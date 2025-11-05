NHL Starting Goalies – Nov. 5, 2025

As an NHL teams last line of defense, solid goaltending can be a decisive factor in any game. That makes the goalie position one of a team’s most important roles: There’s only two of them in the lineup for each matchup, and they’re often the only player who stays on the ice for the full length of the game.

Wondering who will be between the pipes at puck drop for your favorite NHL team during tonight’s NHL games? Here’s a matchup-by-matchup breakdown of the NHL starting goalies tonight.

Don’t forget, you can watch NHL hockey every night with DIRECTV! Sign up today and watch the pucks fly.

Starting NHL Goalies – Nov. 5, 2025

Here’s who will start in goal for each of tonight’s NHL matchups:

Guide to Key NHL Goaltending Statistics

Here’s a quick overview and explanation of the most important statistics used to measure goaltender performance in the NHL:

Games Played (GP): How many games the goaltender has started this season

Goals Against Average (GAA): The average number of goals a goaltender has allowed per game

Save Percent (SV%): The percentage of shots on goal that the goaltender has successfully stopped this season

Wins: How many games resulting in a win the goalie has started this season.

Losses: How many games resulting in a loss the goalie has started this season.

Shutouts: How many times the goalie has allowed no goals during a game this season.

Top NHL Goalies in 2025

Some teams are lucky enough to have a downright fortress of a goalie in net — one who regularly displays exceptional skills and consistent performance to help their teams climb the standings night after night.

The top tier for goalies in the 2025-26 NHL season currently includes Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning), Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers), Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars), and Sergey Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers).

Wondering which other NHL goalies are among the league’s best? Check out our list of the top 10 in the 2025-26 season right here.

Watch NHL on DIRECTV

You can watch NHL hockey every day, all season long on DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Sign up today.

Frequently Asked Questions Who are some of the NHL's top goalies? Connor Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Sergey Bobrovsky, Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin are some of the best goaltenders in the NHL right now. How many goalies can an NHL team have? Each NHL team must dress two goalies for every game, but there's no limit to how many goalies they can have rostered, and teams will often keep a third goalie in reserves as an emergency backup.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.