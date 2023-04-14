Reality TV junkies and faux-reality fanatics gather ‘round. Are you sick of wasting your time on lackluster shows? So are we.

Even if you prefer reality dating shows as more of a guilty pleasure (no judgment here), you still want to watch the best of what’s out there.

To simplify things, we’re breaking down the hottest in dating reality shows. Grab the popcorn and settle in for drama, romance and a healthy dose of chaos.

What Are the Best Reality Dating Shows?

Reality dating shows are a staple of TV programming today, but some of these shows are better than others. Whether you enjoy these shows because of the drama and conflict or the potential for human connection, there’s no denying they are fun to watch and provide an exclusive view into people’s personal, romantic lives.

But it’s impossible to escape into the world of love and excitement if you don’t know which shows to watch.

We want to ensure you don’t miss the best reality dating shows, so we’ll spill the tea on our favorites. No reality dating shows list would be complete without:

The Bachelor

Love Island

Married at First Sight

‘The Bachelor’

If you know anything about dating reality shows (or honestly, even if you don’t), you’ve likely heard of The Bachelor on ABC. This show has become a cultural phenomenon following its debut in 2002 and is a must-see for reality TV fans.

Each season, a single man (“the bachelor”) meets eligible women who vie for his affection and the opportunity to become his fiancée.

As the season progresses, the bachelor must eliminate contestants during rose ceremonies until only a few women remain. These final contestants meet the bachelor’s family, and in the last episode of each season, he’ll propose marriage to one woman.

Fans of this show love it for the unexpected twists that happen throughout the season as women fight for the bachelor’s attention. So, if the best reality dating shows in your opinion have jaw-dropping drama, The Bachelor is for you.

Watch The Bachelor online now with DIRECTV.

‘Are You the One?’

Premiering in 2014 on MTV, Are You the One? follows a group of singles as they meet up in a tropical locale to find their perfect match. The catch? They already have a “perfect match” set by matchmaking technology before the show even begins, and contestants only have a limited timeframe to match everyone up if they want to win big money.

Contestants get to know each other over the course of the show and complete challenges together to test compatibility. At the end of each episode, the group decides who they think might be the correct matches.

But things aren’t always so simple. The contestants constantly struggle with pursuing their own romantic interests (ahem, not necessarily “perfect match” material) and wanting to help the group collectively. This creates stirring drama and tension as friendships emerge and dissolve, and individuals try to find out who their connections really are.

This show is full of excitement, anticipation and spicy romance fans of reality TV dating shows will appreciate. As tensions rise, heated arguments ensue and betrayals come to light, Are You The One? will keep you on your toes from start to finish.

‘Married at First Sight’

Married at First Sight takes the idea of an arranged marriage up a notch. This rollercoaster of emotions keeps you hooked all season long on Lifetime.

In a specified city, experts interview thousands of candidates and carefully select individuals to create perfect matches based on values, personality and interests. And you guessed it — these couples don’t see each other or meet until it’s time to get married.

After the wedding, you follow the newlyweds as they go on a honeymoon, navigate married life and get to know each other. Since these couples don’t know anything about each other, many challenges test the strength of their relationship (and communication skills) throughout the show.

Couples on Married at First Sight face unique issues other dating shows can’t match. There’s plenty of drama, tears, arguments and meltdowns fans of top reality dating shows won’t want to skip.

Watch Married at First Sight on DIRECTV now.

How Can I Watch Reality Dating Shows?

You never know when the internet’s new favorite on-screen couples will appear on reality dating shows. And you definitely don’t want to be the only one who didn’t see a huge turning point between the reality couples you love.

Talk about FOMO.

Not to worry, though, because watching reality TV dating shows is easy with DIRECTV. No matter how you prefer to watch, you can get all the major channels with the best reality dating shows. In our CHOICE™ package for $84.99/month, you’ll get these channels featuring some of the hottest dating shows:

ABC

CBS

VH1

MTV

NBC

FOX

Lifetime

USA

CW

TLC

Bravo

No matter which package you choose, you’ll get a fantastic channel lineup with the best reality dating shows and other fan favorite shows.

Can’t choose between our four packages? We want to help make the decision easier. Take our quiz to help determine how to pick the best package and start watching ASAP.

Catch Captivating Reality Dating Shows on DIRECTV

With DIRECTV, you’ll get all the dating reality shows you enjoy (and a lot more) so you’ll never miss a significant moment of romantic TV. All you have to do is sign up for DIRECTV.

Experience the magical excitement of reality TV by checking out DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM packages.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."