Talking about a summer vacation is all fun and games…until you get to the actual planning. Organizing a trip can be exhausting. Getting the group together, finding the right hotel, taking days off work, etc. Hopes and “must sees” run rampant but the majority of the time those big plans don’t ever make it out of the search bar. If you haven’t booked your summer vacation at this point then you’re already behind. But don’t stress! If you can’t get away this summer, you can watch these shows to make it feel like you’re vacationing from the comfort of your own home. Let’s call it the Most Epic TV Staycation!

‘ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN’

If you liken yourself a foodie, this one’s for you. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was a travel and food show hosted by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain visits different parts of the world exploring its culture, cuisine, history and politics. Bourdain’s unique perspective, humor and candid storytelling made the show a huge success. Parts Unknown remains a beloved part of Bourdain’s legacy. Watch Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on DIRECTV.

‘STANLEY TUCCI: SEARCHING FOR ITALY’

A summer in Italy? Say less. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is a food and travel docuseries hosted by actor Stanley Tucci. In each episode, Tucci explores a different region of Italy, sampling local cuisine, meeting with chefs and food experts and exploring the cultural and historical significance of Italian food. The series showcases Tucci’s passion for Italian food and culture, and has been praised for its beautiful cinematography and engaging storytelling. Watch Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on DIRECTV.

‘THE AMAZING RACE’

The Amazing Race mixes traveling, competition and the drama of a reality show all into one. If you haven’t heard of The Amazing Race, we suggest you get out from under your rock as this juggernaut is going into its 35th season. The show features teams of two people racing around the world, completing culturally relevant challenges and tasks in different countries, in a bid to win a cash prize of $1 million. The show is known for its fast-paced editing, dramatic participants and diverse locations. The show has been credited with promoting cultural awareness and understanding through its exploration of different countries and their customs. Who would you choose to be your partner? Watch The Amazing Race on DIRECTV.

‘THE WHITE LOTUS’

Satirical dramady series ‘The White Lotus’ follows a group of wealthy guests as they vacation and the quirky staff who tend to their needs at a luxury resort chain. The show explores themes of privilege, power and social status amongst the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii (in season one) and Sicily (season 2). The series is noted for its sharp writing, dark humor and strong performances particularly from actors Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. The show has been praised for its incisive commentary on contemporary society. While we patiently wait for season 3, catch up on the prior two seasons of The White Lotus on DIRECTV.

REALITY TV IS REAL: JILL ZARIN

Made your way through this list and now itching to take a last minute get away? If you’re traveling with your furry friend for the first time there’s some important steps to take before your trip. We invited Real Housewife of New York and Ultimate Girls Trip (as well as travel expert), Jill Zarin, to the DIRECTV Studio to share some of her tips when traveling with your pet. Watch how she preps her precious Pomeranian, Bossi, for a flight.

