Looking for what’s new on Hulu in October 2025? This monthly guide lists every new movie, TV show and Hulu Original arriving throughout the month — updated as titles drop. From Halloween horror and family favorites to limited series and docudramas, here’s exactly what’s new on Hulu and when it’s available.

Movies Coming to Hulu in October

Here are the new (and old) movies coming to Hulu this October. With Halloween just around the corner, we’ll spotlight some of the best Halloween and horror films worth watching.

Wednesday, October 1

2012 (2009)

2012 (2009) – En Español

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Barbarian (2022) – A double-booked rental spirals into modern cult horror; perfect spooky-season pick.

– A double-booked rental spirals into modern cult horror; perfect spooky-season pick. Blade (1998)

Blade (1998) – En Español

Blade II (2002)

Blade II (2002) – En Español

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blade: Trinity (2004) – En Español

Bogus (1996)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Edward Scissorhands (1990) – Tim Burton’s Halloween classic about an outsider finding his place in suburbia.

– Tim Burton’s Halloween classic about an outsider finding his place in suburbia. Gentlemen Broncos (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Guess Who (2005) – En Español

Halloween (2018) – Laurie Strode returns to face Michael Myers decades later.

– Laurie Strode returns to face Michael Myers decades later. Half Past Dead (2002)

Half Past Dead (2002) – En Español

Hotel Transylvania (2012) – Kid-friendly Halloween haunts that will entertain the whole family.

– Kid-friendly Halloween haunts that will entertain the whole family. Hotel Transylvania (2012) – En Español

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – En Español

How Do You Know (2010)

How Do You Know (2010) – En Español

I Spy (2002)

I Spy (2002) – En Español

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Ip Man 4 (2019)

Joy Ride (2001)

Knight and Day (2010)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Master Z (2018)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Saw (2004) → Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) – Jigsaw’s traps and moral dilemmas fuel a grim, twisty marathon.

– Jigsaw’s traps and moral dilemmas fuel a grim, twisty marathon. Scream → Scream 3 (1996–2000) – Meta-slasher franchise blending sharp humor with brutal scares.

– Meta-slasher franchise blending sharp humor with brutal scares. Sinister (2012) – A true-crime writer finds cursed home movies with a supernatural twist.

– A true-crime writer finds cursed home movies with a supernatural twist. The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Empty Man (2020)

The Exchange (2021)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Ides of March (2011)

The Ides of March (2011) – En Español

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Tree of Life (2011)

The Twilight Saga (2008-2012) – Angsty, blood-sucking vampires and supernatural romance without the nightmares.

– Angsty, blood-sucking vampires and supernatural romance without the nightmares. Underwater (2020)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Thursday, October 2

Mafia Mamma (2023)

Friday, October 3

The Happening (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999) – Shyamalan’s iconic twisty chiller (“I see dead people”).

– Shyamalan’s iconic twisty chiller (“I see dead people”). Werewolves (2024)

Tuesday, October 7

The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)

Wednesday, October 8

Stay (2025)

Friday, October 10

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) – Brutal desert survival against mutated predators.

– Brutal desert survival against mutated predators. The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Saint Clare (2024)

Thursday, October 16

The Cabin in the Woods (2012) – Meta-horror classic that flips the “cabin in the woods” and other horror tropes with humor and twists.

Friday, October 17

40 Acres (2024) – Post-apocalyptic thriller about a matriarchal society surviving in rural Canada.

– Post-apocalyptic thriller about a matriarchal society surviving in rural Canada. What Happens Later (2023)

Monday, October 20

Anyone But You (2023)

Anyone But You (2023) — En Español

Freud’s Last Session (2023)

Freud’s Last Session (2023) — En Español

Wednesday, October 22

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Film Premiere (2025) – A modern take on the 1992 thriller: A widow infiltrates the family her late husband destroyed (The original version was added to Hulu on Oct. 1)

– A modern take on the 1992 thriller: A widow infiltrates the family her late husband destroyed (The original version was added to Hulu on Oct. 1) A Christmas in Tennessee (2018)

Christmas Plus One (2022)

Deadly Girls Trip (2025)

Hot Chocolate Holiday (2021)

Match Made in Mistletoe (2021)

Thursday, October 23

A Very Merry Beauty Salon (2024)

Friday, October 24

Unholy Trinity (2024)

Tuesday, October 28

The Exorcism (2024)

Thursday, October 30

Murder in Nashville (2025)

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (2021)

Sincerely, Truly Christmas (2023)

Friday, October 31

Great Expectations (1998)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Unstoppable (2010)

Whip It (2009)

TV Series Coming to Hulu in October

Whether you’re in the mood for top-rated sitcoms like Abbott Elementary, spine-chilling paranormal shows like Paranormal Lockdown and Ghost Adventures or gasp-worthy reality series like Married at First Sight and 90 Day Fiancé, Hulu’s October lineup has something for everyone.

Plus, new ABC shows — like Abbott Elementary and Shifting Gears — are available to stream on Hulu the day after they premiere on TV.

Here’s the full list of new TV shows and seasons coming to Hulu in the month of October.

Thursday, October 2

Abbott Elementary – Season 5 premiere

Shifting Gears – Season 2 premiere

History’s Most Shocking – Season 1

Hunting History with Steven Rinella – Season 1

Married at First Sight – Season 18

Married at First Sight: Afterparty – Season 1

Friday, October 3

LOL Live with Justin Silva (2025)

LOL Live with Lea’h Sampson (2025)

Saturday, October 4

The Bachelorette – Seasons 18–19

Fire Force – Season 3, Episodes 1–12 (Dubbed)

Ghost Adventures – Season 13

Halloween Wars – Seasons 1–3

My Hero Academia – Final Season Premiere (Subbed)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery – Season 1

90 Day Fiancé – Season 11

Paranormal Lockdown – Season 3

Spy x Family – Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)

Sister Wives – Season 1

Sunday, October 5

Digimon Beatbreak – Season 1 Premiere (Subbed)

Monday, October 6

Gintama – Seasons 2–3 (Dubbed)

Tuesday, October 7

Branding in Seongsu – Season 1 (Subbed)

Thursday, October 9

Ancient Aliens – Season 21

Crime Beat – Seasons 6A–6C

Customer Wars – Season 5

In Search of Aliens – Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures – Season 1

Pawn Stars – Season 23

WWE’s Greatest Moments – Season 1

Friday, October 10

9-1-1 – Season 9 premiere

9-1-1: Nashville – Series premiere

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 22 premiere

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy – Special Premiere

Saturday, October 11

Ghost Adventures – Seasons 20–22

Halloween Baking Championship – Seasons 1–2, 5

Sunday, October 12

Vinland Saga – Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Monday, October 13

Solar Opposites – 6th (final) Season

Tuesday, October 14

Obituary – Season 2

Wednesday, October 15

Murdaugh: Death in the Family – three-episode premiere

Thursday, October 16

Duck Dynasty: The Revival – Season 1

Storage Wars – Seasons 13–14

Saturday, October 18

Evil Lives Here – Seasons 2 + 5

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death – Seasons 4-6

Monday, October 20

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 5

Tuesday, October 21

Texas True Crime – Season 6

Wednesday, October 22

American Ripper – Season 1

Extreme Road Ragers – Season 1B

Homicide Squad New Orleans – Season 1

Neighborhood Wars – Season 7

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 5

WWE Rivals – Season 5

Saturday, October 25

Evil Lives Here – Season 7

Ghost Adventures – Seasons 23 & 25

Virgins – Complete Season 1

Tuesday, October 28

Bachelor Pad – Season 2

Thursday, October 30

48 Hours to Buy – Season 2

Cold Case Files: Dead West – Season 1

Million Dollar Zombie Flips – Season 1

Swamp Mysteries – Season 3

Swamp People – Season 16

Tiny House Nation: Memory Lane – Season 1

Frequently Asked Questions What new movies are coming to Hulu in October 2025? The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (2025) and Stay (2025). What new Hulu Original is coming to Hulu in October? Murdaugh: Death in the Family, the new limited series, streams exclusively on Hulu starting October 15.

