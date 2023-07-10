NASCAR is making its way to New England for the 20th race of the sport’s 75th season. And DIRECTV Insider has all the information you need leading up to the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.
The race can be viewed live with your DIRECTV subscription on USA network (channel 242). So, whether you want to watch it live on July 16, or record it to watch later with your DIRECTV DVR, you’ll be able to catch every moment from the competition.
Until then, here’s the information you need to know about the race.
CRAYON 301 RACE OVERVIEW
On Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 pm ET, your favorite drivers will take the course at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cup drivers will make their mid-summer visit to “the Magic Mile” for 301 laps around the 1.058-mile oval track for the chance at clinching a Cup win.
This mid-summer visit up north is an exciting race for a number of reasons, including the fact that Playoffs are just a month out. With the next round of the season in eyeline, racers have fewer opportunities to clinch a Playoff-qualifying Cup Series win.
NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY
For the last three decades, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been a stop on the NASCAR circuit, bringing the sport up to an area that doesn’t typically get much NASCAR love.
The oval track has hosted Cup Series races and beyond, including the motorcycle Loudon Classic, the Indy Racing League, and CART. After multiple fatal crashes on the track, modifications were made to the track design, including turning the corners into progressive banking systems and adding SAFER barriers to the corner walls.
PLAYER STANDINGS & RACING ENTRY LIST
The entry list for the Crayon 301 is as follows. The qualifying round will determine the pole position of the racers.
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|No. 1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|No. 2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|No. 3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|No. 4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|No. 5
|Kyle Larson
|Hedrick Motorsports
|No. 6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|No. 7
|Corey Lajoie
|Spire Motorsports
|No. 8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|No. 9
|Chase Elliot
|Hedrick Motorsports
|No. 10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|No. 11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|No. 12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|No. 14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|No. 15
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|No. 16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|No. 17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|No. 19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|No. 20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|No. 21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|No. 22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|No. 23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|No. 24
|William Byron
|Hendricks Motorsports
|No. 31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|No. 34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|No. 38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|No. 41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|No. 42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|No. 43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|No. 45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|No. 47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|No. 48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|No. 51
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|No. 54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Raving
|No. 77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|No. 78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsport
|No. 99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
And before the qualifiers take place, here’s a look at where the top 10 2023 drivers currently stand in the regular season. If a driver has qualified for Playoffs, their name will be marked with a *.
- William Byron, No. 24*
- Martin Truex Jr., No. 19*
- Kyle Busch, No. 9*
- Christopher Bell, No. 20*
- Ross Chastain, No. 1*
- Denny Hamlin, No. 11*
- Ryan Blaney, No. 12*
- Kyle Larson, No. 5*
- Kevin Harvick, No. 4
- Joey Logano, No. 22*
PAST WINNERS
The last time the Cup Series was in New Hampshire, it was No. 20 Christopher Bell who took home the top prize. His first win of the 2022 season, Bell showed a strong performance in New England driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, beating competitor Chase Elliot with an impressive 5.767-second lead.
After winning three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the NH Motor Speedway from 2019-2021 and falling to runner-up in the 2021 Cup Series race, Bell was more than ready to claim this victory in New Hampshire.
Behind Bell and Elliot was Bubba Wallace, who took third place. Martin Truex Jr., the current runner-up in the 2023 series, finished 4th.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Crayon 301 NASCAR race?
The Crayon 301 will take place Sunday July 16, at 2:30 PM ET.
Where is the Crayon 301 Cup Series race?
The 20th race of the season will take place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Where can you watch the Crayon 301 NASCAR race?
With DIRECTV, you can see every NASCAR race of the season. The Crayon 301 will air on USA, channel 242 on DIRECTV.
