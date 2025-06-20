LFG! WWE Legends and Future Greats (LFG) is back for a brand-new season, giving you an inside look on what it takes to go from amateur to the biggest name in the ring. Fans of all things WWE won’t be able to get enough of this in-the-ring competition reality series.

Watch as 16 young WWE hopefuls are teamed up with a stellar roster of WWE Legends like Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley and Shawn Michaels in hopes of becoming a Future Great and winning a coveted WWE NXT contract.

While the coaches share their expert knowledge and in-the-ring wisdom, these aspiring wrestlers sharpen their abilities, undergo intense challenges and manage evolving team dynamics alongside fierce competitors. The best part? You can catch all the action on WWE LFG.

So, get hyped for some carnage in the ring: this post will give you all the information you need to watch or stream season 2 of the high-octane series, WWE LFG.

Stream WWE LFG on DIRECTV

When does ‘WWE LFG’ Season 2 Premiere?

Get pumped, WWE fans! The second season of WWE LFG premieres on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025 on A&E Network.

New episodes come out on A&E at 10 p.m. ET, and you can stream episodes the next day for free on AETV or with a Hulu subscription.

Where to Watch ‘WWE LFG’?

Fans can watch new episodes of WWE LFG on A&E.

For DIRECTV customers, find A&E on channel 265. You can also catch up on season 1 through DIRECTV On Demand.

How Many Episodes of ‘WWE LFG’ Season 2 Are There?

Expect WWE LFG Season 2 to have 15 episodes.

A key change between the first and second seasons of the reality competition series is the length of episodes. Season 1’s episodes had a 90-minute runtime, whereas Season 2’s episodes will be reduced to 60 minutes.

‘WWE LFG’ Trailer

Check out the action-packed season 2 trailer for WWE LFG right here:

Season 2 Participants

And now a look at the case of the new season coming to A&E on June 22nd. First up: the Legends.

Season 2 Legends:

Undertaker

Booker T

Michelle McCool

Bubba Ray Dudley

WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels

WWE Hopefuls:

While the official list of all 16 participants has yet to be announced, rumor has it that we can expect some of the following WWE hopefuls to enter the LFG ring this season:

Chris Island (S1 returning)

Dani Raye (S1 returning)

Drake Morreaux (S1 returning)

Hayley Montoya

Karyn Best

Penina Tuilaepa (S1 returning)

Shiloh Hill (S1 returning)

Sirena Linton (S1 returning)

Trill London

Zena Sterling (S1 returning)

Watch all the Action on DIRECTV

You can keep up with tons of WWE content — from WWE Smackdown on USA Network to WWE NXT on CW and WWE LFG on A&E — all on DIRECTV. Plus, watch all exclusive Premium Live Events on Peacock at a discount when you sign up through your DIRECTV account.

All that’s left is to get started!

Frequently Asked Questions Is WWE LFG coming back for season 2? Yes, WWE LFG is returning for season 2 on June 22nd, 2025. Who are the Legends for WWE LFG Season 2? The Coaches/Legends returning for WWE LFG season 2 are: Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley and WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. What network is WWE LFG on? A&E Network

