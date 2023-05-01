To the unfamiliar viewer, “reality shows” may mean watching strangers compete to find true love, or watching the rich and famous battle it out over, well, just about anything. And that is definitely a very entertaining aspect of the genre. But the truth is that there’s a reality TV show for any interest — from romance to house hunting to dog whispering and more.

What Is the Number-One Reality Show on TV?

The number-one reality TV show is one of the originals, practically creating the reality format we know and love today: Survivor. The show has seen an impressive 44 seasons of stranding contestants in a remote landscape. They must not only complete physical challenges, but also mental ones — forging and breaking alliances until a Sole Survivor is crowned.

What Are the Best Reality TV Shows Available?

Let’s be honest — you probably already knew Survivor was number one. If you somehow haven’t seen it, put it at the top of your list. But make time to watch these other excellent reality shows, too.

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Featuring laid-back, likeable and oh-so-quotable host Guy Fieri, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives explores classic “greasy spoons” across America. Whether diving into comfort food, burgers or vintage drive-ins, get ready for a trip to Flavortown on this road-rockin’ reality TV show.

‘Restaurant: Impossible’

On Restaurant: Impossible, Chef Robert Irvine doesn’t just visit classic Americana, he finds failing family restaurants and attempts to turn them around with just $10,000 and two days. Menu updates, design changes and staff training are all on the table as he prepares for the grand reopening.

‘Vanderpump Rules’

Prefer your restarrant-related TV reality shows with more theatrics? Vanderpump Rules is happy to oblige. Follow restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, and her wild employees as they work, pursue their dreams and of course, have dramatic breakups and makeups.

‘The Wizard of Paws’

Reality shows can be more feel-good than drama-filled, and The Wizard of Paws proves it. The show follows animal prosthetics expert Derrick Campana as he builds artificial limbs for beloved pets and their incredibly happy families. He also focuses some episodes on sanctuary and rescue animals. We’re not crying — you’re crying.

‘Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog’

Cesar Millan is back for another animal-focused show. In Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, “The Dog Whisperer” and his paw-sonal assistants guide pet parents on a journey to better understand, connect with and train their best friends. Watch one of the best reality TV shows for animal lovers as Cesar rehabilitates dogs — but trains their people.

‘Making Good’

Speaking of feel-good reality shows on TV, Making Good may be one that’s flying under your radar. It follows comedian Kirby Heyborne as he travels to American communities to make a difference. He volunteers for non-profits from Montana to Texas, with plenty of laughs, tears and inspiration along the way.

‘The Bachelor’

Reality dating shows are some of the most popular reality TV shows out there, and The Bachelor is one of the ones that started it all. Now in its 27th season and second with new host Jesse Palmer, this classic show still provides plenty of drama, plenty of characters you love — and love to hate — and plenty of spinoffs, including its equally famous sister, The Bachelorette.

‘Say Yes to the Dress’

Say Yes to the Dress focuses more on what happens after you find that one true love — especially the emotional task of finding the perfect wedding dress. The staff at elite boutique Kleinfeld Bridal are part stylist, part therapist as they help brides-to-be find the wedding dress of their dreams.

‘Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’

If you’re more into the real estate of the rich and famous, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles is one of the best reality TV shows for you. Follow LA’s top real estate agents as they wheel-and-deal for well above $1 million and give you a peek inside homes in exclusive neighborhoods like Malibu and Beverly Hills.

‘Property Brothers’

Twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are the Property Brothers, and they’re more into fixing up homes than selling them (although they will help their guests negotiate a great price). Then they put their expertise to work turning dreams into reality — and doing much of the renovation work themselves.

‘Ghost Hunters’

Ghost Hunters first aired in 2004, making it one of the original TV reality shows focused on the supernatural. Lead investigator Jason Hawes may be a plumber by trade, but he’s also a passionate fan of the paranormal. He and his team don’t just hunt down ghosts, they help families, hotel owners and more solve mysteries.

‘Naked and Afraid’

Looking for a reality TV show that takes Survivor up a notch? Look no further than Naked and Afraid. Two strangers are left on a remote desert island with only the bare essentials — literally. Yes, they’re naked, but more importantly, they have no food or water. And unlike that other ever-popular survival show, they do it all for pride. There is no big prize money here.

