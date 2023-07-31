When it comes to NASCAR teams in 2023, Trackhouse Racing is one to be on the lookout for. The team is currently placing 6th in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we’ve seen a great season for the relatively new team owned by Justin Marks.

Here’s a look into Trackhouse Racing, from the racers to the team’s mission, and everything in between. Read on to learn more.

WHAT IS TRACKHOUSE RACING?

Trackhouse may be a racing team, but it’s not just a racing team. According to its website, Trackhouse Entertainment Group is “a sports and entertainment brand rooted in racing, bringing a fresh approach to NASCAR, sports and entertainment.” That sounds pretty good, right?

With this mission comes the need to have great drivers – and not just from the NASCAR Cup Series; Trackhouse also sponsors racers in other motor sports, like the recent addition of Trackhouse Motorplex. A winning team also needs the right sponsors, the right branding and importantly, the right cars.

The team owner of Trackhouse, who we will discuss below, was looking to create a new, more unconventional team to join the Cup Series roster. And that he did.

WHO OWNS THE TRACKHOUSE RACING TEAM?

While running a next generation NASCAR team is a group effort, let’s go over a few of the biggest names involved in the brand.

JUSTIN MARKS

The man behind Trackhouse is Justin Marks. After competing in various NASCAR series since 2006, Marks was ready for a change in pace. So, although he’s still racing occasionally (like in the Chicago Grant Park 220 race), the 2020 creation of Trackhouse has been taking up the majority of his time.

As we mentioned, Marks wanted to be a different kind of team owner; to do that, he decided to make a difference with their brand. With a partnership with one of the biggest artists and activists of our time, they have been able to do just that.

PITBULL

International star, Pitbull, joined the Trackhouse crew in 2021 as a team partner. Wanting to be more involved than just by name, Armando Perez (Pitbull) worked with team owner Justin Marks to boost their philanthropic efforts. Their largest initiative has been around providing STEM education to children in underserved communities.

Pitbull said about the partnership:

“The whole initiative when we got together with Trackhouse was all about uniting people and creating an awareness for Trackhouse and also for the sport of NASCAR. I feel like music is a universal language, it unites it doesn’t divide and it’s the same way you utilize the race car and how everybody loves racing, so you put them together and to me, that’s what it’s all about.”

TY NORRIS

It would be remiss not to mention someone behind the scenes, NASCAR executive Ty Norris. Originally part of Dale Earnhardt, Inc., Norris helped to build up one of the most well-known and successful NASCAR teams in history.

WHAT IS PROJECT 91?

Another initiative that sets this NASCAR team apart is Project 91. Marks’s goal with the team and this project in particular is to bring NASCAR to the people; not just current fans, but to new groups who haven’t yet experienced the thrill of the race.

Project 91 gives the top competitors of other motorsports the opportunity to compete in the one and only NASCAR league. And it turns out to be working in everyone’s favor!

At the inaugural Chicago Street Course Race this past Fourth of July, it was the No. 91 Chevrolet that took home the championship, driven by three-time Australian Supercars champion, Shane van Gisbergen.

Gisbergen had a spectacular run on the streets of Chicago’s Grant Park, and was able to defeat top competitors, despite only racing NASCAR a handful of times.

The future of the sport is bright – especially for the Trackhouse Racing Team.

WHO RACES FOR TRACKHOUSE?

Along with the No. 91 car, Trackhouse has two full-time Cup Series racers on their roster: Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1

Trackhouse’s No. 1 Chevrolet is driven by the impressive Ross Chastain. He joined the team to compete in the Cup Series in 2022, after racing in various other series since 2018. This was in part because he was previously racing for Chip Ganassi Racing which was purchased by Marks for the 2022 season.

After his stellar 2022 season and three wins under his belt, Chastain’s name has grown in popularity and is certainly becoming a fan favorite. As of July 2023, Chastain is beginning a multi-year sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch.

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99

The first-ever Trackhouse Racing driver was Daniel Suárez, who joined for the inaugural season in 2021. Suárez started his racing career in Mexico in 2003, and then moved to NASCAR in 2013. After an impressive stint with Joe Gibbs Racing, Justin Marks and team set their sights on the tenured racer.

One of the reasons No. 99 was a great add to the Trackhouse team is because he is an example of how their mission can come to livfe. He started racing in a different area of motorsports, from a different country, and came to NASCAR to make a name for himself. And that he did.

In 2022, Suarez became the first Mexican-born racer (and fifth foreign-born ever) to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

TRACKHOUSE RACING’S PAST PERFORMANCE

After only two-and-a-half years, the new team has accumulated five NASCAR Cup Series wins, plus an All-Star Open race. The races are as follows:

ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE GRAND PRIX AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS (MARCH 2022)

Winner: Ross Chastain, No. 1

GEICO 500 AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY (APRIL 2022)

Winner: Ross Chastain, No. 1

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (MAY 2022)

Winner: Daniel Suárez

TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350 AT SONOMA RACEWAY (JUNE 2022)

Winner: Daniel Suárez, No. 99

ALLY 400 AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY (JUNE 2023)

Winner: Ross Chastain, No. 1

GRANT PARK 220 AT CHICAGO STREET RACE (JULY 2023)

Winner: Shane van Gisbergen, No. 91 (as part of Project 91)

WATCH TRACKHOUSE RACING TEAM RUN THE ROAD ON DIRECTV

As the NASCAR season begins heating up and the chance at clinching a Playoff spot becomes smaller, there’s sure to be a ton of action on the racetrack. And if that action isn’t something you want to miss, you’re in luck. With DIRECTV, you can watch every NASCAR Cup Series race in the 2023 season.

With Chastain already claiming a Playoff spot from winning the Ally 400, it’s No. 99, Daniel Suarez, who will be the Trackhouse driver to keep an eye on. Will he be able to gain another Playoff spot for the Trackhouse Racing Team? Check back here to find out.

To watch the 2023 NASCAR season, races will air on either NBC or USA networks, channels 12 and 242, respectively. And if you can’t catch it live, you can record the race on your DIRECTV DVR, so it’s there to watch whenever you’re ready.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, let’s change that. The CHOICE™ Package is perfect for sports lovers, and you have the chance to get a $200 Visa gift card by switching! Learn more now.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Trackhouse Racing Team? Trackhouse Racing is a NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Justin Marks. Who is the Trackhouse Racing celebrity partner? Pitbull joined the Trackhouse team in 2021 as a Team Partner. What is Project 91? Project 91 is an initiative started by Trackhouse to get racers from other types of motor sports into NASCAR. This has been extremely successful, as we saw Australian racer Shane van Gisbergen take the victory at the Grant Park 220 in Chicago.

