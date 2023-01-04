Now that January is underway, it’s time to settle into some of 2023’s new shows. In between working on your New Year’s resolutions explore these new shows to watch when you have some downtime.

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ – AMC – Jan. 8

Another Anne Rice novel series gets its own TV series with Mayfair Witches. Follow as a neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) discovers her powerful legacy as a Mayfair Witch and learns to manage her newfound powers. Meet the characters, find out how to watch and more in our Mayfair Witches guide.

‘Velma’ – HBO Max® – Jan. 12

This new adult-focused animated series follows the beloved Scooby Doo character, Velma (Mindy Kaling) as she and the Daphne, Shaggy and Fred solve mysteries.

‘The Traitors’ – Peacock – Jan. 12

In the newest reality competition series, celebs compete alongside everyday people for a $250,000 prize. One caveat, they must watch out for “traitors” who are out to steal the cash. The Traitors is hosted by Alan Cummings.

‘The Last Of Us’ – HBO® – Jan. 15

Following the success of the video game with the same name and premise, The Last of Us chronicles apocalypse survivors Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) as they attempt to escape the quarantine zone.

‘Your Honor’ – SHOWTIME® – Jan. 15

Season two of Your Honor, follows Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) as he reckons with his destroyed career and weighs whether to walk the path of vengeance.

‘The Price Of Glee’ – discovery+ – Jan. 16

Glee was a sensation, but there was a darker side to the sitcom. This docuseries investigates the sudden deaths of three of the stars, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera.

Explore this and other discovery+ shows with a discount on DIRECTV.

‘That 90s Show’ – Netflix – Jan. 19

The characters of That ‘70s Show may be all grown up, but their legacy continues two decades later with That ‘90s Show. When Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia visits Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red’s (Kurtwood Smith) house, a whole new generation experiences the basement.

Find even more new Netflix shows to watch this January.

‘Accused’ – FOX – Jan. 22

In this crime anthology, each episode explores a different crime with a fresh cast. Accused will feature appearances by familiar faces like Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, Abigail Breslin, Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, and Rhea Perlman.

‘The Bachelor’ – ABC – Jan. 23

For its 27th season, The Bachelor will feature young tech executive (Zach Shallcross) as he looks for love. Shallcross finished third in the latest season of The Bachelorette and is still hoping to find his bride.

‘Poker Face’ – Peacock – Jan. 26

Rian Johnson’s (Knives Out) latest Poker Face features Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) who relies on her useful skill of determining when someone is lying to solve mysteries with a star-studded set of sidekicks including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda.

‘The Watchful Eye’ – Freeform – Jan. 30

When Elena Santos (Mariel Molino) takes a job as a live-in nanny for an upper echelon Manhattan family she quickly discovers that all of their neighbors harbor deadly secrets.

Keep up with the latest movies, and new shows to consume with our bi-weekly watch guide.

