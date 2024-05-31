The Top 10 Biographical Movies to Watch Now

No story holds more weight or reality than a true story. That’s why we’re always willing to dig into a good biographical movie, and if you’re like us, so are you. This list of the top 10 best biographical movies to watch on TV right now will take you deep into some of the most incredible life stories of all time.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest biographical movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Iron Claw to Rocketman, this list will help biographical movie fans stay up to date on the most popular biopics available.

TOP 10 BIOGRAPHICAL MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending biographic movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Iron Claw’

Unfurling the poignant saga of the Von Erich family wrestling dynasty, The Iron Claw is wrapped in the resilience of the human spirit. It’s the real-life tale of brothers striving for the limelight in the highly competitive world of sports while caught under their imposing father and coach’s watchful eyes.

Each victory is met with heartrending tragedy, yet they persist. Trapped under familial pressure and towering expectations, their journey entails not just survival but the struggle for lasting glory. Steeped in emotion and drama, this compelling narrative of triumph over trials aims straight at viewers’ hearts.

2. ‘I Am Bruce Lee’

Dive deep into the life and legend of an international icon in the 2012 documentary I Am Bruce Lee. This highly rated film features never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with those who knew and admired Lee, including famous athletes, actors and martial artists.

Explore the profound impact Lee had on the world as a pioneering martial artist, an inspiring philosopher and an on-screen powerhouse. This intimate, well-rounded documentary serves as both a tribute to and a critical examination of the man behind the fame, leaving you awash with renewed respect for this truly influential figure in the history of film and the martial arts.

3. ‘American Sniper’

American Sniper tells the tale of the most lethal sniper in American history, Chris Kyle, a role brought to life by Bradley Cooper. Documenting Kyle’s four tours in Iraq, this intense war drama invites the audience into the harsh realities of war, taking us up-close into the life, risks and mental turmoil that such service members endure.

Cooper’s heartbreaking portrayal of a man torn between his duty to his comrades and his duty to his family strikes a human chord amidst the chaos of war. Searing, raw and profoundly affecting, American Sniper pays a worthy tribute to its real-life hero and his extraordinary courage.

4. ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Experience the high-stakes world of auto racing in Ford v Ferrari. This exhilarating film depicts the real-life showdown between two automaking giants, dramatizing the strategic and creative efforts of American car designer Carroll Shelby, played by Matt Damon, and audacious British race car driver Ken Miles, played by Christian Bale.

Set against the backdrop of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, the duo grapples with corporate interference, their personal struggles and the unyielding laws of physics to design a car capable of defeating the formidable Ferrari. Pulsating with exciting race sequences and brimming with heart, Ford v Ferrari is a tribute to ingenuity, friendship and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

5. ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Straight Outta Compton offers a thrilling and emotionally charged ride through the origins of the prolific and iconic hip-hop group N.W.A. Dazzling performances by the film’s cast portray Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, giving viewers an intense look into their lives amid the explosive rap scene of the 1980s.

Viewers are taken through the harsh realities of their troubled beginnings in southern Los Angeles, culminating with their rise to become the voice of a generation, transforming them into cultural icons. The film is a moving celebration of artistic expression and a striking commentary on social issues of the era.

6. ‘The Social Network’

Based on a true story, The Social Network is a riveting dive into the birth of social media and the friction it caused between its brilliant young inventors. The film chronicles the creation of Facebook by then-Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg and the bitter legal battle that ensued with his best friend, Eduardo Saverin.

Sharp and complex, The Social Network is an intoxicating tale of ambition, power and betrayal that exposes the darker side of innovation and friendship. Don’t miss this compelling saga that redefines the story behind one of the digital age’s most powerful tools.

7. ‘Priscilla’

Priscilla chronicles the meteoric rise of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley through the eyes of a young Priscilla Beaulieu. When Priscilla, a teenage girl, meets this iconic superstar, expectations are shattered. Elvis Presley unveils a different side of himself, filled with vulnerability, charm and loneliness, and their relationship becomes more than a celebrity crush.

He becomes a comrade in solitude, a confidante and a beacon of hope for Priscilla. This riveting coming-of-age drama explores the fascinating dynamics within their relationship, offering an intimate perspective on the man behind the superstar.

8. ‘Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed’

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed takes us back in time to old Hollywood. Using rare archival footage and personal interviews with close friends, the film uncovers unseen layers of the perennially charming on-screen heartthrob Rock Hudson.

The film highlights Hudson’s illustrious career and magnetic screen presence and also reveals his personal struggles, shedding light on his experiences as a closeted gay man in a conservative era. It’s a poignant, profound exploration of fame, identity and one man’s relentless determination to live his truth amidst public scrutiny.

9. ‘The Soloist’

Unfolding on the gritty streets of Los Angeles, The Soloist spins a compelling tale of an improbable friendship and the transformative power of music. Robert Downey Jr. brilliantly portrays Steve Lopez, a disillusioned L.A. columnist in search of a story and a lifeline. He stumbles upon a virtuoso of the two-stringed violin, a homeless man named Nathaniel Ayers, played with soulful depth by Jamie Foxx.

As Lopez delves into the enigmatic life of Ayers, he finds himself entangled in a poignant journey of self-discovery, awakening and redemption. This narrative is as much about reviving the human spirit as it is about the compelling mystery of Ayers’ tumultuous past.

10. ‘Rocketman’

Rocketman brings to life the journey of shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight as he grows to become the international superstar, Elton John. Partnering with the gifted singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin, Elton forges a place for himself in the annals of pop history.

This epic musical story, set to a compilation of his most loved songs, explores his breakthrough years in the 1970s and propels audiences into a fantastical world of vibrant colors, dramatic theatrics and unforgettable music. It’s more than a biopic: it’s a celebration of Elton John’s music and his path to stardom, making Rocketman a must-watch for all.

And there you have it: the top 10 biopics to watch at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

