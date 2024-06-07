Top 10 Outdoor Survival Shows to Get Into Today

Looking for adventure, but not sure if you want to get up off the couch? Well, we’ve got the next best thing with this list of the most popular Outdoor Survival TV Shows available to stream right now. So, take your hiking shoes off and live vicariously through these always entertaining, sometimes dangerous and definitely shocking outdoor survival series.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest outdoorsy TV shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Naked and Afraid to Gold Rush, this list will help fans of outdoor survival series stay up to date on the most popular survival available.

TOP 10 OUTDOOR SURVIVAL SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending Outdoor Survival shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Naked and Afraid’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Put your survival skills to the ultimate test with Naked and Afraid, a reality series that challenges participants to survive in harsh wilderness settings with no clothing, assistance or provisions. The participants, consisting of one man and one woman survivalist, are in a constant fight against the elements for three entire weeks.

Their bravery, resourcefulness and physical endurance are stretched to the limit in this gripping series, providing suspense in every episode. Tune in to Naked and Afraid to see how human resilience prevails even under the most extreme conditions.

2. ‘Naked and Afraid XL’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Prepare to delve into a world where survival instincts and humanity’s bare essence are tested to the extreme. In Naked and Afraid XL, released in 2015, a group of experienced survivalists find themselves stranded in nature’s toughest terrains with no clothing, no food and no help.

The contestants will astound you with their fearlessness, determination and ingenuity in perilous conditions, escalating the reality-competition to a new level. Viewers can expect a tense and often in-your-face series that sheds light on the primordial survival instincts etched deep within all of us. Who among the survivalists will endure, conquer and claim the ultimate bragging rights?

3. ‘Mountain Men’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Rugged and unforgiving is what a life of survival in the untamed wilderness is. In Mountain Men, follow along as men like Tom Oar, Marty Meierotto and Eustace Conway live off the land and use generations-old survival skills to fend off the harshest of weather elements, unpredictable predator attacks and unforeseen challenges that Mother Nature throws their way. Each episode is a gripping testament to human resilience and ingenuity, echoing the primal instincts of survival and the sheer will to stay alive.

4. ‘Wardens of the North’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

In Wardens of the North, released in 2023, viewers get an intimate glimpse into the inspiring lives of men and women committed to conserving the unspoiled wilderness of Michigan. Spend an hour in the boots of these dedicated wardens as they bravely traverse harsh landscapes to create a safer environment for both wildlife and people. Each hard-fought outdoor survival challenge intertwines narratives of courage, determination and an unwavering connection to nature. Watch as the wardens balance the fine line between human progress and nature preservation in this thrilling show.

5. ‘Life Below Zero: Next Generation’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the chilling depths of the Alaskan wilderness in Life Below Zero: Next Generation, an outdoor survival reality show. It follows a group of resilient individuals who have traded their conventional lives for an intense and surroundings in Alaska.

Free from the trappings of modern society, these pioneers are confronted with harsh realities and face the grim, yet awe-inspiring, elements of Mother Nature on a daily basis. The series offers viewers a jaw-dropping view into their struggle for survival, challenging them to forge their own path, while leading a self-sustained life off the grid.

6. ‘Rugged Justice’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Rugged Justice is more than just your average outdoor reality show. The show delves into the harrowing and adrenaline-rushing responsibilities of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Police. It captures their everyday challenges – safeguarding both wildlife and citizenry from potential threats and upholding environmental laws.

Watch this team of unwavering wardens face everything from treacherous terrains to hazardous confrontations, all in the name of justice. Rugged Justice showcases unparalleled beauty, bravery and a testament to the commitment these officers have to preserving their state’s natural beauty and balance.

7. ‘Yellowstone Wardens’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Get an exclusive glimpse into the majestic yet dangerous world of the Yellowstone Wardens. This nature and animal outdoor reality series propels you into the throes of unpredictable wildlife situations faced by the guardians of the country’s first national park, Yellowstone. From implacable Mother Nature to the untamed wildlife, every day is a fight for survival. A show that beautifully balances adrenaline-pumping sequences with breathtaking landscapes, Yellowstone Wardens is the perfect watch for adventure and nature enthusiasts alike.

8. ‘Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers follows the Jeremy Wade as he embarks on a journey to investigate the demise of the planet’s colossal waterways. Uncover the harsh realities of exploitation and pollution that sabotage rivers, once serving as the pulse of diverse communities around the world.

Combining his passion for exploration and in-depth scientific research, Wade deciphers the shifts in these aquagenic ecosystems. Watch and take a deep dive into the untold stories of our precious, yet endangered, aquatic lifelines.

9. ‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Journey to the beautiful yet enigmatic Alaska and meet the Kilcher family in Alaska: The Last Frontier. Living without modern conveniences in the remote wilderness of Alaska, the Kilcher family continues to thrive off the land as their ancestors did, in a life largely untouched by civilization.

Each episode reveals their remarkable survival skills, from hunting to farming, and the challenges they face, including brutal weather and scarce resources. Experience life’s raw and beautiful essence through the lenses of these resilient individuals on Alaska: The Last Frontier.

10. ‘Gold Rush’

↓ 6 vs. Prior Week

Brace yourself for a gripping journey filled with grit, determination and fortune on Gold Rush. The intense and grueling journey of miners is uncovered, led by prospector Todd Hoffman, as they risk everything to strike gold in Alaska’s wild frontier.

This Discovery Channel reality television series showcases the trials, triumphs and incredible stories of miners navigating through inclement weather, and unpredictable, often dangerous, circumstances in the quest for gold. Tune in to Gold Rush and immerse yourself in the world of ambitious treasure hunters going the extra mile for a taste of wealth.

And there you have it: the top 10 outdoor survival shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."