Each offseason, a veritable feeding frenzy descends upon the National Hockey League. It’s the period when teams can try to lure top-tier players away from their current organizations and players can ink better and often more lucrative deals: NHL free agency.

NHL free agency is always a buzzy event in the NHL: Fans and teams alike wait on the edge of their seat to find out if a free agent from their own team will stick around or pull on a different jersey in the coming season.

So, which game-changing players will be up for grabs this summer? Here’s your ultimate guide to the top players available during the 2025 NHL free agency period.

When Does NHL Free Agency Start?

The NHL’s 2025 free agency period begins on July 1, 2025 at noon ET.

How Does NHL Free Agency Work?

During NHL free agency, NHL players who are not under contract or whose contracts are expiring are able to sign contracts with a different team. The entire process is governed by the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, an agreement between the league and the player’s union, the National Hockey League Players’ Association, or NHLPA.

Free agency represents an opportunity for teams around the league to bolster their rosters or add veteran or highly skilled talent that would be a good fit for their system. For players, it’s an opportunity to test the waters and see if they can get a better deal to play elsewhere.

Players fall into one of two types of free agent: unrestricted free agents and restricted free agents.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA): Players are allowed to sign with any team in the league. To be a UFA, a player needs to have played at least seven seasons in the NHL.

Restricted Free Agents (RFA): These are players whose rights are still held by their team, even after their contract expires.

If another team wants to sign them, they have to disclose the terms to the player’s current team, who will then have an opportunity to match the contract. If they don’t match, they sometimes get a draft pick as compensation for losing the player.

What is the NHL Free Agency Cap?

If a team wants to sign a player, they need to make sure that the compensation they’re offering stays under the NHL salary cap, which is set at about $95.5 million per team for the 2025-26 season.

The Top 10 NHL Free Agents in 2025

So, which free agents are expected to make the biggest splash in free agency this offseason? Here’s our list of the top 10 NHL free agents that will be available for teams to pursue. We’ll keep this list updated as players and teams make decisions.

1. Mitch Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs, Center

2024-25 Season Key Stats: 27 goals, 75 assists, 102 points, 7 game-winning goals

27 goals, 75 assists, 102 points, 7 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth

Toronto’s Mitch Marner is undisputably the most sought-after player in free agency this year, and he’s expected to pull in a major contract in the ballpark of $13-14 million.

Marner has been a huge factor in Toronto’s success over the last few seasons. He helped take them to the cusp of the Eastern Conference Final during the postseason and notched a career-high 102 points. No matter where he opts to play next, his playmaking skills will definitely prove decisive.

The Carolina Hurricanes want Marner badly, and they tried unsuccessfully to acquire him in exchange for Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline during the regular season. Expect the Canes to make an aggressive push to sign him. Otherwise, the Vegas Golden Knights or Utah Mammoth could all benefit greatly from his presence. Toronto is reportedly engaged in sign-and-trade talks with Vegas, and he’d be a clear #1 on the Mammoth.

2. Sam Bennett – Florida Panthers, Center

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 25 goals, 26 assists, 51 points, 4 game-winning goals

25 goals, 26 assists, 51 points, 4 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Decision: Re-signed with Florida Panthers on eight-year, $8 million deal

Sam Bennett has been one of the most significant contributors to the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, and he’s staying put in South Florida. His famously hard-hitting — many would say dirty — style has positioned him as one of the main conduits of the aggressive, physical play that the Panthers have become known for, and for Cats fans he was one of the heroes of the playoffs this year.

3. John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs, Center

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 38 goals, 36 assists, 74 points, 8 game-winning goals

38 goals, 36 assists, 74 points, 8 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Decision: Re-signed with Toronto Maple Leafs on a four-year, $4.3 million deal

John Tavares has been a fixture on the Leafs lines since 2018, and he’s produced for the team throughout the term of his contract, including posting a 38-goal season this year. Tavares is in his mid-30s, but he’s still a solid option at center and Toronto opted to keep him on a four-year, team-friendly deal.

4. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks, Right Wing

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 25 goals, 25 assists, 50 points, 3 game-winning goals

25 goals, 25 assists, 50 points, 3 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings

Vancouver’s Brock Boeser didn’t exactly put up the 40-goal season that he did in 2023-24 this past season, but the former first round pick is still one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL and one of the best forwards that will be available in free agency.

Boeser could be a solid replacement for Marner if he walks from the Leafs, a scenario that seems increasingly likely, and he’s from Minnesota, which could make the Wild a potential landing spot. Otherwise, the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings could also be a good fit.

5. Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets, Left Wing

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 24 goals, 39 assists, 63 points, 5 game-winning goals

24 goals, 39 assists, 63 points, 5 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Utah Mammoth, Carolina Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers is a 10-year veteran in Winnipeg, and he’s been a solid scoring option for the majority of that time. He’s been banged up in recent seasons but has still be a big contributor to the Jets’ breakout success and one of the team’s most consistent scorers in the 2025 playoffs.

Ehlers presents a a very reliable second-line option for any team looking to upgrade their forward lines. The Hurricanes have been in the market to add depth at forward, and though they’re expected to aggressively pursue Marner, they could opt for Ehlers if their preferred option signs elsewhere. Otherwise, the Mammoth will certainly be looking to bolster their own forward lines.

6. Brad Marchand – Florida Panthers, Left Wing

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 23 goals, 28 assists, 51 points, 0 game-winning goals

23 goals, 28 assists, 51 points, 0 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Remains in Florida

Brad Marchand left a legendary 16-year run with the Boston Bruins when he was traded to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline, and he made an immediate impact the moment he stepped on the ice. Marchand looked every bit as comfortable with his new squad as any of his longer-tenured teammates and was one of the heroes of the Panthers second consecutive Stanley Cup run.

Considering the fit he’s found with the Cats, it’s highly unlikely the Rat King will walk in free agency.

7. Aaron Ekblad – Florida Panthers, Defenseman

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 3 goals, 30 assists, 33 points, 2 game-winning goals

3 goals, 30 assists, 33 points, 2 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Utah Mammoth, Detroit Red Wings

Aaron Ekblad is the Panthers’ longest-tenured player, having spent the last 11 seasons in South Florida. He’s not the double-digit goal scorer that we saw in his first decade with the team, but he’s still the best defenseman available in free agency and would be welcome at the blue line almost anywhere.

With three of the top players up for grabs in free agency, the Panthers are going to have some difficult decisions to weigh and some tricky math to solve to keep their championship core intact. In all likelihood, they’ll opt to hang on to Bennett and Marchand if at all possible, leaving Ekblad the most likely to don a different jersey next season.

The Red Wings have publicly expressed their interest in signing Ekblad, the Utah Mammoth would likely be keen to add a veteran on defense if Florida can’t retain him.

8. Claude Giroux – Ottawa Senators, Center

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 15 goals, 35 assists, 50 points, 3 game-winning goals

15 goals, 35 assists, 50 points, 3 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Re-signed with Ottawa on a one-year, $2 million deal

Claude Giroux is one of the Senators’ top offensive weapons and a key cog in the machine that took them to their first playoffs appearance since 2017. Sure, he’s 37 years old and his effectiveness has faded a bit, but he was a legend with the Philadelphia Flyers and had been a constant presence on Ottawa’s top line for the last three seasons. He’ll remain in Ottawa for another season at least.

9. Vladislav Gavrikov – Los Angeles Kings, Defenseman

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 5 goals, 25 assists, 30 points, 0 game-winning goals

5 goals, 25 assists, 30 points, 0 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Remains with Los Angeles

Ekblad is definitely going to be the most sought-after defenseman during free agency, but the Kings’ Gavrikov is right behind him. He’s a versatile two-way defenseman, and he put up his second highest career points tally this year with 30 points.

The Kings will probably want to keep him around and expect them to make every effort to do so.

10. Mikael Granlund – Dallas Stars, Center

2024-25 Regular Season Key Stats: 22 goals, 44 assists, 66 points, 3 game-winning goals

22 goals, 44 assists, 66 points, 3 game-winning goals Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, Seattle Kraken

Granlund joined the Stars on a trade out of San Jose this season and made an immediate impact in the playoffs, logging a hat trick and helping them make a repeat trip to the Western Conference Finals. Dallas has one of the most potent offensive squads in the league, so Granlund found himself in a mid-line role, but he’d profile as a top three forward for any team looking to add more firepower.

Granlund is a proven scorer, and that’s something that the Carolina Hurricanes have been searching for as they’ve tried to make it over the postseason hump, adding superstars like Jake Guentzel and Mikko Rantanen to no avail. If Marner doesn’t end up in North Carolina, Granlund would be a quality backup option.

Otherwise, teams like the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken are in need of a consistent scoring presence, and he could end up with either of those teams.

Other Notable Free Agents in 2025

The 10 players above may be the crown jewels of 2025 NHL free agency, but there are plenty of other great players expected to test the market this offseason. Here are some of the other top available NHL free agents.

Brent Burns – Carolina Hurricanes, Defenseman

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington Capitals, Center

Dmitry Orlov – Carolina Hurricanes, Defenseman

Patrick Kane – Detroit Red Wings, Right Wing

T.J. Oshie – Washington Capitals, Right Wing

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – San Jose Sharks, Defenseman

K’Andre Miller – New York Rangers, Defenseman

Pius Suter – Vancouver Canucks, Center

Ivan Povorov – Columbus Blue Jackets, Defenseman

Frequently Asked Questions When does NHL free agency start? NHL Free Agency begins on July 1, 2025 at noon ET. Who are some of the best players available in NHL free agency in 2025? Mitch Marner, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and John Tavares are some of the best players available in 2025 NHL free agency.

