DIRECTV will continue to highlight its golf coverage with high-definition (HD) and 4K features during the U.S. Open 2023 golf tournament on June 15–18, 2023.

The 123rd U.S. Open will tee off on the sprawling course of Los Angeles Country Club. Hosted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), this year’s competition features a $17.5 million overall purse.

DIRECTV’S enhanced coverage of this major championship will include a featured mix of 4K HDR coverage of both Featured Holes 6, 14, and 15 on channel 105 and Featured Groups from the mornings and afternoons on channel 106, with HD views of the tournament on Ch. 901.

Coverage will also be simulcast on NBC Sports and USA Network to ensure a sweeping view of the event, with supplemental commentary on Golf Channel.

As the industry leader in 4K content, DIRECTV recently delivered enhanced mosaic coverage of the Masters, U.S. Women’s Open and Roland-Garros (French Open) tennis tournament alongside additional interactive features.

Similar treatment will be provided for Wimbledon and U.S. Open tennis tournament.

How to Watch U.S. Open Golf

On DIRECTV, the U.S. Open enhanced coverage can be viewed on Ch. 901, additional views can be found simultaneously on Golf Channel, NBC and USA Network with Featured Holes 6, 14 and 15 on Ch. 105 and Featured Groups on Ch. 106.

What is the U.S. Open?

Since its inauguration in 1895, the U.S. Open represents one of the four major championships in golf, and is a part of both the PGA Tour and European Tour schedules. It offers the largest purse of all the four major golf championships.

Keep up with all the latest sports coverage with DIRECTV.

