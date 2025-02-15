Wondering where the NHL’s All-Star Game went this year? You’re not alone. That’s because it isn’t being held at all in 2025: Hockey fans will be treated to the NHL’s first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off instead!

That’s right: Instead of a single game featuring all of the NHL’s best players, we’re going to get over a week of top-tier hockey play in an international tournament format featuring the best-of-the-best on ice from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

Want to find out more about the 4 Nations Face-Off and how you can make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s our guide to the whole tournament.

When and Where will the 4 Nations Face-Off Be Held

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held at two locations: the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts — home arena of the Boston Bruins — and the Bell Centre in Montreal, the Montreal Canadiens’ home arena.

What is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a round-robin style international hockey tournament organized by the National Hockey League (NHL). It’s temporarily replacing the NHL All-Star Game this year. It will be held February 12th – 20th, 2025.

The tournament will include four teams — the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. The teams will be composed of top players of each of the country’s national teams, provided that they have enough players with an active contract in the NHL this season to field a full roster. Each of those teams is in the Top 10 of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s rankings.

Three other highly ranked IIHF teams, Germany, Russia and Czechia, were excluded from the tournament. In Germany’s case, it was because they simply didn’t have enough active NHL players to make a team, while Russia was excluded due to a ban imposed on the country by the IIHF in connection with the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The reason for Czechia’s exclusion is unclear, and some have taken issue with the perceived snub.

How does the 4 Nations Face-Off work?

The tournament will kick off with two days of practice on February 10th and 11th, and then seven games will be played between February 12th and 20th. Each team will play three games.

Teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for a OT or shootout loss. All games will follow the NHL’s rules of play. Games that go into overtime will end in a sudden death 3-on-3 period or a shootout, as in regular season NHL games, while overtime in the final will be held in 20-minute, 5-on-5 periods, like during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two teams with the most points at the end of the first round will face each other in a championship game.

4 Nations Face-Off Full Schedule

Want to tune in for the 4 Nations Face-Off? Here’s the full schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 12 (Bell Centre)

Canada vs. Sweden – Canada wins 4-3 (OT)

Thursday, Feb. 13 (Bell Centre)

USA vs. Finland – USA wins 6 -1

Saturday, Feb. 15 (Bell Centre)

Finland vs. Sweden – 1 p.m. ET – ABC

USA vs. Canada – 8 p.m. ET – ABC

Monday, Feb. 17 (TD Garden)

Canada vs. Finland – 1 p.m. ET – TNT

Sweden vs. USA – 8 p.m. ET – TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20 (TD Garden)

Championship game – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

4 Nations Face-Off Rosters & Lines

So, which players made the cut for a roster spot on their home team? Let’s take a look:

Team Canada

Forwards

Defensemen

Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche

– Colorado Avalanche Josh Morrissey – Winnipeg Jets

– Winnipeg Jets Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues

– St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo – Vegas Golden Knights

– Vegas Golden Knights Travis Sanheim – Philadelphia Flyers

– Philadelphia Flyers Shea Theodore – Vegas Golden Knights – OUT

– Vegas Golden Knights – OUT Devon Toews – Colorado Avalanche

Goalies

Jordan Binnington – St. Louis Blues

– St. Louis Blues Adin Hill – Vegas Golden Knights

– Vegas Golden Knights Sam Montembeault – Montreal Canadiens

Team Canada Lines

Forwards:

Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone

Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny

Defense:

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko

Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Sam Montembeault

Team Finland

Forwards

Sebastian Aho – Carolina Hurricanes

– Carolina Hurricanes Joel Armia – Montreal Canadiens

– Montreal Canadiens Aleksander Barkov – Florida Panthers

– Florida Panthers Mikael Granlund – San Jose Sharks

– San Jose Sharks Erik Haula – New Jersey Devils

– New Jersey Devils Roope Hintz – Dallas Stars

– Dallas Stars Kaapo Kakko – Seattle Kraken

– Seattle Kraken Patrik Laine – Montreal Canadiens

– Montreal Canadiens Artturi Lehkonen – Colorado Avalanche

– Colorado Avalanche Anton Lundell – Florida Panthers

– Florida Panthers Eetu Luostarinen – Florida Panthers

– Florida Panthers Mikko Rantanen – Colorado Avalanche

– Colorado Avalanche Teuvo Teravainen – Chicago Blackhawks

Defensemen

Jani Hakanpaa – Toronto Maple Leafs

– Toronto Maple Leafs Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars

– Dallas Stars Esa Lindell – Dallas Stars

– Dallas Stars Olli Maatta – Utah Hockey Club

– Utah Hockey Club Niko Mikkola – Florida Panthers

– Florida Panthers Rasmus Ristolainen – Philadelphia Flyers

– Philadelphia Flyers Juuso Valimaki – Utah Hockey Club

Goalies

Team Finland Lines

Forwards:

Mikko Rantanen – Aleksander Barkov – Teuvo Teravainen

Patrik Laine – Sebastian Aho – Kaapo Kakko

Artturi Lehkonen – Roope Hintz – Joel Armia

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Erik Haula

Defense:

Esa Lindell – Miro Heiskanen

Olli Maatta – Rasmus Ristolainen

Juuso Valimaki – Niko Mikkola

Goaltenders:

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Team Sweden

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson – Edmonton Oilers

– Edmonton Oilers Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils

– New Jersey Devils Leo Carlsson – Anaheim Ducks

– Anaheim Ducks Joel Eriksson Ek – Minnesota Wild

– Minnesota Wild Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators

– Nashville Predators William Karlsson – Vegas Golden Knights

– Vegas Golden Knights Adrian Kempe – Los Angeles Kings

– Los Angeles Kings Elias Lindholm – Boston Bruins

– Boston Bruins William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs

– Toronto Maple Leafs Gustav Nyquist – Nashville Predators

– Nashville Predators Lucas Raymond – Detroit Red Wings

– Detroit Red Wings Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks

– Vancouver Canucks Mika Zibanejad – New York Rangers

Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames

– Calgary Flames Jonas Brodin – Minnesota Wild

– Minnesota Wild Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres

– Buffalo Sabres Mattias Ekholm – Edmonton Oilers

– Edmonton Oilers Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay Lightning

– Tampa Bay Lightning Erik Karlsson – Pittsburgh Penguins

– Pittsburgh Penguins Gustav Forsling – Florida Panthers

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild

– Minnesota Wild Jacob Markstrom – New Jersey Devils

– New Jersey Devils Linus Ullmark – Ottawa Senators

Team Sweden Lines

Forwards:

Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – William Nylander

Adrian Kempe – Mika Zibanejad – Jesper Bratt

Joel Eriksson Ek – Elias Lindholm – Lucas Raymond

Gustav Nyquist – William Karlsson – Viktor Arvidsson

Defense:

Victor Hedman – Erik Karlsson

Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Ekholm

Jonas Brodin – Rasmus Andersson

Goaltenders:

Linus Ullmark

Filip Gustavsson

Jacob Markstrom

Team United States

Forwards

Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild

– Minnesota Wild Kyle Connor – Winnipeg Jets

– Winnipeg Jets Jack Eichel – Vegas Golden Knights

– Vegas Golden Knights Jake Guentzel – Tampa Bay Lightning

– Tampa Bay Lightning Jack Hughes – New Jersey Devils

– New Jersey Devils Chris Kreider – New York Rangers

– New York Rangers Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings

– Detroit Red Wings Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs

– Toronto Maple Leafs J. T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks

– Vancouver Canucks Brock Nelson – New York Islanders

– New York Islanders Brady Tkachuk – Ottawa Senators

– Ottawa Senators Matthew Tkachuk – Florida Panthers

– Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck – New York Rangers

Defensemen

Brock Faber – Minnesota Wild

– Minnesota Wild Adam Fox – New York Rangers

– New York Rangers Noah Hanifin – Vegas Golden Knights

– Vegas Golden Knights Quinn Hughes – Vancouver Canucks

– Vancouver Canucks Charlie McAvoy – Boston Bruins

– Boston Bruins Jaccob Slavin – Carolina Hurricanes

– Carolina Hurricanes Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets

– Winnipeg Jets Jake Oettinger – Dallas Stars

– Dallas Stars Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins

Team USA Lines

Forwards:

Kyle Connor – Auston Matthews – Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel – Jack Eichel – Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk – Dylan Larkin – Brock Nelson

Chris Kreider – J.T. Miller – Vincent Trocheck

Defense:

Zach Werenski – Adam Fox

Noah Hanifin – Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

Frequently Asked Questions When is the 4 Nations Face-Off? The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament will be held from February 12 - 20, 2025. Which teams are competing? The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature teams from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. Where will the 4 Nations Face-Off games be held? The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature seven games and will be played in Montreal, Canada and Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

