Many sports fans dream of being able to step onto the playing field and make their living competing at their favorite sport. For basketball fans, that’s a very lucrative, though hard to achieve, career path: players who make it to the NBA are among the highest-paid athletes in any sport.

How much do NBA players actually get paid, and which teams carry the highest payrolls? Let’s take a look.

Don’t forget: You can catch all of the NBA action on the court this season with DIRECTV. Start watching now or find a game to watch tonight here.

Get DIRECTV today!

What is the NBA Salary Cap?

Understanding NBA payroll and salaries starts with understanding the NBA salary cap.

The NBA’s salary cap is the maximum amount of money that a team is allowed to spend on player payrolls to attract and retain talent on its roster. It’s calculated based on the expected basketball-related income for the coming season, which puts it at $140 million this year.

How Does the NBA Salary Cap Work?

The NBA’s salary cap is intended to work in a way similar to salary caps of other sports, like MLB baseball, NFL football, WNBA basketball and NHL hockey: To ensure a level playing field across the league’s teams, so a single team with loads of money can’t just dominate play by simply outspending their rivals to stack their team.

Some sports have a so-called “hard” salary cap (NHL), where teams cannot exceed the limit under any circumstances. The NBA’s cap is considered a “soft” cap, which gives teams wiggle room to creatively compensate players. Major League Soccer (MLS) and the MLB also have soft caps.

The total amount of money a team has already allocated towards player salaries under the cap is known as the team’s “cap hit” while the amount that team has left to spend is known as its “cap space.” Teams must spend at least 90% of their salary cap each season to ensure their players are fairly paid. If the teams go over their salary cap, they’re subject to a “luxury tax” penalty on every dollar they spend over the cap. Teams that routinely exceed the cap season-to-season must pay additional penalties.

NBA Salary Cap Space by Team, 2024-25

Let’s take a look at each NBA team’s current salary cap situation, from lowest to highest cap hit as of 10/15/2024:

Rank Team Total Cap Hit Cap Space 1 Detroit Pistons $130.3M $10.2M 2 Utah Jazz $134.7M $3.1M 3 San Antonio Spurs $149.7M $9.2M 4 Orlando Magic $159.2M $0.0M 5 Oklahoma City Thunder $159.5M $-18.7M 6 Charlotte Hornets $161.6M $-2.0M 7 Houston Rockets $164.5M $-23.9M 8 Toronto Raptors $166.7M $2.8M 9 Chicago Bulls $168.5M $7.9M 10 Memphis Grizzlies $168.7M $-28.1M 11 Sacramento Kings $173.7M $-3.1M 12 Atlanta Falcons $177.5M $35.5M 13 Los Angeles Clippers $177.5M $36.9M 14 Portland Trail Blazers $179.2M $38.6M 15 Cleveland Cavaliers $180.8M $-40.3M 16 Philadelphia 76ers $181.5M $-40.9M 17 Brooklyn Nets $182.0M $-41.5M 18 New Orleans Pelicans $182.2M $-42.5M 19 New York Knicks $185.4M $-44.8M 20 Dallas Mavericks $186.8M $-46.2M 21 Miami Heat $191.2M $50.6M 22 Denver Nuggets $194.6M $54.1M 23 Indiana Pacers $195.2M $4.7M 24 Golden State Warriors $201.4M $-60.8M 25 Los Angeles Lakers $202.6M $-62.0M 26 Washington Wizards $203.1M $-62.5M 27 Boston Celtics $203.7M $-63.8M 28 Milwaukee Bucks $209.9M $-69.0M 29 Phoenix Sun $234.5M $3.9M 30 Minnesota Timberwolves $237.7M $-97.1M

Which Teams Have the Highest Payroll?

So, which NBA franchises shell out the most money in their pursuit of an NBA championship season?

It’s no surprise that some of the league’s top-performing teams over the last few years are near the top of this list. The Boston Celtics, last season’s champs, are in second place as one of only two teams to top $200 million.

The Phoenix Suns, who had a solid season but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, are the other $200-million-plus team. Just below that to round of the top five are the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers — all teams that made last year’s playoffs, including a deep run to the conference finals for Minnesota.

Here’s how much money each of the league’s teams is paying its players during the 2024-25 season:

Rank Team 2024-25 Payroll 1 Phoenix Suns $219.6M 2 Boston Celtics $201.6M 3 Minnesota Timberwolves $199.4M 4 Milwaukee Bucks $191.0M 5 Los Angeles Lakers $187.0M 6 Miami Heat $184.1M 7 New York Knicks $177.3M 8 Denver Nuggets $177.2M 9 Memphis Grizzlies $177.0M 10 Golden State Warriors $176.6M 11 Philadelphia 76ers $176.2M 12 Dallas Mavericks $175.2M 13 Los Angeles Clippers $170.2M 14 Atlanta Hawks $169.5M 15 Sacramento Kings $167.6M 16 Portland Trail Blazers $167.1M 17 Indiana Pacers $166.5M 18 Chicago Bulls $166.1M 19 Brooklyn Nets $165.7M 20 Houston Rockets $165.0M 21 New Orleans Pelicans $163.7M 22 Cleveland Cavaliers $161.1M 23 Oklahoma City Thunder $159.2M 24 Washington Wizards $158.9M 25 Charlotte Hornets $155.9M 26 Toronto Raptors $155.7M 27 Orlando Magic $150.4M 28 San Antonio Spurs $142.9M 29 Detroit Pistons $129.1M 30 Utah Jazz $128.7M

Top 30 Highest-Paid NBA Players

With all of that money going toward funding deep playoff drives, which players have the most impact on their team’s payrolls?

This list, too, should be pretty familiar to any serious NBA fan. The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry leads the list at $55.8 million, while stars like Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown are nearing or make north of $50 million. Many of those players were also on the U.S. Olympic Basketball team during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here’s a look at the top 30 players who make the most money playing NBA basketball.

Rank Player Team 2024-25 Salary 1 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors $55.8M 2 Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets $51.4M 3 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers $51.4M 4 Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns $51.2M 5 Bradley Beal Phoenix Suns $50.2M 6 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics $49.7M 7 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns $49.2M 8 Paul George Philadelphia 76ers $49.2M 9 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers $49.2M 10 Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks $49.2M 11 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat $48.8M 12 Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks $48.8M 13 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks $48.8M 14 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers $48.7M 15 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves $43.8M 16 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers $43.2M 17 Trae Young Atlanta Hawks $43.0M 18 Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks $43.0M 19 Zach LaVine Chicago Bull $43.0M 20 Fred VanVleet Houston Rockets $42.8M 21 Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers $42.2M 22 Pascal Siakam Indiana Pacers $42.2M 23 Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves $42.2M 24 Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz $42.2M 25 Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks $41.0M 26 Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings $40.5M 27 Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets $40.3M 28 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies $36.7M 29 Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans $36.7M 30 Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers $36.7M

What’s the Average NBA Salary?

The NBA has the highest average salary of any major U.S. sport at $9.7 million in the 2023-24 season.

What is the NBA’s Minimum Wage?

The NBA’s lowest-paid players may not make nearly as much as their household-name peers, but the NBA’s minimum wage is still a lucrative salary to make a living playing your favorite sport: The lowest paid players in the NBA still make a little over $1 million in their first year.

That figure is also higher than the minimum wage in other sports: rookies make a minimum of $795,000 in the NFL, $775,000 in the NHL, $740,000 in the MLB and $89,000 in the MLS.

Watch NBA Basketball on DIRECTV

Don’t miss a single dribble, pass or slam dunk during the 2024-25 NBA season. Sign up to watch on DIRECTV today!

Frequently Asked Questions What's the average NBA salary? The average salary for an NBA player is about $9.1 million. What is the current NBA salary cap limit? The current salary cap is about $140 million per team. How to NBA salaries compare to WNBA salaries? The average WNBA player only makes about $73,000 per year, versus the NBA's $9.1 million average salary.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.