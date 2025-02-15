Wondering where the NHL’s All-Star Game went this year? You’re not alone. That’s because it isn’t being held at all in 2025: Hockey fans will be treated to the NHL’s first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off instead!
That’s right: Instead of a single game featuring all of the NHL’s best players, we’re going to get over a week of top-tier hockey play in an international tournament format featuring the best-of-the-best on ice from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.
Want to find out more about the 4 Nations Face-Off and how you can make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s our guide to the whole tournament.
When and Where will the 4 Nations Face-Off Be Held
The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held at two locations: the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts — home arena of the Boston Bruins — and the Bell Centre in Montreal, the Montreal Canadiens’ home arena.
What is the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The 4 Nations Face-Off is a round-robin style international hockey tournament organized by the National Hockey League (NHL). It’s temporarily replacing the NHL All-Star Game this year. It will be held February 12th – 20th, 2025.
The tournament will include four teams — the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. The teams will be composed of top players of each of the country’s national teams, provided that they have enough players with an active contract in the NHL this season to field a full roster. Each of those teams is in the Top 10 of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s rankings.
Three other highly ranked IIHF teams, Germany, Russia and Czechia, were excluded from the tournament. In Germany’s case, it was because they simply didn’t have enough active NHL players to make a team, while Russia was excluded due to a ban imposed on the country by the IIHF in connection with the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The reason for Czechia’s exclusion is unclear, and some have taken issue with the perceived snub.
How does the 4 Nations Face-Off work?
The tournament will kick off with two days of practice on February 10th and 11th, and then seven games will be played between February 12th and 20th. Each team will play three games.
Teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for a OT or shootout loss. All games will follow the NHL’s rules of play. Games that go into overtime will end in a sudden death 3-on-3 period or a shootout, as in regular season NHL games, while overtime in the final will be held in 20-minute, 5-on-5 periods, like during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The two teams with the most points at the end of the first round will face each other in a championship game.
4 Nations Face-Off Full Schedule
Want to tune in for the 4 Nations Face-Off? Here’s the full schedule:
Wednesday, Feb. 12 (Bell Centre)
Canada vs. Sweden – Canada wins 4-3 (OT)
Thursday, Feb. 13 (Bell Centre)
USA vs. Finland – USA wins 6 -1
Saturday, Feb. 15 (Bell Centre)
Finland vs. Sweden – 1 p.m. ET – ABC
USA vs. Canada – 8 p.m. ET – ABC
Monday, Feb. 17 (TD Garden)
Canada vs. Finland – 1 p.m. ET – TNT
Sweden vs. USA – 8 p.m. ET – TNT
Thursday, Feb. 20 (TD Garden)
Championship game – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN
4 Nations Face-Off Rosters & Lines
So, which players made the cut for a roster spot on their home team? Let’s take a look:
Team Canada
Forwards
- Sam Bennett – Florida Panthers
- Anthony Cirelli – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh Penguins
- Brandon Hagel – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Seth Jarvis – Carolina Hurricanes
- Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers
- Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche
- Brad Marchand – Boston Bruins
- Mitch Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers
- Brayden Point – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers
- Mark Stone – Vegas Golden Knights
Defensemen
- Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche
- Josh Morrissey – Winnipeg Jets
- Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues
- Alex Pietrangelo – Vegas Golden Knights
- Travis Sanheim – Philadelphia Flyers
- Shea Theodore – Vegas Golden Knights – OUT
- Devon Toews – Colorado Avalanche
Goalies
- Jordan Binnington – St. Louis Blues
- Adin Hill – Vegas Golden Knights
- Sam Montembeault – Montreal Canadiens
Team Canada Lines
Forwards:
Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon – Mark Stone
Brad Marchand – Brayden Point – Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Travis Konecny
Defense:
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko
Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault
Team Finland
Forwards
- Sebastian Aho – Carolina Hurricanes
- Joel Armia – Montreal Canadiens
- Aleksander Barkov – Florida Panthers
- Mikael Granlund – San Jose Sharks
- Erik Haula – New Jersey Devils
- Roope Hintz – Dallas Stars
- Kaapo Kakko – Seattle Kraken
- Patrik Laine – Montreal Canadiens
- Artturi Lehkonen – Colorado Avalanche
- Anton Lundell – Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen – Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen – Colorado Avalanche
- Teuvo Teravainen – Chicago Blackhawks
Defensemen
- Jani Hakanpaa – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars
- Esa Lindell – Dallas Stars
- Olli Maatta – Utah Hockey Club
- Niko Mikkola – Florida Panthers
- Rasmus Ristolainen – Philadelphia Flyers
- Juuso Valimaki – Utah Hockey Club
Goalies
- Kevin Lankinen – Vancouver Canucks
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – Buffalo Sabres
- Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators
Team Finland Lines
Forwards:
Mikko Rantanen – Aleksander Barkov – Teuvo Teravainen
Patrik Laine – Sebastian Aho – Kaapo Kakko
Artturi Lehkonen – Roope Hintz – Joel Armia
Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Erik Haula
Defense:
Esa Lindell – Miro Heiskanen
Olli Maatta – Rasmus Ristolainen
Juuso Valimaki – Niko Mikkola
Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Team Sweden
Forwards
- Viktor Arvidsson – Edmonton Oilers
- Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils
- Leo Carlsson – Anaheim Ducks
- Joel Eriksson Ek – Minnesota Wild
- Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators
- William Karlsson – Vegas Golden Knights
- Adrian Kempe – Los Angeles Kings
- Elias Lindholm – Boston Bruins
- William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Gustav Nyquist – Nashville Predators
- Lucas Raymond – Detroit Red Wings
- Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks
- Mika Zibanejad – New York Rangers
Defensemen
- Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames
- Jonas Brodin – Minnesota Wild
- Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres
- Mattias Ekholm – Edmonton Oilers
- Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson – Pittsburgh Penguins
- Gustav Forsling – Florida Panthers
Goalies
- Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild
- Jacob Markstrom – New Jersey Devils
- Linus Ullmark – Ottawa Senators
Team Sweden Lines
Forwards:
Filip Forsberg – Elias Pettersson – William Nylander
Adrian Kempe – Mika Zibanejad – Jesper Bratt
Joel Eriksson Ek – Elias Lindholm – Lucas Raymond
Gustav Nyquist – William Karlsson – Viktor Arvidsson
Defense:
Victor Hedman – Erik Karlsson
Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Ekholm
Jonas Brodin – Rasmus Andersson
Goaltenders:
Linus Ullmark
Filip Gustavsson
Jacob Markstrom
Team United States
Forwards
- Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild
- Kyle Connor – Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Eichel – Vegas Golden Knights
- Jake Guentzel – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jack Hughes – New Jersey Devils
- Chris Kreider – New York Rangers
- Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings
- Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs
- J. T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks
- Brock Nelson – New York Islanders
- Brady Tkachuk – Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk – Florida Panthers
- Vincent Trocheck – New York Rangers
Defensemen
- Brock Faber – Minnesota Wild
- Adam Fox – New York Rangers
- Noah Hanifin – Vegas Golden Knights
- Quinn Hughes – Vancouver Canucks
- Charlie McAvoy – Boston Bruins
- Jaccob Slavin – Carolina Hurricanes
- Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger – Dallas Stars
- Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins
Team USA Lines
Forwards:
Kyle Connor – Auston Matthews – Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel – Jack Eichel – Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk – Dylan Larkin – Brock Nelson
Chris Kreider – J.T. Miller – Vincent Trocheck
Defense:
Zach Werenski – Adam Fox
Noah Hanifin – Charlie McAvoy
Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber
Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament will be held from February 12 - 20, 2025.
Which teams are competing?
The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature teams from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.
Where will the 4 Nations Face-Off games be held?
The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature seven games and will be played in Montreal, Canada and Boston, Massachusetts, United States.
