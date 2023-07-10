NASCAR is making its way to New England for the 20th race of the sport’s 75th season. And DIRECTV Insider has all the information you need leading up to the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Until then, here’s the information you need to know about the race.

CRAYON 301 RACE OVERVIEW

On Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 pm ET, your favorite drivers will take the course at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cup drivers will make their mid-summer visit to “the Magic Mile” for 301 laps around the 1.058-mile oval track for the chance at clinching a Cup win.

This mid-summer visit up north is an exciting race for a number of reasons, including the fact that Playoffs are just a month out. With the next round of the season in eyeline, racers have fewer opportunities to clinch a Playoff-qualifying Cup Series win.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

For the last three decades, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been a stop on the NASCAR circuit, bringing the sport up to an area that doesn’t typically get much NASCAR love.

The oval track has hosted Cup Series races and beyond, including the motorcycle Loudon Classic, the Indy Racing League, and CART. After multiple fatal crashes on the track, modifications were made to the track design, including turning the corners into progressive banking systems and adding SAFER barriers to the corner walls.

PLAYER STANDINGS & RACING ENTRY LIST

The entry list for the Crayon 301 is as follows. The qualifying round will determine the pole position of the racers.

Number Driver Team No. 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing No. 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske No. 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing No. 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing No. 5 Kyle Larson Hedrick Motorsports No. 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing No. 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports No. 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing No. 9 Chase Elliot Hedrick Motorsports No. 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing No. 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing No. 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske No. 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing No. 15 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing No. 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing No. 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing No. 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing No. 22 Joey Logano Team Penske No. 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing No. 24 William Byron Hendricks Motorsports No. 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing No. 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports No. 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing No. 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club No. 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing No. 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports No. 51 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing No. 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Raving No. 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports No. 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsport No. 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing

And before the qualifiers take place, here’s a look at where the top 10 2023 drivers currently stand in the regular season. If a driver has qualified for Playoffs, their name will be marked with a *.

William Byron, No. 24* Martin Truex Jr., No. 19* Kyle Busch, No. 9* Christopher Bell, No. 20* Ross Chastain, No. 1* Denny Hamlin, No. 11* Ryan Blaney, No. 12* Kyle Larson, No. 5* Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Joey Logano, No. 22*

PAST WINNERS

The last time the Cup Series was in New Hampshire, it was No. 20 Christopher Bell who took home the top prize. His first win of the 2022 season, Bell showed a strong performance in New England driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, beating competitor Chase Elliot with an impressive 5.767-second lead.

After winning three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the NH Motor Speedway from 2019-2021 and falling to runner-up in the 2021 Cup Series race, Bell was more than ready to claim this victory in New Hampshire.

Behind Bell and Elliot was Bubba Wallace, who took third place. Martin Truex Jr., the current runner-up in the 2023 series, finished 4th.

WATCH NASCAR ON DIRECTV

NASCAR season is in full swing, and you don’t want to miss a moment of the action.

