lives together in Imaginationland.

After a terrorist attack on this whimsical world, the boys become embroiled in a fight to save the good side of imagination from being wiped out. The plot cleverly weaves together characters like Aslan, the Care Bears and even evil villains like Freddy Krueger, creating a massive, action-packed narrative that feels like a blockbuster film. Meanwhile, Cartman is focused on making Kyle fulfill a bet involving the most humiliating act imaginable, adding a layer of South Park’s signature crude humor.

The trilogy is a testament to the show’s creativity, seamlessly blending humor, action and a surprisingly heartfelt message about the power of imagination.

“Casa Bonita” (Season 7, Episode 11, 2003)

Cartman’s obsession with going to Kyle’s birthday party at Casa Bonita, a real-life Mexican restaurant in Colorado, sets the stage for one of his most outrageous schemes. When he learns he’s not invited, he convinces Butters to hide in a bomb shelter by making him believe the apocalypse has come, just so Cartman can take his place.

The episode showcases Cartman’s manipulative brilliance and the absurd lengths he’ll go to for personal gain. Casa Bonita itself, with its cliff divers and sopapillas, is presented as a magical wonderland, making Cartman’s actions feel almost understandable—almost. It’s a hilarious and wild ride that cemented Casa Bonita’s place in pop culture. The restaurant itself was purchased by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AWESOM-O” (Season 8, Episode 5, 2004)

Cartman disguises himself as AWESOM-O, a robot, to learn Butters’ secrets, but his plan backfires when Butters confides in him and Hollywood executives mistake him for a cutting-edge film idea generator. As Cartman struggles to maintain his robot persona, he’s forced into more ridiculous situations, even as Butters starts to treat AWESOM-O as his best friend.

It’s a fun episode that explores Cartman’s arrogance and the hilarious consequences of his schemes, with moments of genuine sweetness from Butters’ endearing innocence.

“All About Mormons” (Season 7, Episode 12, 2003)

When a new Mormon family moves to South Park, their positivity and wholesomeness clash with the town’s usual chaos. Stan becomes friends with Gary, the son of the Mormon family, and is roped into learning about their religion, which is presented through humorous musical numbers and exaggerated retellings of Joseph Smith’s life.

The episode humorously deconstructs the origins of Mormonism while also exploring how the religion fosters community. It’s a surprisingly balanced take on faith for a South Park episode, poking fun at the historical absurdities of the religion while acknowledging the genuine happiness it brings to its believers.

“The Coon Trilogy” (Season 14, Episodes 11-13, 2010)

This trilogy dives into superhero territory as Cartman, in his superhero alter ego The Coon, forms a group called Coon and Friends. What starts as a parody of superhero films turns dark when The Coon allies with the ancient god Cthulhu to exact revenge on his friends. Meanwhile, Mysterion’s true identity is revealed, and the story explores Kenny’s immortality in a surprisingly emotional arc.

It’s both a hilarious and poignant take on superhero lore, with themes of betrayal, sacrifice and friendship layered into an epic battle between good and evil. It’s an ambitious and entertaining saga that expands South Park’s universe in creative ways.

“Fishsticks” (Season 13, Episode 5, 2009)

Jimmy creates a joke about “fishsticks” that becomes a viral sensation, but Kanye West, in a brilliantly exaggerated portrayal, just doesn’t get the joke. The episode is a masterclass in satirizing celebrity egos, and Kanye’s eventual acceptance of a new identity as a “gay fish” leads to one of the funniest and most surreal musical moments in the show. The simple premise of a joke taken way too seriously turns into a hilarious commentary on fame, self-importance and the nature of comedy.

“Woodland Critter Christmas” (Season 8, Episode 14, 2004)

What starts as a cutesy Christmas episode quickly devolves into one of South Park’s most twisted stories. Stan helps adorable woodland critters prepare for the birth of their savior, only to discover they’re actually Satanic cultists trying to bring the Antichrist into the world. The episode’s cheerful, storybook narration is hilariously contrasted with the critters’ dark, violent intentions, leading to a series of increasingly gruesome events.

The shocking ending, with a seriously meta twist involving Cartman as the narrator, solidifies it as a darkly comedic masterpiece that pushes the limits of holiday storytelling.

“Cartmanland” (Season 5, Episode 6, 2001)

When Cartman inherits a million dollars, he buys his dream amusement park and plans to keep it all to himself. However, the costs of running the park force him to open it to the public, leading to a series of hilarious setbacks that drain his fortune and shatter his happiness.

This episode is a brilliant exploration of greed and karma, with Cartman’s dream crumbling as quickly as it began. The story also follows Kyle, who is driven into an existential crisis by Cartman’s temporary happiness, adding an extra layer of humor to the tale of comeuppance.

“Towelie” (Season 5, Episode 8, 2001)

Towelie, a perpetually high, anthropomorphic towel, makes his first appearance in this episode, which is one of the show’s most absurd and self-aware. The boys are trying to retrieve a stolen video game system when Towelie keeps appearing to offer unhelpful advice, followed by his signature line, “You wanna get high?”

The sheer randomness of Towelie’s character and the way the episode embraces its own silliness made it an instant hit with fans.

“The Death of Eric Cartman” (Season 9, Episode 6, 2005)

After Cartman eats all the skin off a bucket of fried chicken, the town collectively decides to ignore him, leading Cartman to believe he’s died and become a ghost. He teams up with Butters, who thinks he’s helping a restless spirit, and together they try to make amends for Cartman’s past wrongs.

The humor lies in Cartman’s completely self-serving apologies and Butters’ earnest attempts to help. It’s a heartwarming yet hilarious exploration of Cartman’s ego and Butters’ innocence, creating a comedic dynamic that showcases both characters at their best.

“Le Petit Tourette” (Season 11, Episode 8, 2007)

Cartman realizes he can pretend to have Tourette’s syndrome to say whatever offensive thing comes to mind without consequence, leading to a spree of inappropriate outbursts. However, as he gets more comfortable, he starts accidentally revealing embarrassing truths about himself, and his plan unravels.

The episode’s humor comes from Cartman’s increasingly desperate attempts to control himself, as well as South Park’s fearless exploration of how society reacts to disabilities. It’s a classic example of how the show turns social taboos into comedy gold.

“Medicinal Fried Chicken” (Season 14, Episode 3, 2010)

Randy takes drastic measures to qualify for a medical marijuana card by giving himself testicular cancer, which results in his testicles swelling to absurd proportions. Meanwhile, Cartman starts a black-market KFC operation after the town’s last KFC is replaced by a medicinal marijuana dispensary.

What follows is a hilarious critique of America’s fast-food addiction and the legal complexities of medical marijuana. Randy’s bouncing, oversized testicles and Cartman’s Scarface-inspired business antics make this one of South Park’s most visually and conceptually outrageous episodes.

“You’re Getting Old” (Season 15, Episode 7, 2011)

This surprisingly somber episode dives into themes of aging and disillusionment when Stan turns ten and starts to see everything he once loved as literal garbage. The tonal shift is stark, with Stan’s worldview causing his friendships to deteriorate and his parents to consider divorce.

The emotional ending, set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” left viewers stunned and showed that South Park could be deeply introspective. It’s a reflective look at growing up and the inevitable changes that come with it, earning critical acclaim for its depth and maturity.

“Butters’ Very Own Episode” (Season 5, Episode 14, 2001)

This darkly comedic episode puts Butters in the spotlight as he discovers his mom is having an affair, setting off a chain of events that reveal his family’s dysfunction. His mom tries to kill him in a murder-suicide attempt, and his dad’s secret life as a closeted gay man adds to the chaos.

Despite the absurdity and darkness, Butters’ innocent optimism shines through, making the episode both hilarious and heartbreaking. It’s a deep dive into Butters’ tragic backstory, showcasing his resilience in the face of his family’s twisted dynamics.

“The Losing Edge” (Season 9, Episode 5, 2005)

The boys are desperate to lose their baseball games so they can have a summer free of sports, but their parents, particularly Randy, are more interested in getting into fights with other dads. Randy’s over-the-top behavior and his infamous line, “I didn’t hear no bell!” highlight the absurdity of overzealous sports parents.

The episode is a pitch-perfect parody of youth sports culture, complete with a Rocky-style training montage and the boys’ hilarious attempts to throw games. It’s a comedic triumph that captures the ridiculousness of competitive parents.

“Christian Rock Hard” (Season 7, Episode 9, 2003)

Frustrated by his band’s lack of success, Cartman decides to form a Christian rock band called Faith +1, knowing he can exploit the genre to sell albums. He writes songs filled with sexual undertones that go over the heads of his audience, and the band quickly becomes a massive success. Cartman’s relentless pursuit of a platinum album provides non-stop laughs.

“The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs” (Season 14, Episode 2, 2010)

The boys write a grotesque and offensive book purely to shock people, but when adults interpret it as a masterpiece, the boys blame Butters, who happily takes credit. The book’s content leads to outrage and censorship debates, hilariously highlighting how people can read deeper meanings into something meant to be meaningless.

The episode satirizes literary analysis and society’s obsession with banning controversial works, all while delivering South Park’s signature gross-out humor.

“The Simpsons Already Did It” (Season 6, Episode 7, 2002)

Butters, in his evil alter ego Professor Chaos, becomes frustrated when he realizes that every scheme he dreams up has already been done by The Simpsons.

This episode is both a tribute and a playful jab at The Simpsons, acknowledging its influence on animated comedy while also exploring the struggle of coming up with new ideas.

“The Mystery of the Urinal Deuce” (Season 10, Episode 9, 2006)

When someone poops in the school urinal, the boys investigate, leading to a wild conspiracy theory that parodies 9/11 truthers. The episode brilliantly mocks how conspiracy theories gain traction, with characters like Mr. Mackey becoming convinced of increasingly ridiculous ideas. It’s a sharp satire of how misinformation spreads and how people will believe almost anything if it fits their narrative, all wrapped in South Park’s signature humor.

“The Pandemic Special” (Season 24, Episode 1, 2020)

Reflecting the chaos of 2020, this episode parodies the COVID-19 pandemic, with Randy starting a “pandemic special” weed business to capitalize on the crisis. The town of South Park grapples with school closures, mask mandates and toilet paper shortages, creating a relatable and darkly comedic depiction of the year.

Randy’s eventual revelation that he may have played a part in the pandemic adds a hilarious twist, making this a standout example of South Park’s ability to tackle real-world events.

“Asspen” (Season 6, Episode 2, 2002)

The boys go on a ski vacation and are immediately swept into an 80s-style ski movie plot, complete with a cocky rival named Tad who challenges Stan to a race. Meanwhile, their parents get trapped in an endless time-share sales pitch, adding another layer of comedy.

The writers nail every 80s movie trope, from cheesy montages to a training scene that mocks the genre’s clichés. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and satire, with a plot that’s as hilarious as it is ridiculous.

“Ginger Kids” (Season 9, Episode 11, 2005)

Cartman gives a speech about how “ginger kids” have no souls, but he wakes up one morning as a redhead, forcing him to experience prejudice firsthand. To regain power, he organizes a ginger uprising, flipping his own rhetoric to become their messianic leader.

The episode humorously examines themes of discrimination and hypocrisy, with Cartman’s transformation offering a biting commentary on prejudice. It’s South Park at its best, combining social satire with laugh-out-loud moments.

“The Spirit of Christmas” (Original Shorts)

These early shorts created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone feature Jesus and Santa battling over the true meaning of Christmas, laying the groundwork for South Park’s irreverent style. The crude animation and outrageous jokes were groundbreaking at the time, setting the stage for the show’s later success.

Watching these shorts now feels like witnessing the birth of a cultural phenomenon, complete with the same boundary-pushing humor that would define South Park.

“Chef Goes Nanners” (Season 4, Episode 7, 2000)

Chef takes issue with the South Park flag, which depicts a racist image, sparking a debate between the town’s political factions. The kids are tasked with deciding whether to change the flag, and their innocent perspective adds a layer of humor to the heated arguments. It’s a clever exploration of how society grapples with issues of tradition versus progress, making serious topics funny without diminishing their importance.

“It Hits the Fan” (Season 5, Episode 1, 2001)

When a TV show uses the word “sh*t” uncensored, South Park becomes obsessed with the word, and a curse starts to spread, causing a plague of Medieval proportions. The episode uses the word over 100 times, highlighting how desensitized society becomes to language and poking fun at media hysteria. It’s a brilliant takedown of censorship and the power we give to words, showing that South Park can make social commentary both hilarious and thought-provoking.

