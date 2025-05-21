DIRECTV and Tribeca Also Debut “Tribeca Studio Presented by DIRECTV” to Capture Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Interviews with Filmmakers and Talent at 2025 Tribeca Festival.

New Collaboration Includes Red Carpet Dispatches, On-Site Festival Activations, and More.

DIRECTV is bringing the spirit of the Tribeca Festival to audiences nationwide with the launch of the Tribeca Festival Hub, a new destination celebrating some of the best of independent film. Available across all DIRECTV streaming and satellite platforms, including MyFree DIRECTV, the Hub features a curated selection of short and feature-length films, along with Tribeca Talks from the Festival’s 24-year history — offering a powerful platform for emerging, independent filmmakers to reach wider audiences.

DIRECTV and the Tribeca Festival are also launching the Tribeca Studio Presented by DIRECTV at the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Located at Spring Studios — the Festival’s official home — from June 5–15, the Studio will capture exclusive interviews with filmmakers and talent premiering their works at this year’s Festival. These behind-the-scenes conversations and red carpet dispatches will be featured across DIRECTV’s social platforms and on the Tribeca Festival Hub on DIRECTV, giving audiences nationwide an insider’s look at the stories and creators shaping this year’s Festival.

“Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to extend this legendary New York City experience directly to all DIRECTV customers while attracting new ones,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV. “Movies are consistently one of the top entertainment options that consumers seek across all of DIRECTV’s platforms, and this is a compelling new way for advertisers to connect with these highly engaged film fans as they tune in to see where culture is headed next.”

“We’re proud to amplify the unique creative voices Tribeca continues to discover, while delivering a new opportunity for more people across more screens to connect with this extraordinary festival,” said Vikash Sharma, head of product at DIRECTV. “We’re harnessing the excitement around this year’s Festival to create a rich Tribeca turnstile with the power to transport consumers into Tribeca Festivals past and present, while also discovering new aspects to our DIRECTV service they may have yet to experience.”

“Independent film has never been more vital — or more at risk of being overlooked in a crowded content landscape. Tribeca was built to champion bold storytellers, and this partnership with DIRECTV gives those voices the national platform they deserve,” said Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “The Tribeca Festival Hub makes it easier than ever for audiences to discover the kind of daring, original work that defines independent film — and reminds us why these stories matter.”

In addition to the Tribeca Festival Hub, Tribeca Festival+ will join over 110 FAST channels on MyFree DIRECTV, a free TV experience that allows viewers to effortlessly access content within the DIRECTV platform. MyFree DIRECTV curates some of the greatest hits of the fast-evolving and often-overwhelming Free Ad-Supported Television that consumers want to watch. MyFree DIRECTV users can now “lean in” to the Tribeca Festival Hub to select their own AVOD content or “lean back” to watch the exclusively curated Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel. Featured content will represent the following three core categories:

Tribeca Feature Films : A handpicked selection of bold, independent feature films from emerging voices and acclaimed directors. As part of its exclusive agreement, DIRECTV will premiere new films acquired by Tribeca throughout the year — available first on the Tribeca Festival Hub.

: A handpicked selection of bold, independent feature films from emerging voices and acclaimed directors. As part of its exclusive agreement, DIRECTV will premiere new films acquired by Tribeca throughout the year — available first on the Tribeca Festival Hub. Tribeca Short Films : A showcase of short-form storytelling from emerging, independent filmmakers, featuring standout selections from the Tribeca Festival’s Academy Award-winning Shorts Program.

: A showcase of short-form storytelling from emerging, independent filmmakers, featuring standout selections from the Tribeca Festival’s Academy Award-winning Shorts Program. Tribeca Talks: A dynamic series of conversations with top creatives and industry leaders, curated by the Tribeca Festival. Previously only available to live audiences at the annual Festival, this exclusive content is now accessible to fans nationwide for the first time.

A recent study from the Harvard Kennedy School, U.S. Independent Film Audience and Landscape Study, found that 36.7 million Americans currently watch independent films. The study also highlights the growing challenge of discoverability in an increasingly fragmented streaming landscape — making it harder for audiences to find high-quality, independent content. DIRECTV and Tribeca aim to address this gap through their new partnership, making bold, original storytelling more accessible to viewers nationwide.

To experience the Tribeca Festival Hub or the Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel, visit DIRECTV.com or download the DIRECTV App.

DIRECTV will also serve as a Signature Partner of the 2025 Tribeca Festival. As part of this sponsorship, the DIRECTV brand will be showcased throughout the upcoming festival, including a live on-site activation. Both partners will use their broad marketing assets to cross-promote the partnership.

This new multi-faceted content and marketing relationship marks a first for DIRECTV since introducing MyFree DIRECTV last November. Given recent and ongoing expansion and rising consumer awareness of its proprietary FAST platform, DIRECTV plans to continue pursuing other joint programs, exclusives, and opportunities to benefit fans and sponsors of live destination events that can offer unique combinations of exclusive original content and deep library assets.